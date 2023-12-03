When you think of high-end audio technology, Bose should be one of the first brands that comes to mind. Founded in 1964 by an MIT-educated physicist, Bose has long been recognized for developing high-quality headphones and speakers. Not only that, the company pioneered active noise cancellation (ANC) technology for headphones and remains a leader in ANC today.

In this article, we will help you sort through Bose headphone and earbud options with a helpful analysis of the features and benefits offered by each model. There's a lot to consider because Bose recently revamped their headphone lineup with three new models: QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and QuietComfort Headphones. The Ultra models introduce Immersive Audio processing, a major part of Bose's positioning for the new lineup.

Both the new models and the legacy models are still widely available, and you may find great discounts on the older ones while they last. Read on to learn more and find out why our pick for best overall goes to the Bose QuietComfort Headphones.

Our favorite Bose headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Best overall A lightly updated classic $299 $349 Save $50 An updated version of the QuietComfort 45 model, the QuietComfort Headphones deliver a classic Bose experience with a full-size form factor, circumaural ear cushions, and trademark ANC quality. While you'll have to step up to the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones to get Bose's new Immersive Audio technology, this set delivers nearly the same performance for less money. Pros High-quality ANC

Balanced and detailed sound

24-hour battery life with ANC Cons Lacks Bose Immersive Audio

Less advanced ANC than the Ultra model

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are an update to the gold standard in headphone comfort, the QuietComfort 45. The two are nearly identical twins, but that's not a knock since the QuietComfort 45 was already a great set of cans. The new QuietComfort do offer tweaked ANC algorithms and a number of ANC modes not present in the older model. In terms of sonic performance, you can expect a natural soundstage with perceptible depth, average bass presence, and a generally pleasing tonal presentation.

So, is it worth springing for the new QuietComfort over the legacy QC 45 right now? The answer is that it depends. The new model is an excellent set of headphones that raise the bar over their predecessor, but not by much. Both units have the same ultra-comfortable design, leverage the same drivers, and perform quite similarly overall.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Best earbuds The new gold standard in Bose 'buds $279 $299 Save $20 If you want the best earbuds Bose makes, look no further than the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, new for 2023. The Ultra Earbuds are an update to the older QuietComfort Earbuds II, offering Bose's new Immersive Audio feature to create the illusion of spatial sound. There's a ton more for the premium buyer to like here, from best-in-class active noise cancellation to a rich, detailed soundstage and nine soft ear tips and stability bands to help you get the best fit. Pros Includes Bose's new Immersive Audio tech

Somewhat improved audio and call performance

Supports aptX Adaptive and Lossless codecs Cons No multipoint pairing

Wireless charging not included

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are great earbuds, but are they that much better than the legacy QuietComfort 2 earbuds? As noted in our head-to-head comparison, there's really not that much of a difference, although the Ultras win out by a hair. With the Ultras, you get Bose's new Immersive Audio technology, which can create a deeper, richer soundstage, but may not appeal to purists. Google Fast Pair is also on tap in the new Ultra models, expediting pairing with Android devices. Unfortunately, like their predecessor, the QC Ultra Earbuds omit multipoint pairing. While the Ultras are capable of wireless charging, you'll have to spring for a wireless charging case to make that happen.

The Immersive Audio feature found in Ultra models provides two spatial audio modes -- still and motion. In motion mode, the QC Ultra 'buds use head tracking to keep the audio in front of you during movement. This is mostly effective, and in general, Immersive Audio does make the soundstage richer and deeper. That said, purists may feel that the processing is a bit unnatural in some musical contexts.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Premium pick The latest and greatest from Bose $379 $429 Save $50 If you want the very best that Bose has to offer in personal audio, look no further than the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. From controlled bass to natural mids and singing highs, the QC Ultras deliver trademark Bose musicality. New for 2023, Bose's Ultra models also incorporate Immersive Audio technology, which gives music a more exciting and multidimensional presentation. Pros Includes Bose's new Immersive Audio feature

Excellent sound and ANC performance

Supports Google Fast Pair for Android Cons Expensive

Immersive Audio significantly reduces battery life

Our premium pick goes to the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, a set of full-size cans that delivers the latest and greatest of everything Bose has to offer for headphones. Among their features, the QC Ultra offer Bose's new Immersive Audio mode, which uses processing to achieve a deeper, richer soundstage. The QC Ultra headphones sound very good, with a rich and detailed sonic canvas without harshness.

Additionally, these cans leverage Bose's latest-generation ANC to deliver a highly effective quiet mode that blocks out external sound. There's also an Aware mode for letting in external sound when you need to stay aware of your environment. With CustomTune technology, the QC Ultras even automatically measure your ear shape to optimize performance. Like other QuietComfort models, the QC Ultra headphones offer superb comfort, sealing their credentials for air travel and days at the office.

Bose 700 Noise Canceling Headphones Futuristic fantastic Sleek design and proven performance $279 $379 Save $100 While Bose's latest headphones have gone back to more traditional styling, the futuristic Bose 700 still rank among the best on the market. Released in 2019, they were Bose's flagship banded headphones until the recent release of the Ultra series. While they can't be folded and lack a few features of the new Ultra models, the Bose 700 headphones deliver the full-on Bose headphone experience for less. Pros Futuristic style and a great fit

Bose ANC

Cheaper than latest models Cons No aptX support

Non-foldable

Despite being a few years old, the Bose 700 headphones still excel. They were Bose's flagship model before the release of its new lineup in fall 2023. Their audio performance is hallmarked by a neutral sound signature, clear mids and treble, and unsurprisingly good active noise cancellation. As you'd expect from the QC line, these are comfortable for long-term wear. They include Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, a must-have in premium models geared towards home use. Google Fast Pair is also included to expedite pairing with Android devices.

