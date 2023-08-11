Best Buy is kicking off its anniversary in the best way possible: through a massive sale. If you're looking to upgrade your gear, or have spare cash lying around to spend on tech, the retailer is having a massive sale on just about anything imaginable. Save big on Chromebooks, smartphones (including the new Galaxy devices), smartwatches, Sony wireless headphones, smart TVs, and so much more from today through August 13.

If you're a My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total member, you can gain access to special discounts and score even more savings on select items, but if not, there are plenty of deals to go around. It can be overwhelming to trawl through everything, so we took it upon ourselves to spot some of the best deals worth looking into to kickstart your shopping. You can also head to the Best Buy website to see it all for yourself.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Get up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in Includes $100 Best Buy gift card Itching to get your hands on Samsung's latest clamshell and check out that newly expanded cover screen? Best Buy is offering up to $800 in savings if you have an eligible device to trade in. The retailer is also offering a $100 bonus gift card and a free one-month subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Flip 5's new (albeit limited) cover screen apps, refined hinge, and more consistent battery life make it hard to beat in its form factor. $1000 at Best Buy

Source: HP HP Chromebook x360 14c $350 $700 Save $350 Perfect for use in school or work, this HP 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook packs enough punch to help you power through all your tasks and then some. It may not have all the fancy bells and whistles other laptops have, but its powerful Intel Core processor, long battery life, and ample storage make it a powerhouse in the workplace (so long as you don't need Windows-specific programs). With its 360-degree hinge, you can even transform it into a 14-inch tablet. $350 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $444 $499 Save $55 This "lighter" version of the Pixel 7 offers 95% of the same features in a slightly smaller and slightly cuter package. It has an impressive camera system, as expected from a Pixel device, strong performance, decent battery life, and reliable software support. This weekend's deal is not an Activate Now deal, meaning you do not have to jump through any carrier hoops to get the 7a for the price it should've launched at to begin with. $444 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $600 $800 Save $200 With the NFL preseason underway and college football kicking off in mere weeks, now's the time to get a TV worthy of your game-day parties. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series delivers a superior viewing experience thanks to its advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, and bolder contrast. It has Alexa voice integration, too, of course, so that you yell at it to mute the commercials while your greasy mitts are covered in Cheeto dust. $600 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $180 $230 Save $50 Samsung's smallest, lightest, and best wireless earbuds just got affordable. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are developed to deliver better sound quality and noise cancelation, 24-bit audio support, and enhanced water and dust resistance. With HD voice technology and intelligent conversation mode, it's also ideal to use for conference calls. They also hand off seamlessly between your Samsung phone, tablet, and watch, should you have those. $180 at Best Buy

Lenovo's new affordable Chromebook is an excellent entry-level laptop in the thin-and-light field. Weighing just 2.9 pounds and measuring just 0.73 inches thick, the IdeaPad 3 Slim is now at an unbeatable price of $170 at Best Buy. It features a powerful and long-lasting battery, a 14-inch touchscreen, and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. Lenovo's newest Chromebook has hit American markets and is an excellent choice for an entry-level, thin and light touchscreen laptop under $200. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook $169 $319 Save $150 Decent laptops priced below $200 come few and far between, making this deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 a steal. It's a no-frills, lightweight Chromebook that's ideal for on-the-go productivity, packing a 14-inch touchscreen display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, and 4GB system memory for basic multitasking. Lenovo's Chromebooks are built for a beating, so this can make for a good larger-screen Chromebook for a middle schooler or upper elementary. $169 at Best Buy

More deals worth checking out: