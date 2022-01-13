The Pixel 5a is Google's newest mid-range phone (until the Pixel 6a comes around, anyway). It's got the same chipset and great cameras as the Pixel 5, but it costs a much more reasonable $450. It's also the first Pixel a phone with an official IP rating, and its battery goes and goes. Google only promised three years of security updates for the phone, though, which isn't great by today's standards.

If you've got a little more to spend on a phone, consider the $600 Pixel 6 for its significant camera and peformance improvements. Otherwise, the Pixel 5a is an excellent and affordable way to try Google's increasingly colorful flavor of Android.

