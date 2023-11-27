Positioned between Android tablets and full-on laptops, our favorite Chromebooks offer considerable versatility due to the low-overhead ChromeOS, plus generally low prices, small sizes, and light weights. There's a wide selection to choose from with incredibly varied performance levels, and the best ones can actually get a little pricey. For the rest of Cyber Monday, though, Best Buy's featuring some of the most efficient models as well as the most impressively equipped clamshells for browsing social media, various kinds of remote work, and in some cases, competent Android and cloud gaming.

HP Chromebook 14a

Inside this bargain-basement Chromebook you'll find a variety of modest components, including a 64GB eMMC storage module and just 4GB of RAM. To somewhat make up for that, it's outfitted with a relatively decent Celeron N4120 CPU, and the aforementioned RAM boasts a 4266MHz clock speed to help mitigate the moderate capacity.

But although it doesn't pack the most processing power, it's quite efficient and doesn't strain much because its 768p resolution doesn't tax the hardware terribly. Its battery lasts reasonably long and can charge from empty to 50% in 45 minutes, which isn't bad. But the best part of this laptop right now is that it's only $129 until the end of Cyber Monday. If you need a simple computer to access your cloud data, social media, and work platforms, this is as basic and affordable as it gets.

HP Chromebook 14a $129 $299 Save $170 It was an OK deal at MSRP, but at nearly 57% off, this basic yet capable clamshell is hard to beat. It won't win any benchmark battles, but it will let you browse the web, check your email, and write casual articles without spending much. $129 at Best Buy

Asus Chomebook Plus CM34 Flip

A quick glance at this Asus Chrombook Plus' specs initially had us doing a double take. No $300 laptop has any business packing a Ryzen 3 7320C, 8GB of high-speed system memory, and a real 128GB NVMe SSD, which combine to make this one of the fastest Chromebooks that doesn't cost nearly a grand. It even sports a convertible 2-in-1 design for convenient media viewing.

If we had to note some complaints, it's just under a pound heavier than its most direct competitors and doesn't get incredibly bright. But those are pretty minor when you consider the smooth, lag-free experience you'll have with nearly anything but resource-intensive 3D rendering. Add in a blacklit keyboard and 1-year parts and warranty labor, and this deal is hard to pass up.

Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip $299 $499 Save $200 It was already a worthwhile purchase at the full $499, so it's an absolute steal at $299. The CPU, RAM, storage, and form factor are all a class above this entry-level price, making this one of the best mobile computing deals of the holiday season. $299 at Best Buy

HP 14b 2-in-1

Here's another one that won't be winning any races but really wasn't meant to. Instead, it'll do a good job of running basic Chrome software and helping you navigate the web without significant hiccups or slowdowns. It doesn't weigh quite as much as many others with 360-degree hinges, and the 720p webcam and associated dual microphone array make for better video calls than you might expect. At over 50% off, its sale price of just $199 is especially tempting.

HP 14b-cb0033dx $199 $419 Save $220 It doesn't boast the most advanced specs, but it is a masterclass in affordable convenience thanks to a passable Intel Celeron processor and durable 360-degree hinges. It's also a little lighter than other 2-in-1s its size. $199 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

We're big fans of the Lenovo Duet series since it takes the portability that makes a Chromebook great and further streamlines it into an all-in-one mobile device that makes few sacrifices. The display looks considerably better than anything else in its price class, and there aren't really any other Chromebooks that can compete with its versatile, detachable form factor.

