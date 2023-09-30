Boox might not be as big a name in the e-reader game as Kindle or Kobo, but it's quickly garnering new fans. Thanks to a range of competitively priced hardware, Boox has positioned itself not only as one of the top e-reader manufacturers, but is also leading the way in the burgeoning market for E Ink tablets that combine paper-like, readable displays with note-taking functionality and even full apps.

With such a large range of products it can be challenging to determine which of Boox's many e-readers and tablets will fit you best, which is where we come in. We've reviewed a whole range of Boox devices, and the following are the best Boox has to offer.

Our favorite Boox e-readers & tablets

Onyx Boox Note Air3 C Best overall The ultimate paper replacer The Onyx Boox Note Air3 C features a large 10.3 display, ideal for reading and writing, all at an approachable price. And while its Kaleido 3 1200 screen is made from glass, it's covered with a paper-like film that enhances the stylus experience. It offers a natural-feeling texture that makes digital note-taking and sketching feel similar to pen on paper. Pros Offers premium features like a colored display and a backlight

Android 12 offers access to lots of apps

Stylus included Cons Color images aren't as sharp as black-and-white images

Video apps stutter $500 at Amazon $500 at Onyx

It's no secret that E-readers can be crazy expensive, and the features are often underwhelming compared to more traditional tablets. But if you're reading this, you probably aren't looking for a traditional tablet. That's why we love the Onyx Boox Note Air3 C. It blends what is great about the tablet experience, like a colored display and a plethora of apps while keeping distractions like social media at bay. Regarding apps, this Air3 C runs on a modified Android 12, so yes, you can watch YouTube on here, though we don't recommend it — that's what your smartphone is for.

More importantly, this Android-run e-reader is capable of seamlessly running popular apps like Spotify, Amazon's Kindle app, Audible, and Google Play Books. Really, any Android app will work here to varying degrees, though, as previously noted, video apps are unsurprisingly riddled with stutters. The speakers on the Air3 C aren't too bad either, especially for podcasts and audiobooks, though you can always connect to your headphones via Bluetooth.

The Air3 C offers two resolutions: color images are displayed at a comfortable 1240 x 930, while black-and-white text sharpens up the detail at 2480 x 1860. Whether flipping through a magazine or immersed in the latest Game of Thrones novel, clarity remains uncompromised. There's also a backlight you can adjust from cool to warm tones, so blue light won't keep you up at bedtime. While natural lighting is best for e-readers, it's nice to know you have the option.

No high-quality e-reader is complete without a stylus, and the Air3 C's Magnetic Pen Plus stylus delivers a natural and friction-filled writing sensation that mimics pen on paper. Like other Boox models, the tablet's 10.3-inch display has a textured surface, enhancing control and precision whether you're taking notes, sketching, or highlighting documents. With the Magnetic Pen Plus, you'll find the writing feels smooth and consistent. But if you're looking for an upgrade, Boox's Pen2 Pro stylus offers added refinement with a digital eraser.

Read our full Boox Note Air3 C review.

Onyx Boox Tab X Premium pick Ideal for full-size docs The Onyx Boox Tab X is somewhere between an Android tablet and an e-reader. It features Android 11 software, but it has a 13.3-inch ePaper screen with stylus support for reading e-books or sketching on the display. With a 6,300mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, the Boox Tab X sports some high-tech specs at an equally high price. Pros A huge screen for getting work done

Tons of battery life Cons Large to carry around

Can't store stylus $880 at Amazon $880 at Boox

If you absolutely require a screen as close to the size of a sheet of paper as possible, then the Onyx Boox Tab X is the device for you. It's designed and priced to be a steadfast tool for office workers, a place where you'll read PDFs and even annotate. For a whopping $880, you'll get a 13.3-inch display. Still, that's a steep price for something so niche, but at the same time, the cost may be worth it for all that extra real estate. While this isn't a device you'll pull out for a quick read before bed, it is one you can use throughout your day in replacement of pushing tons of paper. For some, it's a sweet trade, especially if your company is willing to drop the cash.

The price does put this out of reach of typical e-reader enthusiasts, but it's not really competing in the same space as a Kindle; it just happens to offer some similar tech under the hood. What's especially great is that, unlike the Kindle, this device (along with all Boox devices) runs Android, which means you'll have access to all of your favorite apps. While there's no guarantee all apps will look and run great, they are, at minimum, available and functional, which means you can easily stream some tunes through Spotify while reading despite the fact the app doesn't look great on an E Ink screen. It still plays music all the same, which is certainly a boon when the Boox Tab X also offers built-in stereo speakers. Great for audiobooks and music alike, perfect for a lengthy annotation session.

Read our full Boox Tab X review.

Onyx Boox Tab Mini C Best value Small scale, full function $400 $449 Save $49 The Boox Tab Mini C is an incredibly versatile device capable of being a casual e-reading device or helping you stay on top of your work, whether at school or in the office. Its color E Ink display and 5,000mAh battery also means you can enjoy more content for longer. Pros Custom settings for each app

Included stylus with precise input Cons No expandable storage

Poor refresh rate limits app choices $400 at Amazon $400 at Onyx

Not everyone needs an e-reader big enough to edit full-size documents; sometimes, a small screen is sufficient. The Tab Mini C is not only the smallest of Boox's Tab series, but it also has the lowest price. Despite its lower price, it still has all the functionality of Boox's other Tab offerings. It's got enough power for online multitasking and listening to music while reading a new novel courtesy of its 4GB of RAM and 8-core Qualcomm processor. Plus, its sizable 5,000mAh battery gets you through the week without a charge.

