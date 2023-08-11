Best Buy is kicking off its anniversary in the best way possible: through a massive sale. If you're looking to upgrade your gear, or have spare cash lying around to spend on tech, the retailer is having a massive sale on just about anything imaginable. Save big on Chromebooks, smartphones (including the new Galaxy devices), smartwatches, Sony wireless headphones, smart TVs, and so much more from today through August 13.
If you're a My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total member, you can gain access to special discounts and score even more savings on select items, but if not, there are plenty of deals to go around. It can be overwhelming to trawl through everything, so we took it upon ourselves to spot some of the best deals worth looking into to kickstart your shopping. You can also head to the Best Buy website to see it all for yourself.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Includes $100 Best Buy gift card
Itching to get your hands on Samsung's latest clamshell and check out that newly expanded cover screen? Best Buy is offering up to $800 in savings if you have an eligible device to trade in. The retailer is also offering a $100 bonus gift card and a free one-month subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Flip 5's new (albeit limited) cover screen apps, refined hinge, and more consistent battery life make it hard to beat in its form factor.
HP Chromebook x360 14c
Perfect for use in school or work, this HP 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook packs enough punch to help you power through all your tasks and then some. It may not have all the fancy bells and whistles other laptops have, but its powerful Intel Core processor, long battery life, and ample storage make it a powerhouse in the workplace (so long as you don't need Windows-specific programs). With its 360-degree hinge, you can even transform it into a 14-inch tablet.
Google Pixel 7a
This "lighter" version of the Pixel 7 offers 95% of the same features in a slightly smaller and slightly cuter package. It has an impressive camera system, as expected from a Pixel device, strong performance, decent battery life, and reliable software support. This weekend's deal is not an Activate Now deal, meaning you do not have to jump through any carrier hoops to get the 7a for the price it should've launched at to begin with.
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV
With the NFL preseason underway and college football kicking off in mere weeks, now's the time to get a TV worthy of your game-day parties. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series delivers a superior viewing experience thanks to its advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, and bolder contrast. It has Alexa voice integration, too, of course, so that you yell at it to mute the commercials while your greasy mitts are covered in Cheeto dust.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung's smallest, lightest, and best wireless earbuds just got affordable. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are developed to deliver better sound quality and noise cancelation, 24-bit audio support, and enhanced water and dust resistance. With HD voice technology and intelligent conversation mode, it's also ideal to use for conference calls. They also hand off seamlessly between your Samsung phone, tablet, and watch, should you have those.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook
Decent laptops priced below $200 come few and far between, making this deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 a steal. It's a no-frills, lightweight Chromebook that's ideal for on-the-go productivity, packing a 14-inch touchscreen display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, and 4GB system memory for basic multitasking. Lenovo's Chromebooks are built for a beating, so this can make for a good larger-screen Chromebook for a middle schooler or upper elementary.
More deals worth checking out:
- Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $130 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB): $230 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: save up to $250 with an eligible trade-in, plus a $50 gift card and a free fabric band
- Fitbit Charge 5: $120 (save $30)
- Acer Spin 714 Chromebook (CP514-2H): $500 (save $200, with a free sleeve)
- Google Pixel Tablet: $440 (save $60)
- Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones: $140 (save $40)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight 4-Camera System: $260 (save $190)
- Philips Hue 60W A19 Smart LED Starter Kit: $130 (save $40)
- bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum and Mop: $230 (save $390)