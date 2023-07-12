Amazon's Prime Day is in full swing, and it's the place to be for most of the best deals around. However, other major retailers are countering some of Amazon's specials with their own sales events. Best Buy, for example, is hosting a Black Friday in July sale with a ton of great deals on everything tech. While a lot of these products can be found at Amazon — and in many cases at a slightly better price — there are some standout deals that Amazon isn't hosting.

With everything from Chromebooks, smart TVs, tablets, smart home gadgets, and smartwatches on sale at Best Buy, we've handpicked a bunch of the best deals that aren't available at Amazon. These deals can be reached by anyone, but you may save even more money if you're a Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total member. In those cases, I've made it clear how much extra you can save.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Best Buy has one of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals going right now, with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 down to $129 from its regular $249 price. This is considered one of the best Chromebooks you can buy today, even at full price, so saving $120 is a big deal.

The Spin 311 is an 11.6-inch device with an HD touch display that can rotate all the way around for tent, stand, and tablet modes. Its size is perfect for kids and makes for a great extra device around the house for streaming and web browsing. It's best cut out for lighter productivity work, with its MediaTek MT8183C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is a compact and versatile laptop that can handle light duties around the house. It's also great for the kids, thanks to its durable build and touch display. It's always affordable, but Best Buy has knocked the price down even more to just $129. Chromebooks are actually worth your money, and they don't get much cheaper than this one. $129 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)

We're as surprised as you are to see Acer's refreshed Chromebook Spin 714 already on sale. It was just released a few weeks ago, so it's rare to see such a good deal. You can pick it up for $540 instead of the regular $700 price, allowing you to land a high-end Acer Chromebook at a mid-range price.

The 2023 Spin 714 is an evolution of the older model that's also still available. When I reviewed the Spin 714, I noted that it's a great choice if you want a high-end Chromebook that doesn't cut corners. That holds true for the newer version, which has newer performance hardware. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, giving you plenty of power to handle just about any task.

Feature-wise, the 14-inch touch display has a crisp 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution with full sRGB color and more than 300 nits brightness, plus the lid can rotate around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes.

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $540 $700 Save $160 Acer's refreshed Spin 714 Chromebook is a convertible beauty with 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, altogether suitable for heavier workflows and multitasking. The 14-inch touch display can rotate all the way around, and it has a crisp FHD+ resolution. Best Buy already has it on sale at $160 off, bringing the total price down to $540. $540 at Best Buy

Insignia Class F30 43" 4K Smart Fire TV

TVs are always a hot commodity during Prime Day, and while Amazon has its own share of great TVs on sale, Best Buy also has a few gems you might want to pick up. For example, the 43-inch Insignia Class F30 TV features a 4K resolution for its LED panel, a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10 compatibility. It's a huge TV but doesn't really have a matching price. You can buy it now for $180, which is $120 off the regular price.

This TV's Fire feature is compatible with Alexa, allowing you to control it along with your other smart home gadgets. It supports all major streaming services, offers voice control, and has plenty of ports for easy connectivity. The dual 16W speakers have decent sound and can be mounted if you so wish. Be sure to have a look at more of our favorite Prime Day smart home deals if this isn't quite what you need.

Source: Insignia Insignia F30 $180 $300 Save $120 The 43-inch Insignia Smart Fire TV with 4K resolution is only on sale at Best Buy, where you can currently save $120. It supports all major streaming platforms, it offers a delightfully high-res picture, and it supports HDR 10. Pick it up for $180 while the sale lasts. $180 at Best Buy

Westinghouse 55" 4K Smart Roku TV with HDR

This 55-inch Westinghouse 4K smart TV is another great pick that you won't find on sale at Amazon. While many of its specs match the Insignia model above — including size, 4K resolution, LED panel, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10 compatibility — it uses Roku TV instead of Amazon Fire to deliver all the smart streaming abilities. Although regularly priced at $440, it's been discounted by $210 for a final price of $230.

This rather large TV has a load of ports, including HDMI 2.1 and dual USB-A. It also features two 8-watt speakers with Dolby Audio tuning, and it's compatible with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant for easy smart home integration. It's compatible with a 400mm x 300mm VESA mount if you'd like to get it up off the furniture; however, its slim legs will otherwise do a good job.