The 700 Headphones don't offer Bose's Immersive Audio tech found in the new Ultra models or aptX codec support (neither being a huge trade-off, depending on your personal preferences). They also lack on-ear detection and will not automatically pause playback when removed. Furthermore, their non-foldable design can be less travel-friendly than other Bose options. All things considered, as a closeout model at a price significantly lower than Bose's latest offerings, the 700 headphones constitute an attractive value. That's especially true if you prefer their sleek styling over the more traditionally designed new models.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Deal watch Still amazing in retirement $299 $329 Save $30 The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the older version of the new QuietComfort headphones. Bottom line: the QC 45 are virtually as good as the new model, and you can get them for cheaper. Superb comfort, effective ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connection provide a great ownership experience. Good call quality powered by the built-in mics also makes the QC 45 an appealing option for the office and travel. Pros Super comfortable

Excellent ANC

Multipoint connection Cons Lacks aptX support

Missing some features of new Ultra models

While the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have been replaced by the updated QuietComfort Headphones in Bose's current lineup, the QC 45 'phones are anything but a dinosaur. Despite being an older model, these headphones remain virtually on par with their newer counterpart. If you're OK with giving up Bose's new Immersive Audio technology, aptX support and a few other minor refinements, you really can't go wrong here. The QuietComfort 45 headphones also offer multipoint pairing, which is one of the more important "extras" to look out for if you care to connect to multiple audio sources, such as your computer and phone, at the same time.

As for ANC, while the newer model incorporates some code optimizations, the performance is still excellent with the QuietComfort 45. In the music department, our reviewer wasn't blown away by the QC 45 headphones, commenting that the "bass doesn't punch" and there's an "emphasis on the higher-end." If you're a rap fan, for example, you might want to look elsewhere. At the end of the day, however, you should buy these at the right price for their supreme comfort and excellent ANC.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Closeout contender Grab these on the way out to save a few bucks $199 $279 Save $80 The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are an older version of the new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The QuietComfort Earbuds II lack a few Ultra features and enhancements, like Bose's new Immersive Audio, but otherwise, the two are quite similar. If you prioritize saving a few bucks over having the latest model, you really can't go wrong with the QuietComfort Earbuds II at the right price. Upgrading to the Ultra version, unfortunately, still won't get you multipoint pairing. Pros Last year's model at a slight discount

Fit Kit ear tips and stabilizer system provide snug comfort

Good music, voice, and ANC performance Cons No multipoint pairing

No wireless charging

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II remain among the best premium earbuds on the market. While the updated QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also excellent, not a ton has changed between the generations. Upgrading to the Ultra 'buds will get you Immersive Audio processing and aptX codec support for higher-resolution music, but the new model, unfortunately, still omits multipoint pairing. If you already own the Earbuds II, we would not recommend spending the cash to upgrade to the newer model. For new Bose buyers with budgetary constraints, we can wholeheartedly recommend the QC Earbuds II as a potential savings opportunity.

While QuietComfort Earbuds II do not support wireless charging, Immersive Audio, or the aptX codec, they are more similar than not to their replacement. The form factor is unchanged, though the QC IIs do have a matte finish, while the Ultras are glossy. Moreover, although Bose has slightly upgraded the in-ear tips and stabilizers, both models offer basically the same high level of comfort and excellent workout stability.

Bose Frames Tempo Sporting shades A great choice for active pursuits $199 $249 Save $50 The Bose Frames Tempo round out our picks for the best Bose headphones and earbuds, although if we're being literal, they're actually audio sunglasses. The key benefit here is a secure fit with a design that allows exterior sound in for safety and situational awareness. As a result of their sports-centric design, you can wear the Frames Tempo on a jog or a bike ride without worrying about slippage or missing the sound of an approaching vehicle. Pros Sunglasses and headphones in one

Secure fit for fitness activities

Great for sensitive ears Cons So-so bass presence

May feel too snug on larger heads

Audio sunglasses are a niche convergence category, but they do offer some benefits for athletes, especially outdoor runners. With their down-firing drivers mounted into the sunglass frames, the Frames Tempo are a good alternative to traditional sport earbuds if your ear canals are sensitive. IPX4 water and sweat resistance is included to keep things in working order during sweaty sessions.

As with most open-air headphones, you lose some bass presence as a trade-off for having the drivers further from your eardrums. Unsurprisingly, the Frames Tempo do not offer noise isolation, as one purpose of their design is to allow situational awareness during outdoor activities. That said, they sound good overall and offer realistic instrument separation. The Frames Tempo are still the best audio sunglasses out there.e

Pick the best Bose for you

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are our top choice among Bose headphones, providing a traditional Bose experience characterized by excellent active noise cancellation and a comfortable design. These headphones perform basically on par with our premium pick, the new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, albeit without the Immersive Audio feature and a few other minor refinements found in the Ultra model.

On the earbuds front, we chose the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds as our pick, though once again, they're more similar to their predecessor than not. Ultimately, the choice between old and new comes down to your personal preferences and budgetary considerations.