Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier running on a mix of T-Mobile and its own 5G coverage. Boost's plans offer plenty of data for most users, with three unlimited options and a couple of affordable limited plans. Some of Boost’s plans can be purchased in three or 12-month increments with scaling discounts. Boost Mobile also offers a few nice add-ons, such as Todo Mexico, which includes roaming data and text and talk to Mexico.

Boost Mobile's top plan

Boost Mobile Unlimited Best overall Unlimited data for new and current customers Simply called Unlimited, this plan gets 30GB of prioritized data with unlimited talk and text with no hotspot data. This plan is available to new and existing customers and auto-pay is required. Pros Plenty of data for most people

Unlimited talk and text included

Todo Mexico add-on available with 8GB of data Cons No multi-month discounts available

Auto-pay is required

Taxes and fees are extra $25/month

Boost Mobile's base unlimited plan is one of the carrier’s best values, offering plenty of speed thanks to T-Mobile and Boost 5G. With this plan, you get 30GB of prioritized data, after which speeds may decrease. You don’t get any hotspot data, but you do get unlimited talk and text. Since it’s an unlimited plan, it gets a full 8GB of data and the $5 Todo Mexico perk if you’re planning a trip abroad or want to keep in touch with friends and family in Mexico or Canada.

This plan isn’t available with multi-month discounts, so it must be paid monthly. You should also set up auto-pay with this plan, or it's a full $10 more expensive. Despite these caveats, this is a solid value available to new and current Boost Mobile customers.

Save with the best value Boost plan

Boost Mobile 1GB Best value Save with a basic plan If you’re a light user who can get by on 1GB of data per month, Boost’s yearly 1GB plan is one of the cheapest phone plans you can get. It even supports mobile hotspot data if you need to share. Pros Unlimited talks and text

Mobile hotspot included

Very affordable Cons New customers only

1GB of data can run out quickly

Taxes and fees are extra $100/year

This plan is as simple as they come; it offers unlimited talk and text with 1GB of data. You can use that data on your phone or share it with another device using mobile hotspot. While the plan must be paid for one year at a time, data is refreshed every month, so if you run out, you’re not stuck until the end of the year.

This plan, available to new customers, only spans 12 months. That means you must pay $100 upfront, plus taxes and fees. Even so, that breaks down to just $8.33 per month, which is one of the cheapest data plans you’ll find. It’s not the cheapest, but this is your best bet for coverage on the T-Mobile/DISH network.

Unlimited with hotspot data

Boost Mobile Unlimited + 12GB hotspot data Best premium Unlimited pricing with postpaid-like data If you want a prepaid carrier with a postpaid-like plan, Unlimited with 12GB of hotspot data at Boost Mobile is a solid choice. This plan is available paid monthly, every three months, or every 12 months with discounts for those paying a longer term. Pros Available with single or multi-month pricing

Unlimited talk and text included

12GB of high-speed hotspot data Cons Auto-pay is required

New customers only

Taxes and fees are extra From $40/month

While it’s not Boost’s biggest plan, this is its most sensible pick for heavier users. This Boost Mobile plan, simply called Unlimited, offers 12GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data. Mobile hotspot data can be shared with devices, like tablets or Wi-Fi gaming handhelds like Steam Deck. If you want to add the Todo Mexico PLUS add-on, you also get unlimited calls and texts to and from Mexico with 8GB of data to use in Mexico.

This plan starts at $40 per month if you only pay for one month at a time, but it reduces to $30 per month if you pay for three upfront and $25 per month if you pay the whole year. If you are looking at the base Unlimited plan and are willing to pay for the year, you can get 12GB of hotspot data.

