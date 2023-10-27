Black Friday is back, and hopefully bringing better deals than ever. At the very least, Best Buy's Black Friday is starting off better than ever with the kind of doorbuster-level deals we'd typically only see on November 24. This initial wave of Black Friday Early Access deals are members-only for the weekend, but with discounts like these, it's not hard for a single deal to offset the $50 My Best Buy Plus membership for a year, especially when we're seeing spectacular deals on phones, laptops, tablets, headphones and, of course, this insane Samsung 8K TV.

Best Black Friday Early Access deals

Source: Samsung QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K $2500 $4500 Save $2000 Is 8K overkill for a television? Maybe. But this brilliant mini-LED smart TV has some impressive upscaling so that you can take advantage of every pixel whether you're watching live sports, streaming shows, or movie marathons. It's a rare, rare thing to see $2,000 off a TV, even in this price bracket. $2500 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $700 $1100 Save $400 We still haven't really seen any deals on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra outside the free storage upgrade, but for this price, it's more than worth it to stick to the 2022 model. For less than the price of the "baby" Tab S9, you get 14 inches of brilliant AMOLED touchscreen, the best tablet interface on Android, and enough power for all your favorite mobile games. $700 at Best Buy

Source: Oura Oura Ring 3 $389 $449 Save $60 Pretty much every Oura Ring 3 size and material is on sale, with some models $30 off and others $60 off. If you're wanting to monitor your activity levels and sleep patterns but like the bulk of a smartwatch, the Oura Ring 3 is one of the best smart rings around. Just make sure to double check your sizing against Oura's measurements before you buy! $389 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $230 $300 Save $70 The Galaxy Watch 4 seems to be finally selling out forever, and the Galaxy Watch 5 is following suit, which means deals on the current best Android watch you can buy are precious. Not only can you get $70 off the Galaxy Watch 6, but also a free charger and spare watch band. $230 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 This is the lowest price we've seen on the Pixel 7a outside a carrier deal or trade-in promotion, topping even the deal Amazon offered during the October Prime Days. While the Pixel 8 may be the new hotness, the 7a is almost as powerful features 95% of the same features, and for this weekend is half the price. It also has a cute blue color like the Pixel 8 Pro. $374 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $300 $400 Save $100 Best Buy is taking the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down to the price of its normal, non-rotating sibling for Black Friday Early Access. Like the Watch 6, Plus/Total members can get a free charger and strap with their purchase, too, making it one of the best Watch 6 Classic deals to date. $300 at Best Buy

Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 $250 $350 Save $100 The only times we've seen the Sony WH-1000XM4 sell for less than this were Black Friday last year and Prime Day earlier this year, so if you're comfortable going with the "old" Sony headphones — which still sound fabulous — now is the time to buy. $250 at Best Buy

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (Gen 8, 12.2") $179 $349 Save $170 Breaking the decade-long streak of compact 11.6-inch Chromebooks with big, chonky bezels, this 12.2-inch screen fits in the same size laptop. It's not a powerhouse, but for checking emails, browsing the web, and playing some light Android games — I play Stardew Valley on mine — it's hard to beat, especially at this price. $179 at Best Buy

What is Best Buy Black Friday Early Access?

Black Friday Early Access is the name for Best Buy's members-only kickoff for its month-long marathon of Black Friday — and eventually Cyber Monday — deals. This three-day event will stack hundreds in extra savings atop Best Buy's already plentiful deals and offer us our first taste of the Black Friday frenzy ramping up as we head into November.

Do I need a membership to get Early Access deals?

Yes, you need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member in order to take advantage of these deep discounts. My Best Buy Plus costs $50 for one year, while My Best Buy Total is $180 a year. If you're only interested in deal access — to get that $2,000 off the Samsung Neo QLED 8K or $400 off the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — you'll only need Plus. For the clumsy or damage-prone among us, Total might earn its upgraded price in your eyes by including protection plans on your purchased products, including AppleCare+, 24/7 tech support, and 20% off repairs.

Member-only deals will also likely continue into Black Friday, and Best Buy holds member-only deal events about once a month throughout the year, so if any deal is over $100 off with My Best Buy Plus, it's probably worth subscribing today.

When can everyone access Best Buy's Black Friday deals?

Friday through Sunday, Early Access deals are limited to Plus/Total members, but deals available to all customers will launch on Monday, October 30. There are technically still regular deals running this weekend, but they are completely eclipsed by the member-only promotions.