Source: Westinghouse Westinghouse 55" 4K Smart Roku TV with HDR $230 $440 Save $210 The 55-inch Westinghouse Smart Roku TV features HDR 10 support and a 4K resolution, two features that usually come at a higher price. It can handle all major streaming platforms with its included Roku smart features, and it'll work with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant. You can save $210 right now at Best Buy, bringing the total down to $230. $230 at Best Buy

JBL Tune 235NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Prime Day, or in this case, Best Buy's Black Friday in July event, is also a great time to pick up some smaller items that don't cost nearly as much as Chromebooks and TVs. JBL's Tune 235NC earbuds are down to $60 for all shoppers, but you can save an extra $10 on top of that if you're a member of Best Buy's Plus or Total plans. That's a full 50% off some quality wireless earbuds.

The earbuds feature active noise cancelling (ANC) to block out the world around you, and the 6mm drivers pump out solid audio. An IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance means you can use them in pretty much any situation, and they offer a comfy and firm fit. You can get up to 40 hours of playback from the full package, with some charges in between. Have a look at more of the best Prime Day earbuds and headphones deals if these aren't quite what you need.

Source: JBL JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $60 $100 Save $40 These JBL Tune 235NC earbuds feature true wireless noise cancelling and a comfy fit with up to about 40 hours of battery life. They're water-resistant at an IPX4 level, so you can use them while you sweat, and they deliver super sound from 6mm drivers. Pick them up at Best Buy for $60, and get another $10 off if you're a Best Buy Plus or Total subscriber. $60 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an uncompromising 14.6-inch Android tablet considered a top option in our collection of the best Android tablets. Its only real drawbacks are its size (which can be forgiven) and high price. The latter issue is solved by Best Buy's deal pricing, which knocks $200 off the total and brings it to $1,000 for all shoppers. If you're a Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can shave off an additional $20.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review, we called it "the best device for Android multitasking" and noted that "it looks incredible if you can cope with the large size." The Super AMOLED touch display is stunning with its 2960x1848 resolution, and it comes with Samsung's handy S-Pen for inking whenever and wherever. It's powered by a zippy Snapdragon 8 (Gen 1) CPU with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This is still a rather expensive tablet, but our roundup of all the best Prime Day tablet deals has plenty more options.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is our top pick when it comes to premium Android tablets. It has a gorgeous 14.6-inch touch Super AMOLED display with 2960x1848 resolution, and it's powered by a Snapdragon 8 (Gen 1) CPU with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Pick it up at Best Buy during Prime Day and save $200. $1000 at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display

Amazon has you covered for Alexa smart home products, but not so much if you're shopping for the Google Nest environment. The second-gen Nest Hub, however, can be found at Best Buy right now for $45 off, bringing the total down to $55 for all shoppers. The Nest Hub has a seven-inch LCD with 1024x600 resolution, allowing you to control all connected smart home devices or stream from your favorite video and music services. In addition, the display rests on a base with built-in speakers that produce surprising volume.

When we reviewed the Google Nest Hub, we mentioned that it's much better than the first generation at being a smart hub, though its sleep-tracking capabilities are lacking. As long as you're OK with that, this should be a great pickup for anyone looking to get started with a smart home setup.

Source: Google Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $55 $100 Save $45 The second-gen Google Nest Hub is a perfect centerpiece for your smart home, especially if you're leaning into Google's other Nest offerings. You can stream TV and movies on the seven-inch display, get in touch with Google Assistant with just your voice, and view all connected devices. It's down to $55 from $100 at Best Buy. $55 at Best Buy

Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch

Garmin's Venu Sq isn't the latest version, but that doesn't mean it isn't still a great smartwatch for Android users. It compares well to the best Android smartwatches out there, especially when you consider that Best Buy is currently offering it for 50% off the regular price. You'll pay $100 for a watch that can take calls and texts, deliver notifications, keep track of your health and active habits, and, of course, tell the time.

Garmin claims it will run for up to six days on a charge, but that number comes down if you have the GPS feature enabled. In that case, you can expect about 14 hours of runtime. The 33mm touch display looks great, and you can customize your watch face as you see fit. It's water-resistant up to a depth of 164 feet, which is more than most people will hit. Don't forget to check out more of the best Prime Day smartwatch and fitness tracker deals if this one isn't what you want.

Source: Garmin Garmin Venu Sq $100 $200 Save $100 Best Buy is currently offering $100 off the Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch with a 33-millimeter LCD and built-in GPS, along with a lot of other great smart features to keep track of your health. Pick it up with your choice of three different colors for $100. $100 at Best Buy

These are just some of the standout deals available at Best Buy's Black Friday in July event. We've been careful to only include sales that aren't also available at Amazon, giving you a bit of variety for your shopping pleasure. As always, we will keep this article updated throughout the sales events to ensure we don't miss anything too juicy.