Google recently announced the Chromebook Plus program, putting in motion its long-rumored plan to better distinguish between low-end and high-end ChromeOS laptops. Manufacturers wanting their Chromebooks to don the new branding and have access to exclusive Plus features will have to meet a number of hardware requirements including at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 1080p webcam resolution.

Earlier this month a variety of new Chromebook Plus Chromebooks hit the market, and even though it's only been a few weeks, several of them are already being heavily discounted. Best Buy is currently running a limited-time sale that knocks up to $200 off the new laptops, with prices starting at just $270. If you're at all in the market for a powerful new Chromebook, you're going to want to check out the deals below.

Best Buy Chromebook Plus deals

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Plus 515 $270 $400 Save $130 The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is the least expensive model in this roundup, but it's still a solid performer. It features a 15.6" display with narrow bezels, a rugged design with MIL-STD certification, and up to 10 hours of battery life. That's a lot of bang for your buck. $270 at Best Buy

Source: HP HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch $350 $500 Save $150 HP's 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus model is another fine option, with a handful of features that set it apart. These include LPDDR5 RAM, an HP True Vision FHD webcam, and HP Fast Charge, which can take your laptop from 0-50% in roughly 45 minutes. We'll take that at $150 off all day. $350 at Best Buy

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $380 $500 Save $120 It doesn't have the biggest raw discount of the bunch, but at $120 off the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus might just be the best value. That's taking into account everything from price to features, to our experience with the Flex 5i line. It has a 14-inch 2K touch display, and it's one of our top picks for best Chromebook. $380 at Best Buy

Source: Asus Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip $400 $500 Save $100 The CM34 is another 2-in-1 model, courtesy of Asus. It measures less than an inch thin, weighs just under 4 pounds, and has a beautiful 14-inch 1920x1200 display. We should also note that this is the only deal in the bunch that expires today (October 26), so be sure to jump on this $100 discount while you can. $400 at Best Buy