Official dates haven't been announced yet, but history tells us we are still about a month out from Amazon Prime Day. The online retailer's shopping holiday has become one of the biggest events of the summer, offering thousands of deals on a wide range of products. It's Best Buy, though, that is kicking off the savings-fest this weekend with a three-day sale that includes notable discounts on everything from the Samsung Galaxy S23 to the Pixel Watch, and even some of our favorite Chromebooks. We've highlighted some of our favorite deals below.

HP Chromebook 14a

If you're a student on a budget, or you just need an inexpensive laptop for your daily emails and web browsing, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal right now than this HP Chromebook 14a. It's not going to give you benchmark-breaking performance, but it has all the features you'd want, including an HD webcam for video calls, a nice big touchpad with multi-touch support, and a plethora of ports — including an HDMI port for easily connecting to a TV or display. It also has impressive battery life of up to 14 hours, and it can fast-charge from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes.

Source: HP HP Chromebook 14a $150 $300 Save $150 There's a lot to like about the HP Chromebook 14a, especially at this discounted price. It has a True Vision HD camera for video calls, an HDMI port for connecting to a TV or monitor, fast charging, and an impressive 14 hours of battery life. What more could you want for just $150? $150 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds

In the overwhelming sea of wireless earbud options, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live stand out for a few reasons. They offer bright sound with extra bass, excellent voice call quality thanks to three microphones and a bone conduction sensor, and up to 8 hours of battery life. You also get ANC, fun colorways like blue and bronze, and a surprisingly secure and comfortable fit, thanks to the Live's unique kidney bean shape. We like these Galaxy Buds at their normal price of $150, so we obviously love them at $60 off.

Source: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $90 $150 Save $60 The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a great pair of mid-range wireless earbuds, and today's deal nearly pushes them into budget territory. They offer bright sound, great voice quality for phone calls, and their unique bean shape makes them super comfortable. $90 at Best Buy

OnePlus Nord N30 5G

There is a lot to like about the recently-released OnePlus Nord N30 at its $300 price point. It has a bright 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and it packs enough performance to play your favorite games. There's also a 108MP rear camera with 3x lossless zoom, and OnePlus continues to offer some of the fastest charging available — 30 minutes will get you close to 80%. The N30 looks even more enticing with these Best Buy offers. For starters, you'll get a free $30 Best Buy e-Gift Card with purchase, and then if you are willing to activate today, Best Buy will knock $100 more off the price tag.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N30 5G Free $30 Best Buy GC $100 off with Activate Today $200 $300 Save $100 The just-launched OnePlus N30 has a lot to offer for those in the market for a budget Android phone. It has a big, bright 120Hz display, plenty of performance, and ultra-fast wired charging. The package looks even more impressive with Best Buy's Activate Today price and free gift card promotion. $200 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the premium pick in our roundup of the best Android phones in 2023, and it's not hard to guess why. From the excellent build quality and materials to the beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED display and the amazing camera array, no expense was spared in the making of this year's Ultra. It also offers incredible performance, impressive battery life given its capabilities, and it even comes with an S-pen for all of your note-taking or adult coloring book needs. The only real complaint on the handset is its high price tag, which Best Buy helps nullify a bit with a hefty discount — $225 off, whether you activate today or not.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $975 $1200 Save $225 If you want the absolute best Android phone on the market right now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is it. It has a large, stunning AMOLED display, all the performance you could ever need, and an S Pen stylus for taking notes or doodling. Its only downside is the high price tag, so any chance of a discount is worth jumping at. $975 at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is Google's long-awaited, first entry into the smartwatch space. It features a premium, high-end design, with a stainless steel casing (most wearables use aluminum), as well as the company's pure vision for Wear OS. There's also deep Fitbit integration for tracking activities and workouts, as well as top-end features like the ability to take your ECG and track your sleep. Since the Pixel Watch typically runs a little more pricey than other smartwatches, we love finding it on discount. Best Buy right now is taking $50 off the Wi-Fi model, and $70 off the LTE.

Souce: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 For a stylish Android smartwatch with a premium build, look no further than the Google Pixel Watch. It has deep Fitbit integration for tracking your workouts, and Google's own version of Wear OS. The retail price is a little high, so we always recommend grabbing it while it's on discount. $300 at Best Buy

Google Nest Doorbell Wired

There are a lot of smart doorbell cameras to choose from these days, but if you already use one or more Google products, you should really consider the Google Nest. It has fast and reliable notifications for motion and event alerts, it's smart enough to tell the difference between people, pets and packages, and it has a stylish design.

This is the newer wired version of the Nest, which is 30% smaller than its predecessor, sports an improved camera, and can connect to your existing doorbell wiring. Yes, installing a wired doorbell can be a bit more complicated than a wireless one, but the benefits of having an always-on, always-recording doorbell, with no batteries to swap or recharge make it worth it. Best Buy is taking a modest $30 off, but we don't see sales on this model very often.

Source: Amazon Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) $150 $180 Save $30 The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) is a great smart doorbell for those already in the Google ecosystem, or anyone who doesn't want to mess with batteries. It has a stylish design, fast, intelligent alerts, and we really like it at $30 off. $150 at Best Buy

Lenovo Flex 3i Gen 8 Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 3i Gen 8 is another Chromebook we like for students and other budget-conscious shoppers, as it offers plenty of bang for its buck. There's enough power here to do school work, keep in touch with friends and family, and even kick back and binge your favorite show — the rotating touchscreen display, HDMI port, and built-in card reader make this a great machine for consuming content. The Flex 3i Gen 8 has only been out for a few weeks, so we love that Best Buy is already offering a $70 discount on it.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (Gen 8, 12.2") $279 $349 Save $70 The Lenovo Ideapad Flex 3i Chromebook (Gen 8) continues the line's tradition of agile, ultra-portable, 2-in-1 Chromebooks. It has a 12.2" multi-touch screen that can rotate 360-degrees, and offers plenty of features for its discounted price tag. $279 at Best Buy

As you can imagine, deals are going to start ramping up over the next few weeks with Father's Day, the Fourth of July, and Prime Day all incoming, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of this weekend's discounts. There are some great prices here, and they may not be around for long. Best Buy's sale ends Sunday.