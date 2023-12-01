Starting off December with a bang, Best Buy is kicking offer a surprise 3-Day Flash Sale today that looks to offer some of the same discounts we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday these past two weeks. Running until Sunday, December 3rd, it offers shoppers who missed out a full weekend to score last-minute holiday deals before they're gone for good.

Along with Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals, which offers a new deal each day on Chromebooks, tablets, phones, appliances, and other electronics, the surprise flash sale kicks off a month of holiday savings just in time for Christmas. The sale features hefty discounts on select products, but also includes exclusive My Best Buy Plus and Total membership offers and additional savings, such as free Best Buy eGift Cards with select purchases.

A My Best Buy membership isn't entirely necessary for this sale, but there are a few instances where the additional discounts and offers are worth a look. That said, you've got 72 hours to snag any last-minute gifts and goodies for friends and family this weekend, and we've listed some of our favorite deals below. However, be sure to check out the entire selection of deals over at Best Buy's 3-Day Flash Sale before it ends on Sunday!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an affordable yet reliable slate, perfect for casual use or kids that just need an hour or two of entertainment. There's enough power here to handle light gaming, streaming, and browsing, making it a great stocking stuffer for that special someone who needs a basic slate. $160 at Best Buy

When it comes to cheap tablets, it can be a challenge to find an option that doesn't disappoint in terms of performance. Thankfully, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers enough power under the hood to handle more than just basic web browsing.

Suitable for streaming and even casual light gaming, the Galaxy Tab A7 delivers a premium feeling slate without the premium price tag. Comparable to the Amazon Fire 8, this is an excellent budget-friendly device for anyone who just needs a basic media machine for the home.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sennheiser HD 458BT $70 $200 Save $130 Sennheiser offers some of the best headphones in their class, delivering impressive sound quality and exceptional battery life for the price. The HD 458BT headphones are a premium set of cans that offer amazing noise cancelllation along with Sennheiser's signature sound for an absolute steal of a price at $70. $70 at Best Buy

A good set of headphones doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, and that's especially true thanks to Best Buy's deal on the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless headphones. Offering excellent sound quality, impressive noise cancelation, long battery life, and a comfortable design, these premium cans work well in just about all settings.

Going toe to toe with the likes of Bose and JBL in terms of sound quality, the HD 458BTs are some of the best headphones you can buy in this price range.

Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge (2023) Despite its mid-range credentials, the Motorola edge features some impressive hardware including a large OLED display and a fast-charging battery, making it an excellent phone for budget-friendly buyers. At $250 off, you'll be hard pressed to find a phone nearly as good as this in it's price range. $600 at Best Buy

Competing with the likes of the Galaxy A54 5G and the Google Pixel 7a, the mid-ranged Motorala Edge offers a superb alternative that may not be exactly as powerful as its competitors, but delivers an exceptional phone none-the-less.

A crisp, clear OLED 144Hz display makes it a great streaming phone, and an intuitive operating system and UI helps it stand out as a phone for those who need something easy and simple to use. At $600, we probably wouldn't recommend it over other phones in that price range, but at just $350 it's an excellent buy.

How to get exclusive deals and discounts with My Best Buy

During Best Buy's weekend flash sale, certain deals will offer additional savings or free goodies for My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members. While the base subscription to Best Buy's new membership program is free, and features a few perks, you'll have to go with a paid subscription to get the exclusive offers.

All memberships include free standard shipping, but jumping up to Plus or Total includes free 2-day shipping, as well as exclusive deals and offers, extended return windows, and even 24/7 tech supports. The prices can be a bit much to be honest, but depending on how much you shop at Best Buy, the savings can easily offset the yearly fee.