Like its bigger brother, the Tab Ultra C, the Mini C has the latest Kaleido 3 color E Ink screen, just in a smaller form. You won't find more vibrant colors for reading your favorite comics or magazines, at least at this size. Of course, the Tab Mini C isn't just for reading books and goofing around on the web; its included stylus (no eraser, sorry) and precise Wacom layer means you can use it for making notes in your textbooks, marking up PDFs for work, or just for jotting down personal notes. The Tab Mini C is kind of a jack-of-all-trades, and it does a decent job at it.

Read our full Boox Tab Mini C review.

Boox Tab Ultra C Pro Best for professionals Fast enough for multitasking The Boox Tab Ultra C Pro is definitely on the pricey side. However, its large 10.3-inch display is perfect for reading, and the 8-core processor ensures any task is handled. What's more, the colored screen is excellent for reading magazines and graphic novels as well as charts, graphs, and any other office-related work. Plus, its slim and light design is built for portability. Pros Fast processing speed

Adjustable refresh modes

Large screen but slim and lightweight Cons May not be enough of an upgrade if you already own the Note Air3 C $650 at Amazon $650 at Boox

Similar to the Note Air3 C, Boox's Tab Ultra C Pro features a 10.3-inch HD E Ink Kaledio 1200 anti-glare display with that great paper-like film. It's also colored and offers the same resolution for both color and black-and-white displays. You'll also enjoy everything Android 12 provides and expandable memory via microSD. So, why would you dish out $150 more dollars on the Tab Ultra C Pro?

At the heart of this e-reader lies some impressive refresh tech that Boox has dubbed enhanced BSR, which runs on a 2.8GHz processor. This processing power, paired with four distinct refresh modes, allows you to regulate the balance between speed, refresh rates, and battery life. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is quite a jump from the Air3 C.

Onyx Boox Page Best for reading books Crisp display at a reasonable price The Onyx Boox Page is a sleek e-reader that packs 300ppi into its 7-inch E Ink display. If its internal storage of 32GB isn't enough for you, you can expand it with a MicroSD card or use the USB-C port's on-the-go capabilities. Pros Expandable MicroSD storage

Customizable settings for individual apps Cons No store to buy books

Spotty third-party app support $250 at B&H $250 at Boox

Not all e-readers are purpose-built for editing documents and taking notes. The Boox Page keeps it simple and elegant with a 7-inch display and a slim profile. Inside its sleek form is a 300ppi E Ink display with a multi-touch interface that will help you navigate its Android 11 operating system. The Boox Page isn't a multitasking powerhouse, but its Qualcomm Octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM ensure that you'll at least be able to listen to music with your Bluetooth headphones or through its speakers while you read.

The Boox Page is kind of the spiritual successor to the Leaf2 in that it has nearly all the same specs, with just a little bit more power in its 2,300mAh battery and an extra gigabyte of storage in its RAM. Like the Leaf2, the Page has a set of page-turn buttons, so you can get lost in your manga without swiping a new page every few seconds. If you're looking for a simple e-reader and not a color screen with processing power, the Page is the device for you.

Read our full Boox Page review.

Onyx Boox Palma Best on the go A portable powerhouse The Boox Palma is more of an e-reader than a smartphone, but you'd be forgiven for being confused at first glance. It runs on Android 11, so you can load it up with your favorite e-book stores and e-reading software. It even has speakers, so you can listen to your audiobooks without headphones. Pros Expandable MicroSD storage

Ultra-small form factor

Snappy performance Cons No store to buy books

Spotty third-party app support $280 at Boox

Boox isn't breaking new ground with its new palm-sized e-reader, the Palma, but it is setting the standard for what devices in this size category should be capable of going forward. The Boox Palma is the size of a modern smartphone, so it fits comfortably in your pants pocket or purse, making it more portable than any other product Boox has made to date. Price-wise, the Palma is on par with the Boox Page ($280 vs. $250), making it a decent budget choice compared to some of the other products in Boox's lineup.

Even though it looks like a phone, the Palma doesn't have any cellular connectivity, but it does have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so this could end up being your preferred device to carry around the house, especially considering it's got the same custom Android inside that the other Boox e-readers have. Just because the Palma is small doesn't mean it's a slouch under the hood. It has a Snapdragon 662 processor, 6GB of RAM (double the memory of the Boox Page), and a 3,950mAh battery that should get you weeks of use.

Choose the best Onyx Boox e-reader for your needs

When it comes to high-end e-readers, Boox is one of the best in the game. However, if you had to settle for just one, it's the Onyx Boox Note Air3 C. The device costs $300 less than the larger Tab X, but it's big enough for most tasks. You'll get a beautiful colored display, Android 12, and Boox's Magnetic Pen Plus stylus.

However, the Tab X's beautiful 13.3-inch ePaper screen can't be denied. Yeah, it's big but also slim (1.1mm) and lightweight for the size. If you have the money, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything with this combination of size, long battery life, and slim design.

If you want a color e-reader, but would rather not spend $500, the Tab Mini C is the cheapest color e-reader in Boox's Tab lineup. Despite its affordable price, it boasts a bright Kaleido 3 E Ink display and comes with a stylus.

Ultimately, the best e-reader for you will depend on your needs and budget. Thankfully, Boox offers something for everyone, so you're sure to find the right balance of features and affordability.