Like most Chromebooks, it's not geared toward high-intensity software, but the Snapdragon SoC inside does a good job of running most Android apps. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage exceed what most of its close competition offers, although we would prefer a SATA or even NVMe drive to the eMMC technology it comes with. But in the end, it still delivers a competent experience with basic tasks and is one of the best choices for remote workers who like to write from coffee shops, parks, or even exotic locations.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 $329 $499 Save $170 The big sibling to the original form factor Duet, the Lenovo Duet 5 sports a 13-inch OLED display that looks surprisingly good for the price. Combine the panel performance with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the ultra-efficient Snapdragon 7cG2, and you've got a mobile productivity powerhouse. $329 at Best Buy

Asus 16" 2-in-1

There are Chromebooks with more impressive hardware than what's inside this 16-inch Asus, but you very likely don't need to spend the large amount they cost. Instead, consider this one, on sale for $399 if you want something that won't lag when opening complex apps or even multitasking.

And it's not just powerful, it's also thoughtfully equipped with some design features you'll love. Its bezels are every bit as thin as any of today's upper-mid-range laptops, its backlit keyboard lets you work in the dark, and it opens fully into tablet mode (or can be used like a tent) for hands-free media viewing. If you want a capable ChromeOs laptop that'll easily last for years, now's your chance.

Asus CX5601FBA Chromebook $399 $649 Save $250 At 16 inches, it's one of the largest Chromebooks on the market, hence it's normally high $649 price. For the rest of Cyber Monday, it's a mere $399, making it an excellent deal if you would like to actually see what you're streaming or working on. $399 at Best Buy

HP 15a Chromebook

The Intel N200 SoC at the core of this 15.6-inch HP is borderline overpowered for what most people use Chromebooks for. It can reach a peak of 3.7GHz, far faster than most other mobile processors, and is accompanied by 8GB of 5200MHz DDR5 RAM, which ensures seamless multitasking and software loading. It doesn't get eye-searingly bright, but it does sport a glare reduction filter that makes it mostly usable outdoors. And at a half-off price of just $199, you won't find anything else that outperforms it.

HP 15a-nb0013dx Chromebook $199 $399 Save $200 Low-cost Chromebooks tend to be slightly sluggish, but not this 15-inch model from HP. The processor and system memory make short work of numbers that need crunching, while Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity ensure a smooth and efficient wireless experience. $199 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3

No matter how portable we tell you the Lenovo Duet 3 is, you'll still be impressed with its small size yet notable versatility once you've got your hands on it. The keyboard (which saw a significant upgrade compared to its first-gen predecessor) is just barely big enough to type comfortably on, although there's a bit of a learning curve if you have somewhat large hands.

As far as performance, it won't blow you out of the water, but we don't expect to play console games on what's just a step away from a budget-friendly, 11-inch Android tablet. If you want to be able to knock out some school or work assignments at any point during your travels, don't pass up the Duet 3.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 $269 $379 Save $110 This 11-inch tablet connects with a mated keyboard to deliver the most portable typing experience on the planet. Although it's not meant for resource-intensive tasks, it's great for streaming, remote work, and keeping up with social and entertainment media. $269 at Best Buy

Acer Spin 714

Everything about the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 screams premium. The Intel Core i5-1335U chipset works remarkably well with ChromeOS, beating most others in both efficiency and performance. Similarly, its 256GB of storage comes in the form of an actual PCIe NVMe drive, something only a few other Chromebooks can claim. We also love the 16:10 aspect ratio, which has the same pixel density as a 1080p display but gives you a much more functional workspace compared to 16:9. Our only complaint about the Chromebook spin lineup is the price, but Best Buy's $230 discount makes it more than worth it right now.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $470 $700 Save $230 Acer's Chromebook Spin lineup has offered rugged 360 hinges holding together respectable hardware configurations for a few years now. This version boasts a set of efficient, yet powerful components that make short work of nearly anything in the Google Play Store. $470 at Best Buy

As we've repeatedly alluded to, ChromeOS' relatively lax performance requirements mean you can get decent hardware in Chromebook year-round. But right now (and only for a little while longer), Best Buy's significant discounts can put a surprisingly powerful laptop in your hands with great build quality, good-looking displays, and plenty of connectivity, storage, and processing power.

If you're looking for more options, there are still some additional Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, but act now because the holiday sales will wind down soon.