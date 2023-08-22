The new school year has already started in some places, but for those still needing to do some back to school shopping, Best Buy has you covered. In a newly-launched sale aimed at parents and students, the retailer is offering big discounts on a number of products we like including Chromebooks, wireless headphones and earbuds, and smart home products. You can shop the entire sale by clicking on the link below, or head down the page a bit to find some of our favorite deals. Just don't wait too long to check it out — these prices are only good for a limited time.

Save on back to school shopping with Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 315 - for a budget 2-in-1 Chromebook with a large display and great battery life, we like the 315 from Acer. It features a 15-inch full HD IPS touch display, 4 USB ports (2 Type-C and 2 Type-A), and it can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It's not going to blow you away with performance, but at this price it's hard to beat. ($169)

Insignia 43" Smart Fire TV - gone are the days when college students were forced to enter the dorms with small, chunky TVs. Right now you can get a 43-inch 4K smart TV for just $160. The big selling point here is that it runs on the Fire TV platform, meaning you get the full benefits of Amazon's massive ecosystem that includes access to millions of apps, games, TV shows, movies, and of course Alexa. ($160)

Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo3 wireless headphones - Beats headphones may not be the status symbol they once were, but they are still a common sight on school campuses around the world. We have a roundup of the best wireless headphones full of options with better sound quality and features, but at this price the Solo3 aren't a bad choice. They offer bass-heavy sound, up to 40 hours of battery life, and work really well with iPhones. ($130)

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - we are obviously Team Android all the way, but I think we can all still agree that Apple makes a heck of a tablet. The latest base model iPad features a sleek design with fun colorways, tons of performance, dual 12MP cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and all-day battery life. There are several Google iOS apps that allow you to sync your work across platforms, and since they made the switch to USB-C, your current Android chargers should be compatible. Late model Apple products don't go on sale very often, so today's $50 discount is notable. ($400)

Ultimate Ears - BOOM 3 wireless speaker - there are bigger, louder speakers out there, but for a good portable Bluetooth speaker, we really like the UE Boom 3. UE speakers offer a warm, 360-degree sound, and this particular model is dust and waterproof, can last up to 15 hours per charge, and it just so happens to be the perfect size to fit in a backpack water bottle holster, or a vehicle cup holder. ($110)

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller - there's perhaps no better way to relax after a long day of school and/or homework than kicking back with your favorite video game. This Xbox controller is one of the best you can buy, and you don't even need an Xbox to use it. That's right, it can quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Windows PCs, Android, and iOS. Get it now for $10 off. ($50)