Best Buy
Amazon isn't the only place with deals!
Best Buy has stepped up to compete with Amazon by having its own 48-hour flash sale. With huge discounts on phones, tablets, headphones, smart home accessories, and more, don't miss out on these great deals!
While the entire world is focused on the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Best Buy isn't letting Amazon have all the fun. It's competing for your attention by having its own 48-hour flash sale, which means you don't have to shop at Amazon to find amazing deals on tech. With hundreds of items discounted — everything from Android phones to Chromebooks to TVs — Best Buy is giving you some great deals to help start the holiday shopping season with a bang.
Android phones
Moto Razr+ (2023)
The Moto Razr+ is our favorite clamshell foldable on the market, thanks to its 3.6-inch cover display that allows you to get almost anything you want done without opening the phone. Best Buy has it at its lowest price ever right now!
- Moto Edge+ (2023) | 512GB | Interstellar Black | $150 off
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 | 128GB | Bora Purple | $200 off
Tablets
Lenovo Tab M9
With a 9-inch 1080p display, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a fantastic portable budget tablet that can easily serve as an e-reader, Netflix companion, or light task-oriented device.
- Amazon Fire Max | 64GB | Gray | $80 off
- Amazon Fire HD 10 | 32 GB | Black | $75 off
- Amazon Fire 10 Kids | 32 GB | Sky Blue | $80 off
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids | 32 GB | Blue | $75 off
- Apple iPad (9th Generation) | Wi-Fi | 64GB | Space Gray | $60 off
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) | Wi-Fi | 256GB | Space Gray | $100 off
Headphones & earbuds
Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones
Take $100 off the incredible Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones; enjoy top-tier ANC performance, impeccable sound quality, and one of the most comfortable pairs of over-the-headphones you can get.
- Bose | QuietComfort 45 | Triple Black | $100 off
- Sony | WH-1000XM4 | Midnight Blue | $100 off
- Sony | WF-1000XM5 | Black | $20 off
- Beats by Dr. Dre | Beats Studio Pro | Black | $170 off
- Beats by Dr. Dre | Powerbeats Pro | Black | $50 off
- Skullcandy | Crusher Evo | True Black | $50 off
- Sony | WH-XB910N | Black | $130 off
Chromebooks
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (2023)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is a great 2-in-1 laptop suitable for students and anyone looking for a versatile and affordable option. Save $170 now through tomorrow at Best Buy!
- Acer Chromebook 315 | Intel Celeron N4020 with 4GB LPDDR4 | 64GB eMMC | Silver | $170 off
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook | 4G RAM |128G eMMC | Misty Blue | $100 off
- Acer Spin 714 Chromebook | Intel i5 1335U with 8GB Memory | 256GB SSD | Steel Gray | $130 off
Smart home devices
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
The 5th-generation Amazon Echo Dot is the best-sounding mini-smart speaker in the brand's lineup. Whether it's rock or pop, the single front-firing driver delivers great sound quality. With Alexa on board, users can easily ask questions and use voice commands to control smart home devices throughout their home.
- Google | Nest Smart Programmable Wifi Thermostat | Fog | $40 off
- Google | Nest Doorbell Wired (2nd Generation) | Ash | $30 off
- Google | Nest Cam (Wired) | Snow | $30 off
- Amazon | Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) | Charcoal | $50 off
- Amazon | Ring Video Doorbell | Satin Nickel | $45 off
- Amazon | Blink Outdoor 4 5-Camera Wireless 1080p Security System | Black | $200 off
Smartwatches & fitness trackers
Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is a premium wearable that offers an elegant design and comes with Fitbit health tracking features, making it an attractive and practical watch. Although it's being replaced by the Pixel Watch 2, it's currently available at a 40% discount, which is its lowest price ever. This is an incredible deal that's hard to resist!
- Samsung | Galaxy Watch 5 Pro | 45mm | Black | $50 off
- Samsung | Galaxy Watch 6 | 40mm | Cream | $30 off
- Garmin | Lily Sport Smartwatch | 34mm | Rose Gold | $50 off
- Garmin | Instinct Solar Smartwatch | 45mm | Graphite | $130 off|
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 | GPS + Cellular | 49mm | Titanium | $50 off
- Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation | GPS | 40mm | Starlight | $30 off
TVs
LG C3 OLED
LG's C3 OLED TV delivers vibrant colors, and excellent black levels, and offers easy access to streaming services while boasting a sleek design. This is the TV you want to buy, and you can save $800 right now at Best Buy.