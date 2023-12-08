Offering last-minute shoppers another shot at finding gifts on sale, Best Buy has kicked off another 3-Day Flash Sale this weekend that brings with it a mix of old favorites and new deals to check out. Following up last weekend's flash sale, it's another chance to score some decent savings on headphones, tablets, toys, and other must-have electronics this season.

Running alongside Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals, which drops a new doorbusting offer every day leading up to Christmas, there are plenty of deals to choose from and even more savings to be had. That includes additional savings and offers for My Best Buy Plus and Total members, which can earn even deeper discounts on select products this weekend.

As with previous Best Buy weekend flash sales, you've got 72 hours to take advantage of these limited-time offers, and they are only while supplies last. We've listed a few of the best deals available during Best Buy's 3-Day Flash sale this weekend, but be sure to check out the entire offering yourself before the end of the weekend!

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $350 $450 Save $100 Samsung's best budget-friendly phone is back to its lowest price since Black Friday during Best Buy's 3-Day Flash Sale this weekend — no activation required! Plus, you can earn additional credits with a qualifying trade-in, bringing this already cheap phone down to an even better price point. Also, Best Buy is throwing in a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free with every A54 purchase! $350 at Best Buy

When it comes to budget Android phones, there aren't many options out there that compete with the Galaxy A54 5G for the price. It's a powerful phone that offers that premium Samsung feel without the massive price tag, and while it does cut a few corners in terms of performance and hardware compared to its premium Galaxy S23 series brethren, it's a fine phone none the less.

For those in need of a good gift on a budget, the Galaxy A54 5G is a great buy. It's perfect as a starter phone for teens, and suits anyone who just needs something simple yet reliable at a good price. At $350, this is hands down one of the best Android phone deals you'll find at the moment.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 Home security is no joke during the holidays, and a great start to any home system is a video doorbell. The Ring Video Doorbell set the standard for what a video doorbell needs to have, with 1080p video, night vision, two-way talk, and even motion alerts. At 45% off, it's an excellent bargain on a must-have smart home add-on. $55 at Best Buy

For smart home owners, a proper set of home security cameras is an absolute necessity when keeping your abode safe. However, even more important is a proper video doorbell, and Best Buy is taking 45% off one of the best Ring Video Doorbells money can buy.

Complete with 1080p video, two-way talk, night vision, motion detection, and much more, the Ring Video Doorbell is an excellent choice for the price of just $55. Plus, this is the wireless version on sale, so there's no complicated installation needed to get this thing up and running. Just charge it, mount it, and you're good to go.

Samsung TU690T 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV

Samsung Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K TV $550 $750 Save $200 While it is one of Samsung's more basic 4K TVs, there's no denying that the TU690T is an incredible display — especially for the price. Featuring a PurColor Crystal UHD display and Crystal Processor 4K, your favorite movies and shows will look absolutely stunning. So will your bank account, since the 75-inch model is down to just $550 right now. $550 at Best Buy

Your Christmas movie marathon is just around the corner, and if you don't a proper 4K TV to watch all of your favorite movies on, Best Buy has a heck of a deal to check out. Taking $200 off Samsung's TU690T Series 75-inch 4K TV, it's one of the best TV deals for the money considering how large of a display you're getting.

While it doesn't have some of the AI-based features newer Samsung TVs have, it still offers an incredible viewing experience thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K and PurColor Crystal UHD display. You won't find a better deal on a 75-inch 4K TV of this quality anywhere else, and a Samsung 4K TV of this size at just $550 is an absolute steal.

How to get additional discounts with the My Best Buy membership

If you shop often at Best Buy, you'll want to do yourself a favor a check out a My Best Buy membership. While there is a free option avialable to all shoppers with the My Best Buy Free, which includes free shipping, the two higher tier plans offer the most bang for your buck.

The My Best Buy Plus and Total membership not only includie the free shipping, but offer additional perks including free 2-day shipping, exclusive discounts on products, and even early access to savings events. For most, the My Best Buy Plus membership will be the best value at $50 per year.

However, if you want the VIP experience, the My Best Buy Total membership is what you're after. It features personalized service and support, discounts on repairs, protection plans, and more, but goes for a much higher $180 per year.