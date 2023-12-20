The phrase "time is running out" is tossed around a lot during the holiday season, but today, with Christmas just 5 days away, time is literally running out for folks who want to order things online and have them arrive before December 25th. Fortunately, stores like Best Buy are offering 1-hour pickup and free next-day shipping for those that want to take advantage of last-minute deals. Speaking of which, Best Buy is currently taking up to $60 off Jabra's impressive line of wireless earbuds, with prices starting at just $70.

Our favorite Jabra earbuds deals

Jabra often gets overlooked in the audio brand discussion, squeezed out by Bose, Sony, and other large companies. But the truth is, if you're shopping for a pair of earbuds, and want good value, Jabra is worth your consideration. We name multiple models from the headphone-maker in our buyer guides, including the best wireless earbuds, and the best noise-cancelling earbuds. We particularly like the Elite 10, which we scored an 8.5 in our review for comfort and audio quality, and they're $50 off right now as part of Best Buy's sale.

Jabra Elite 10 $200 $250 Save $50 The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are great at one thing: comfort, and really good at just about everything else. They pack most of what you'd expect in premium earbuds, including solid ANC and features like Dolby Atmos and head tracking, but they are much more affordable thanks to today's $50 discount. $200 at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 4 Active $80 $120 Save $40 The Jabra Elite 4 Active give you a ton of bang for your buck, especially with today's discount. They are comfortable, sound good, and have excellent ANC for this price point. They also stay in place really well, and are IP57-rated water-resistant, so they're great for the gym. $80 at Best Buy