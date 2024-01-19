The year has been off to a great start for savvy shoppers looking to save a buck this month, with loads of New Years sales and savings events over the past few weeks. The action isn't slowing down any time soon, though, with Best Buy kicking off another one of its signature 3-Day Sales this weekend, bringing a ton of new deals to check out on everything from laptops to smartwatches, TVs, and more.

If you're familiar with how Best Buy's flash sales work, this weekend-long savings event features new limited-time offers, as well as old deals we've seen before, on all sorts of tech. That includes special preorder deals on Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Series, huge savings on 4K OLED TVs and other home theater devices, and even price drops on home security cameras and systems.

As with all Best Buy's sales, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can expect to see exclusive and additional savings on select offers. While these membership plans can be a bit on the pricier side, there's enough savings to be found that cover the cost and then some. Plus, with special perks like free 2-day shipping, extended return windows, and additional tech support, it may be worth investing into for the long run.

Best Buy's 3-Day Sale kicks off today and runs until the end of Sunday, January 21, meaning you've only got a few days to take advantage of these deals. There are literally hundreds of offers to scroll throught, but we've dropped a few of our favorites below for you to check out.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 $800 $860 Save $60 Ready for Galaxy AI? The new Samsung Galaxy S24 is on its way, and Best Buy is not only taking $60 off the price but offering up to $600 in trade-in credit for qualifying devices. Plus, it'll even throw in a free $50 gift card along with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your new phone. $800 at Best Buy

Revealed at this month's Galaxy Unpacked event, the new Galaxy S24 is destined to be a hit thanks to a flurry of updates and brand-new features to Samsung's already impressive line of phones. While the phone doesn't reach stores until January 31, you can preorder one now and save a bit of cash in the process — especially if you've got an old device to trade.

Depending on what you have, you could earn up to $600 in trade-in credit, and with the instant $60 discount Best Buy is offering on top of that, means you could potentially get what is sure to be one of the best Samsung phones ever for as little as $200. It's one of the best Galaxy S24 preorder deals you'll find right now, and a great way to ring in the new year for Samsung fans.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $370 $430 Save $60 The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung's latest premium wearable, offers a stunning and stylish smartwatch that comes loaded with features. It's a top choice for anyone in need of a work and play wearable, and includes a plethora of health tracking and management sensors and apps. Paired with a Samsung device, however, is where it really shines. $370 at Best Buy

There are plenty of top smartwatches on sale at Best Buy this weekend, but its deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of the best smartwatch deals you'll find right now. A sizeable $60 discount drops it under $400, but the real kicker is how much Best Buy can offer for qualifying trade-ins.

Depending on device make, model, and condition, you could earn up to $205 additional trade-in credits to bring that price down even further. That'll bring the total price down to just under $200 for one of the best Samsung watches to date, an incredible value on a top wearable.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $65 $100 Save $35 When it comes to good streaming tablets, the Fire HD 8 is not only one of the best there is, it's also one of the most affordable. The 8-inch LCD screen lends itself perfectly for lounging on the couch or in bed and browsing your favorite sites, but offers just enough power to handle light gaming and basic streaming with minimal effort. $65 at Best Buy

Small but mighty, the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 features a few marked improvements over its previous iteration with improved hardware and performance and a stellar battery life, all while sticking to its budget-friendly price tag. It's a stellar tablet for kids, or anyone who just needs a reliable on-the-go slate that can handle the basics.

Normally, the $100 price tag may be a bit much compared to what other tablets can offer in that price range. With Best Buy taking $35 off, however, it's one of the best tablets under $100 you'll find right now. Whether it's streaming a movie, light gaming, or just basic browsing, the Fire HD 8 delivers at its discounted $65 price tag.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45 $230 $330 Save $100 If it's premium sound and comfort you're after in a pair of headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45's are a surefire hit. Top-notch audio quality paired with impressive noise-cancelling are given here, but add on up to 22 hours of battery life and customizeable settings through the Bose Music app, and you've got a must-buy set of headphones at its discounted $230 price tag. $230 at Best Buy

When it comes to noise cancelling headphones that actually offer good sound quality, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offer an excellent level of fidelity on top of some of the most comfortable cans you'll find. The plushy and roomy earmuffs make them a great choice for all-day listening, which is totally possible thanks to the huge battery life these headphones have.

However, premium headphones like these do come with price tag to match of $330. Thankfully, Best Buy has these on sale for $100 off right now, offering one of the top high-end set of noise cancelling headphones available for a much better price of $230.

How to earn additional discounts and deals with a My Best Buy membership

We mentioned earlier that My Best Buy Plus and Total members can take advantage of exclusive discounts and offers, but just how to you do that? Well, along with signing up for one of the subscription plans, certain items will feature a special savings tag under the price that'll note what My Best Buy members also get.

Depending on the item, it could be an additional discount on top of the current discounted price, adding even more savings to an already stellar offer. In other case, it could be a free add-on or gift, such as a Best Buy eGift Card or accessory to the item.

If you aren't a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you'll want to check out what each plan offers and which is most economically smart to go with. With the Plus plan running at $50 a year, and the Total plan jumping up to a whopping $180 a year, choosing which one to go with depends entirely on how much you shop at Best Buy.