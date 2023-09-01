The holiday weekend is upon us, which means the best Labor Day deals are finally starting to arrive to quench every deal hunter's thirst for savings. It'll be a warm one for most and a wet one for some, but one thing is for sure, Labor Day weekend is all about celebrating the end of summer with friends, family, and in most cases, a banging outdoor barbecue. For Best Buy, however, it means dropping serious deals on everything from home appliances to smart tech, with special Labor Day deals on smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks, and more.

Even better, if you're signed up for one of the new My Best Buy Plus or Total memberships, you'll earn additional savings and get access to exclusive My Best Buy Member deals. So sit back, relax, and take a look at seven of the best Labor Day deals at Best Buy you'll find right now (plus a handful more that are totally worth checking out). They'll be available throughout the weekend, and more may release over the next couple of days, so be sure to check back to see if any new Best Buy Labor Day deals show up that are worth a buy.

Top 7 Best Buy Labor Day deals

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Incredible Value! $499 $999 Save $500 Samsung's beastly Chromebook offers a powerful little machine suitable for work and play. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel i5 and 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and sporting a beautiful 4K AMOLED touch screen, it's as versatile as they come. Right now, Best Buy is taking 50% off this impressive 2-in-1 Chromebook, making it by far the best Chromebook at this price range. $499 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $180 $280 Save $100 Samsung's previous gen Galaxy Watch 5 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and at $100 of it's an incredible value. Want to get it even cheaper? If you've got an old smartwatch to trade in, you could get an additional $105 off via credits. $180 at Best Buy

Source: Apple 2021 Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $400 $500 Save $100 Apple's compact 8.3-inch iPad mini might be on the smaller size when it comes to tablets, but it still packs a big punch. The A15 processor offers impressive performance, and of course, it features a beautiful 2266x1488 Retina display for crystal clear picture quality. At $100 off, it's a worthy buy if you want an iPad without spending an arm and a leg to get one. $400 at Best Buy

Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 $350 $400 Save $50 Sony's XM5 noise-canceling headphones offer a premium listening experience at a premium price, coming it at a whopping $400 normally. They earn this price point, however, with impressive sound quality and better-than-average noise-canceling. Best Buy is taking $50 off these top-of-the-line headphones this weekend, making it a much better bargain if you're in need of a really good set of headphones this weekend. $350 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $140 $180 Save $40 A video doorbell is practically an essentially these days, helping to keep your home safe no matter where you may be. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, the wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell Plus, offers improved image quality along with a few motion sensor perks to amp up home security even more. It's a great buy at $40 off, too. $140 at Best Buy

Lenovo Duet 3 $270 $380 Save $110 An already budget-friendly Chromebook that punches well above its weight class, the Duet 3 is an excellent option for students who need a good machine at an even better price. Part tablet, part Chromebook, it's versatility alone makes it worth the $380 buy. With Best Buy taking $100 off this weekend, it's a heck of a deal that shouldn't be passed up. $270 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $1200 $1500 Save $300 If a TV is what you're after this weekend, Samsung's stunning Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV is on sale. Each size is getting a different discount, but the best value is on the 65-inch. At $300 off, it's one of the best QLED TVs you'll find in this price range. $1200 at Best Buy

