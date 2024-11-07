Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds $229 $299 Save $70 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra delivers excellent audio quality and ANC. They also stand out for their snug fit. If you can look past the middling battery life, the earbuds are a great buy for their lowest-ever price of $229. $229 at Amazon $229 at Best Buy $229 at Bose

Bose makes some great headphones. Its wireless earbuds are also top-notch, delivering excellent ANC and sound quality. If you have the money to spend, there's no better wireless earbuds than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, providing exceptional ANC and sound quality. Priced at $300, the earbuds feel a bit overpriced, particularly given their average battery life and lack of Bluetooth multipoint. A new deal drops Bose's flagship earbuds to a more attractive $229 — $70 less than its MSRP.

If you are looking to buy a pair of high-end wireless earbuds, this is the deal you should not miss. Here's why.

What makes the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds special?

Bose is known for its high-end audio gear, so it knows what it is doing. And that shows with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra as well. The IPX4-rated earbuds will comfortably and snugly fit in your ear without ever feeling like they will fall out. The rich and full audio quality complements the fit. And if you find the bass lacking, you can use the customizable three-band EQ in the Bose app to tune things your way.

If, like me, you like to tune out the surrounding noise while working, you will be impressed with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra's ANC capabilities. They provide among the best noise-canceling experience you can get, eliminating almost all possible noise. The earbuds also ship with Bose's take on spatial audio, Immersive Audio. When enabled, it gives the feeling of the sound coming from in front of you. Annoyingly, there's no way to turn off ANC, Immersive Audio, or pass-through audio — you must select from one of the three modes.

The QuietComfort Ultra falters in some areas. The battery life is average, lasting about six hours on a charge with ANC enabled. With the bundled charging case, you can extend the runtime to about 18 hours. But for reasons best known to Bose, the charging case misses out on wireless charging. You can only top up its cell through USB-C. For wireless charging, you must buy a $50 silicone sleeve separately from Bose.

Despite the shortcomings, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is a great pair of earbuds, especially for its discounted price of $229.