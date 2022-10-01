Did you buy one of the best new Android phones, but you don't want to give your phone number to just anybody? Consider getting your hands on a burner phone number. A burner phone number is an expendable, cheaply-obtained phone number that is different from your personal phone number. You can use this number to remain anonymous or to keep certain communications separate from your main phone number.

A burner number can be used to bypass services that require a phone number, to contact people without giving them your main phone line, or to have a reliable phone number for international use. With the rise of Voice over IP (VoIP) services, burner numbers are easy to come by. They're disposable, affordable, and give you control over who can contact you.

If all of that sounds appealing, Here are the five best ways to get yourself a burner phone number.

1. Google Voice: The best free way to get a burner number

Sometimes you need a quick, free way to grab a new phone number. Google Voice is the quickest and freest way to do that. When you visit the Google Voice web page in your browser or install it on your phone, you're given the option to get a Google Voice number, which you can use to call and text anyone in the U.S. for no charge. While you have to select your number from a list of unclaimed numbers, you choose the city and area code you want to use.

So long as you don't share this new number, and aren't doing anything that could result in legal action, your Google Voice number remains anonymous. If you need to change your number for whatever reason, visit the Settings page and choose the option to delete the number you registered. After doing this, you can choose a new number.

Within Google's databases, all your activity is linked to your IP address and the Google account you used to create the number.

2 Images

Close

2. Burner: The top burner number app

Burner is the most popular app for creating burner numbers on the Android and iPhone app stores. Part of that can be chalked up to good SEO, but it earns this spot by offering a lot of desirable features. With a Burner account, you're given unlimited texts and phone calls within the U.S. It also lets you set up auto-replies, voicemail, and call forwarding. Plus, you can create multiple phone numbers at once, and delete these phone numbers at will.

The app has put in a lot of work on its user experience as well, making it easy to organize your calls and texts, offering spam-blocking services, and letting you block phone numbers at will. The service offers a seven-day free trial, but after that, you'll pay $4.99 per month for a single line.

2 Images

Close

3. Hushed: The cheaper burner alternative

Hushed is Burner's biggest competitor, and there are a lot of ways that Hushed appears to come out on top. Like Burner, Hushed offers voicemail call forwarding, multiple phone lines, and auto-replies, while remaining cheaper than Burner for all its U.S.-based plans. It offers a three-day free trial, and its cheapest pay-as-you-go plan is $1.99 per month. That's less than half the price of Burner.

However, Hushed doesn't have quite as good of a user interface as Burner, making it difficult to hunt down text messages if you have too many contacts. There have also been multiple customer complaints about Hushed having unreliable service and not always sending notifications, so buyers beware.

If you live outside the U.S. or want to contact non-Americans, Hushed offers international phone numbers, something that's lacking from Burner's offering.

2 Images

Close

4. Line2: The premiere app for business burner numbers

While Hushed and Burner offer much the same services, Line2 takes a business-centric approach to burner numbers that's tailored toward professionals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. Along with offering the standard VoIP calls, text, and voicemail services, Line2 offers auto-attendant services, automated greetings, and on-hold music. It also automatically transcribes voicemails and sends you emails of each transcription. Line2 offers mobile and desktop apps, and lets you set up multiple business lines with unlimited calls and texts within the U.S. and Canada. ​​​​​

The app offers everything you usually get when calling a business landline, letting you look professional without having to invest in professional equipment. These services don't come cheap, though. Pricing for Line2 starts at $14.99 per month.

2 Images

Close

5. Go old school and buy a cheap flip phone with prepaid service

Before VoIP services were widespread and new phone numbers were easy to get, the only way to get a burner number was to get a burner phone, a cheap handset with prepaid phone service. It's more expensive and requires you to lug around an extra piece of equipment. Still, it has one major advantage: If you paid for both the phone and the mobile plan in cash, you'd have a new phone number that it's hard to tie to your identity. Plus, while the phone is inexpensive, you could switch out the SIM card when you need a new number instead of getting a new phone.

You can still find phones of this sort at retailers such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and some grocery stores.

While the rise of burner apps means that prepaid phones are no longer necessary for most people, sometimes the old ways are still the best ways.

Keep your digits, and other personal details, private

Burner numbers are one way to maintain your privacy. However, you can be tracked through other means. One common method of avoiding tracking is to change your IP address using a VPN. To find out the best way to accomplish this, check out our guide on everything you need to know about VPNs.