Ideal for light users

Boost Mobile 5GB Best for light users Great when needs are minimal For lighter users who either don’t use their phone much or make good use of Wi-Fi, 5GB of 5G data is plenty. If you want it, you can also pay for this plan in three-month increments, though there is no discount for doing so. Pros Plenty of high-speed data for light users

Can use data as a mobile hotspot

Unlimited talks and text Cons No savings for paying three months

New customers only

Taxes and fees are extra $15/month

There’s a good chance you don’t use as much data as you think you do, Wi-Fi at home and work can sometimes absorb a lot of usage. If you’re close, you can also save some data by downloading videos and music before heading out. Data can also be shared with other devices using mobile hotspot.

With a bit of care, many people can get by on 5GB of data. And at just $15 per month, you can save some money if you do. This 5GB plan is also available in three-month increments, but there are no discounts for doing so. Still, it's not a bad option if you want to pay and forget about your bill for a while.

Boost's most complete plan

Boost Mobile Unlimited PLUS Best international Boost’s biggest plan Unlimited PLUS is Boost Mobile’s biggest plan with unlimited data, 30GB of mobile hotspot data, and the Todo Mexico add-on included. This plan is also available to current and new customers with no auto-pay requirement. Pros Unlimited talk and text included

30GB of high-speed hotspot data

Todo Mexico PLUS included Cons Taxes and fees are extra

No multi-month options

Expensive if you don?t need Todo Mexico PLUS $60/month

Boost’s Unlimited PLUS plan is the carrier's biggest by far, with unlimited data on Boost’s network and a hefty 30GB of mobile hotspot data. That’s more hotspot data than you can get with other carriers like Metro by T-Mobile and Cricket without an add-on. As you might expect, Unlimited PLUS also includes unlimited talk and text. Todo Mexico PLUS is even bundled in, offering 8GB of data to use while roaming in Mexico. Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada with unlimited calls from Mexico are also included.

Unlimited PLUS is a bit expensive at $60 per month, especially taxes and fees still need to be added into the price. This plan is only available at a monthly rate, so there are no multi-month discounts to be had. Still, this plan is a solid pick for those on the road a lot, with 40GB of data for other devices and strong T-Mobile and Boost 5G coverage working together.

Get the right data plan with Boost

Boost Mobile is more than a budget carrier, with solid options for light and heavy users. The carrier's multi-month pricing on some plans makes it a good pick for those with just one or two lines looking for discounts that many others reserve for multi-line accounts. That's not all that uncommon these days and doesn't help Boost stand out compared to other prepaid carriers like Visible, which now offers yearly plans. However, not all Boost’s plans are available with multi-month payments, so it may not be the best pick for some. If you want, you can bring multiple lines to your account, up to four, in a Boost Mobile store.

Boost Mobile relies on its own 5G coverage and T-Mobile LTE and 5G, so users will get strong nationwide coverage as Boost expands its reach outside major cities. It’s unique that Boost is more than a prepaid mask worn by a postpaid carrier and is actually working toward its own coverage.

Overall, Boost’s best value is its cheapest unlimited plan. While this plan doesn’t come with any hotspot data, it’s a great fit for most smartphone users with 30GB of prioritized data. Unlimited talk and text are included and the Todo Mexico PLUS add-on is an excellent value for those who need it. If you’re looking to save on wireless but aren’t ready to give up on the peace of mind that comes with unlimited data, Boost Unlimited is a good choice.

Boost’s best deals

Boost Mobile sells a solid range of phones from Apple, Motorola, and Samsung. You can also get the Boost-branded Celero5G or Celero5G+ phones. One of Boost’s best deals is on a Motorola Razr 2023, offering an exclusive gold and black Coach Prime theme or in green for just $150.

One annoying thing about buying a phone at Boost Mobile is that once you pick one, your plan choices will be limited. Want to grab the Motorola Razr? You’ll also need Unlimited PLUS to go with it. Want something cheaper like a Galaxy A15 5G? Your choices then are Unlimited or Unlimited PLUS. If you want full plan freedom with Boost Mobile, you may need to grab one of the best Android phones unlocked and bring it with you.