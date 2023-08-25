It may have taken longer than expected, but Best Buy has finally launched their new My Best Buy memberships. Similar to Walmart+ and Amazon Prime, Best Buy's new subscription service aims to give their customers new ways to save, including free 2-day shipping on purchases, access to exclusive sales and deals, and even discounts on repairs and protection plans like AppleCare+. If you shop at Best Buy often, it's a must-have to earn exclusive savings and deals that you'd otherwise miss out on.

To celebrate, Best Buy has kicked off a member exclusive sale this weekend that features tons of additional and exclusive savings on hundreds of items that can only be obtained if you've got a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership. These My Best Buy exclusive member deals are a great way to score additional savings on already discounted products, with deals on Chromebooks, laptops, tablets, and more that offer additional discounts of up to $200 or more depending on the item.

There's plenty of deals at Best Buy to check out, but these are some of the best member exclusive deals you'll find this weekend.

Best Buy exclusive membership deals

Source: Apple Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Best Buy's members only sale offers additional savings on iPads. They're already discounted by up to $100 depending on the model, but My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save up to an additional $150. See at Best Buy

Source: LG LG QNED80 Series QNED Mini-LED Smart TV Select LG 4K Smart TVs are on sale right now for up to $300 off, but My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save up to an additional $200 on select models. See at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Philips Hue Starter Kit (75W) My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save $50 on select Philips Hue lighting products, including the 75W Starter Kit and Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. See at Best Buy

Source: HP HP 14-inch Chromebook $300 $700 Save $400 Featuring an 11th Gen Intel i3 4.1Ghz processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 14-inch LED touch-screen display, the HP 14" Chromebook is a powerful little machine that's as versatile as it is compact. At $350 off, it's at an excellent price point for those in need of a new laptop, but My Best Buy Plus and Total members save an additional $50, dropping the price down to $400. $300 at Best Buy

How much does a My Best Buy membership cost?

If you're interested in signing up for a My Best Buy membership, they offer three plans. Each comes with different perks at different price points (one of which is pretty outrageous):

My Best Buy (free) — only offers free shipping

My Best Buy Plus ($50/year) — offers additional perks like free 2-day shipping, exclusive deals, and an extended 50-day return window for most products

My Best Buy Plus ($180/year) — offers everything the Plus plan offers, plus additional perks such as 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, 20% off repairs, and up to two years of product protection like AppleCare+

Once you're signed up, you'll get access to all of these perks as well as the best member exclusive deals at Best Buy.