A good budgeting app is essential in building your collection of great Android apps. They help you manage and visualize your personal finances and offer suggestions on ways to save money. Some can connect to your bank account, and automatically track and categorize your spending. While these apps take some time to set up, they can save you time and money in the long run; you can check your financial status at a glance and quickly make adjustments.

However, not all budgeting apps are the same. Some offer additional features for managing credit payments, and others are targeted toward couples who share accounts. We've collected 11 of the best budgeting apps available on Android, so you can quickly find the one that works best for you.

Goodbudget

Goodbudget is ideal for planning your financial future. You'll divide your monthly income into multiple categories, which Goodbudget can monitor and analyze. It'll inform you how close you are to reaching your financial goals, and clearly display where you are spending too much. It syncs across three platforms (Android, iOS, and the web), so you can view it anywhere. Unfortunately, it doesn't automatically sync with your bank accounts, so you'll have to enter each transaction manually. It's free to use, but some features are locked behind an $8/month subscription fee.

YNAB (You Need A Budget)

YNAB is an app for those who like to organize their finances down to the last penny. It uses a zero-based budgeting system, which means that your income minus expenditures should equal zero. This doesn't mean you spend all your money each month, just that every penny is accounted for, whether it's going to savings, debt payments, or shopping. YNAB helps you with this by clearly displaying all your expenses, alongside your spending categories and financial goals. It's free to use for 34 days; a monthly subscription is $14.99.

Personal Capital

Personal Capital is for people looking to build wealth while managing their budget. It offers plenty of features to help you see your investments, retirement fund, and monthly cash flow. While it's primarily an investment app, it also ticks all the boxes for a budgeting app. You can sort your expenses into categories and compare your spending between different months. There isn't a lot of manual work to do either; it will automatically sync your expenses. It's completely free to use and can also be accessed on the web.

Wallet

Wallet is the best budgeting app for people who have tried other apps and are still struggling to manage their finances. It will automatically sync transactions from your bank and produces a set of detailed reports and graphs. These reports will then suggest where you could budget more or save less. Wallet will also track your bills and notify you of any upcoming payments. You can export and share your financial report too. It's free to use, but offers a $4.49 monthly subscription that lets you unlock features like multi-user collaboration and unlimited bank accounts.

AndroMoney

AndroMoney is a straightforward budgeting app for Android that has an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. It offers features like multiple accounts, customizable budgets, income summary reports, and detailed graphs to help manage your finances. You'll have to enter your income and expenses manually, but it's quick and easy. It's ideal for people who like to do their accounting manually, but want the experience to be as streamlined as possible. A free version is available with ads, but the one-time $3.99 purchase is worth it if you use the app regularly.

Honeydue

Honeydue is a budgeting app designed for couples. You can see everyone's accounts in one place and split expenses between the two of you. You can choose exactly what you want to share, so you don't have to worry about any birthday gifts showing up in your expense report. Beyond its fantastic couples' features, Honeydue offers all the tools you would expect from a budgeting app. You can automatically categorize your expenses, set monthly spending limits, and get notified of upcoming bills.

Mint

Mint is a great all-rounder, ideal for people who haven't used a budgeting app before. You can automatically sync your accounts or manually enter transactions. Like most other budgeting apps, it will automatically categorize your expenses and notify you if you're close to hitting a spending limit. Beyond this, it offers practical tools like a subscription manager and investment tracker. You probably won't use every feature in Mint, but it's a great way to figure out what you want from a budgeting app.

Mvelopes

Mvelopes might be difficult to pronounce, but it's a straightforward app that doesn't confuse you with unnecessary features. Like Goodbudget, it uses the envelope budgeting system, so you'll split your expenses into different categories each month. While most budgeting apps offer a similar system, Mvelopes packages it in a beautiful minimalist style. It can automatically sync your transactions and updates your budget in real-time. It's free to use for 30 days, then requires a $6/month subscription.

Fudget

Fudget encourages a manual approach to budgeting. There's no automatic syncing here; you'll manually input all income and expenses. It also doesn't automatically sort your expenses into categories. However, it's simple, easy to use, and lets you take total control over your budgeting. It's a good choice for people who enjoy spreadsheets but don't have the time to keep them updated. It's free to use, but we recommend upgrading to Fudget Pro (A one-time $1.49 purchase) to get the most out of the app.

PocketGuard

PocketGuard is the polar opposite of Fudget's simplistic approach to budgeting. It analyzes your spending habits, accounts, and financial goals, then determines how much you can spend daily to balance your budget. You have to connect your bank accounts to use PocketGuard, as it needs real-time access to your account to work. It offers a subscription manager, debt manager, and detailed analytics about your expenses. You can also negotiate your monthly bills through the app. It's free to use, but you can upgrade to PocketGuard Plus for $7.99/month for additional features.

Google Sheets

Budgeting apps are touted as a replacement for spreadsheets, but spreadsheets are still an effective way of tracking your finances. Google Sheets is technically the most customizable budgeting app available for Android. There are plenty of templates available to get you started, and you can tweak them as needed. It'll take up more of your time, but Google Sheets is perfect for people who want complete control over their budget.

The best app for managing subscriptions

Love or hate them, subscriptions are now an everyday part of life. While subscriptions are cheaper if managed carefully, companies rely on you forgetting to cancel unwanted ones. Truebill gathers all your subscriptions in one place, so you can see just how much they're costing you. It can automatically cancel them for you, but it ironically costs a subscription fee to enable this feature (Interestingly, you can choose how much you want to pay them, to a minimum of $3/month). However, it's still a great way to spot any forgotten or unwanted subscriptions.

Manage your finances with ease

Choosing the right budgeting app can take time, but finding the one that works best for you is worth it. We recommend trying a few simultaneously and keeping the one you use most. Once you've organized your budget, boost your productivity with one of the best task management apps for Android.