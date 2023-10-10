Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Best Buy has stepped up to compete with Amazon by having its own 48-hour flash sale. With huge discounts on phones, tablets, headphones, smart home accessories, and more, don't miss out on these great deals!

While the entire world is focused on the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Best Buy isn't letting Amazon have all the fun. It's competing for your attention by having its own 48-hour flash sale, which means you don't have to shop at Amazon to find amazing deals on tech. With hundreds of items discounted — everything from Android phones to Chromebooks to TVs — Best Buy is giving you some great deals to help start the holiday shopping season with a bang.

Android phones

Moto Razr+ (2023) in Viva Magenta
Moto Razr+ (2023)
$800 $1000 Save $200

The Moto Razr+ is our favorite clamshell foldable on the market, thanks to its 3.6-inch cover display that allows you to get almost anything you want done without opening the phone. Best Buy has it at its lowest price ever right now!

$800 at Best Buy

Tablets

Render of the Lenovo Tab M9
Lenovo Tab M9
$100 $140 Save $40

With a 9-inch 1080p display, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a fantastic portable budget tablet that can easily serve as an e-reader, Netflix companion, or light task-oriented device.

$100 at Best Buy

Headphones & earbuds

Bose-Noise-Cancelling-700-headphones 1to1
Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones
$279 $379 Save $100

Take $100 off the incredible Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones; enjoy top-tier ANC performance, impeccable sound quality, and one of the most comfortable pairs of over-the-headphones you can get.

$279 at Best Buy

Chromebooks

lenovo-ideapad-slime-3-blue
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (2023)
$149 $319 Save $170

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is a great 2-in-1 laptop suitable for students and anyone looking for a versatile and affordable option. Save $170 now through tomorrow at Best Buy!

$149 at Best Buy

Smart home devices

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker hub, turned on with blue lights
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
$23 $50 Save $27

The 5th-generation Amazon Echo Dot is the best-sounding mini-smart speaker in the brand's lineup. Whether it's rock or pop, the single front-firing driver delivers great sound quality. With Alexa on board, users can easily ask questions and use voice commands to control smart home devices throughout their home.

$50 at Amazon $23 at Best Buy

Smartwatches & fitness trackers

Google Pixel Watch with a chalk positioned at an angle
Google Pixel Watch
$210 $280 Save $70

The Google Pixel Watch is a premium wearable that offers an elegant design and comes with Fitbit health tracking features, making it an attractive and practical watch. Although it's being replaced by the Pixel Watch 2, it's currently available at a 40% discount, which is its lowest price ever. This is an incredible deal that's hard to resist!

$210 at Best Buy

TVs

lg c3 oled
LG C3 OLED
$1700 $2500 Save $800

LG's C3 OLED TV delivers vibrant colors, and excellent black levels, and offers easy access to streaming services while boasting a sleek design. This is the TV you want to buy, and you can save $800 right now at Best Buy.

$1700 at Best Buy