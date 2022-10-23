Old and new businesses have benefited from the relentless march of technology. From APIs that make connecting and leasing with customers more accessible to algorithms designed for maximizing advertisement efficiency, businesses and technology go hand-in-hand. These platforms benefit smaller startups of lesser means looking to grow their business amidst a sea of opposition. With the help of these great Android apps, you will have access to professional business tools that are perfect for managing your enterprises anywhere, anytime, from your favorite Android phone.

WhatsApp Business

Opening with a familiar name, you might think that using WhatsApp as an efficient business tool sounds silly. WhatsApp Business, however, is an app specifically made to benefit small businesses, allowing quick and efficient communication with customers worldwide. The app achieves this by using automation to sort through messages and respond quickly. In addition to being free to use, WhatsApp Business lets users display products on the service for potential customers to browse. Automation works seamlessly with manual messaging to create a business model that maintains its human element while allowing the algorithm to handle the heavy lifting. If you want to improve your business efficiency but don't want to leave the WhatsApp comfort zone, this is worth a look.

Slack

Slack is perfect for communication within a team, packed with customization options and quality-of-life features; Slack is an ideal communication tool for your business. Messaging on Slack outstrips traditional email by a considerable margin; texts are practically instantaneous and rife with options for personalization. The interface is simple and easy to navigate, with options to create threads and channels similar to Discord, so you won't feel far from what you are used to. If you’re looking for something sleek and efficient to improve your team coordination, Slack is pricey but invaluable.

Asana

A good example of exemplary project management software, Asana provides an excellent premium service jam-packed with features and options for optimizing your business model. Best of all, if you aren't into the idea of paying for a service, Asana has your back with a free alternative that is equal in quality. The free service offers an extensive list of features for managing projects and teams, logging activity and progress, and viewing multiple projects from a single interface. Highly recommended for those handling multiple projects that need individual management and attention.

Forecast

Forecast offers a unique approach to productivity improvement, using color coding to inform your team of what actions need to be taken. The color designations allow you to swiftly and efficiently detect certain situations and goings-on within your productivity line. The app is also great at forethought, budgeting out the costs of potential business ventures. Expenditures are monitored overall to ensure that not a cent is spent without you knowing about them. If streamlining your business in a cost-effective environment is what you’re looking for, Forecast is ideal.

Trello

A fantastic progress tracker, Trello assists you and your team keep track of project development. The app is excellent for designing a productivity checklist, what you have done, what you must do, and what you will do in the future. Inputs to these grids can include many defining features, such as the assignee, the task, sub-tasks, and more. One of Trello’s saving graces is that it can be used for virtually any kind of data, making it ideal for any kind of business dealing with unique products or services. While functionally weaker than some competitors, Trello provides a valuable road map of goals and targets for you and your team.

Teams

You’re probably familiar with this one if you've recently taken part in remote work. The app offers conference communication with multiple team members via both messaging and video conference calls, with an interface that is easy to understand and in line with other Microsoft software in terms of simplicity. Microsoft Teams provides speedy integration with other Microsoft services, such as word and excel. Speaking to your team in real-time has the potential to skyrocket your productivity; not wasting time with emails that take time to deliver and risk losing the human element. This collaborative element also benefits from cloud storage, enabling your team to share important documents quickly and safely. If simplicity is what you are looking for in team management software, Teams works wonders.

Scoro

An excellent app for getting your projects and sales optimized, Scoro displays all relevant information for managing your business in a single interface, with clear borders that avoid looking muddled. Your current tasks, time spent working, and pipeline status are all displayed simultaneously, updated in real-time, and ergonomically designed to suit a mobile app format. Scoro aims to eliminate distractions and wait times for vital information, making sure you always have up-to-date facts and figures, and also allows for the integration of other services like Outlook, Dropbox, and Google Drive for the benefit of your team's comfort. A great service to shake up your enterprise and streamline your business's direction.

Leading your team on the go

The improvement of mobile devices has irreversibly changed business, leaning away from boardrooms and briefcases towards convenience, innovation, and understanding. As working from home and its benefits become more viable in terms of technology, modern business apps can make up the windfall when the human element steps in, managing sick pay and vacation days and even allowing indisposed team members to contribute from anywhere in the world. All from the comfort of your Android device. So what are you waiting for? It’s never been easier to improve your business at the touch of a button.