There's a huge range of great Bluetooth controllers to choose from. While Microsoft's Xbox Core controller is still a popular choice for gaming across multiple platforms, competitors like GameSir and Turtle Beach have produced some of the best controllers for all platforms.

These Bluetooth controllers are compatible with smartphones, PCs, consoles, and even gaming Chromebooks. If you have an Android phone or tablet, they're also perfect for playing the best controller-compatible Android games.

Our picks for the top Bluetooth controllers in 2024

Best overall Turtle Beach Atom A pocket sized controller without compromises The Turtle Beach Atom sports a unique design. The separate halves snap neatly onto your phone during gameplay, but can slot together for portability. While designed for gaming with your phone, you can also use it as a regular controller for consoles, desktops, and tablets. Pros Excellent battery life

Full-size grip and buttons

Fits in your pocket Cons Struggles to fit the biggest phones

Awkward to use without a phone $80 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Atom's unique design makes it one of the most portable Bluetooth controllers. While most small controllers compromise on ergonomics, the Atom offers full-size buttons, triggers, and grips, so you can game just like you were using a full-size controller.

A USB connection powers most snap-on controllers, but the Turtle Beach Atom only supports Bluetooth connections. Thankfully, the battery will last multiple days, and you can even use the controller for external devices like a console or PC. However, we recommend inserting a phone regardless, as it's hard to wield the controller without a device connecting the halves.

While the buttons and triggers are full-sized, they feel slightly cramped for larger hands. Nevertheless, you can enjoy long gaming sessions without cramps or stiff fingers. While it's one of the more expensive Bluetooth controllers around, its versatility and portability make it well worth the price.

Premium pick Moga XP-Ultra Bluetooth gaming for any situation $80 $100 Save $20 The Moga XP-Ultra is an expensive, but versatile, Bluetooth controller. It features a detachable grip for portability and a clip for gaming with your phone, and the build quality outclasses most other controllers. Pros Suitable for gaming on all platforms

Fantastic build quality

Satisfying buttons and triggers Cons Expensive

Purpose-built controllers are better value

Mini-controller is awkward to hold $80 at Amazon $100 at PowerA

The Moga XP-Ultra is a jack-of-all-trades controller. Its detachable grip makes it suitable for sliding into your pocket for gaming on the go, while the attachable clip lets you attach your phone for mobile gaming. But even without these gimmicks, the full-size controller is still one of the best on the market.

The XP-Ultra's versatility is its best feature and its Achilles' heel. Similar controllers are half the price if you need a full-size controller for gaming on a console or desktop computer, so it struggles to offer better value than controllers that are exclusively full-sized or designed for portability. The XP-Ultra's price comes from this versatility, so weigh your use cases carefully before you buy.

Regardless of how you want to use the Moga XP-Ultra, it's a fantastic controller through and through. The battery will last over 40 hours, which we confirmed in our testing. That said, you can plug it in via a USB-C cable to save the battery.

Best value 8BitDo Lite 2 Portable and reliable brilliance $28 $35 Save $7 Small, cheap, and sturdy, the 8BitDo Lite 2 is the perfect controller for traveling. The battery will last you days, and it's surprisingly ergonomic, fitting neatly into your hands. Pros All the buttons you need for gaming

Comfortable to hold for short sessions

Exceptionally portable Cons Not suitable for competitive gaming

No first-party accessories $28 at Amazon

The 8BidDo Lite 2's adorable size is only matched by its price. While it's ridiculously small and unsuited for long gaming sessions, it's perfect for traveling. It offers the bare minimum of features, but is sturdy enough to survive a fall, and the battery will last weeks if you play for a few hours a day.

Despite its size and rectangular shape, the 8BitDo Lite 2 is comfortable to hold for short gaming sessions. As we noted in our review, it fits remarkably well in your hand, although if you enjoy competitive FPS games, it would be wise to look elsewhere for a controller with full-size grips.

Few controllers offer such great value at this price point. The Lite 2's Bluetooth compatibility is supplemented by a USB-C port for charging or wired gaming. Remember that this is best for short, casual gaming sessions, not long competitive matches; it's best paired with our favorite Android casual games on a tablet.

Best all-rounder GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro Premium features at an affordable price The GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro packs more features under the hood than you would expect from its functional appearance. Packing micro-switches, hall effect joysticks, and customizable triggers, it's one of the best value controllers around. Pros Hall effect joysticks

Customizable triggers

Long-lasting battery Cons Boring design

No phone clip included in the box $50 at Amazon $50 at GameSir

The GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro is a basic, but brilliant, value Bluetooth controller. On the surface, it looks like a knock-off Xbox Core controller, but a few features under the hood make it a better choice than Microsoft's flagship controller.

Under the unremarkable casing, GameSir paid plenty of attention to the T4 Cyclone Pro. The 0.6mm actuation distance of the micro-switches under the face buttons makes them highly responsive and satisfying to press. The triggers on the back can be toggled between analog and hair-trigger modes, and the hall effect joysticks increase the overall longevity of the controller.

While it doesn't come with a phone clip of its own, the T4 Cyclone Pro has slots for a clip if you ever invest in one. Overall, if you want a no-nonsense controller for gaming on any platform, the T4 Cyclone Pro has you covered.

Best for Game Pass GameSir X4 Aileron A satisfying controller optimized for Xbox games The GameSir X4 Aileron is a snap-on Android mobile gaming controller with Hall effect joysticks, microswitches, and a portable design. However, its poor battery life and emphasis on Game Pass games mean it's not perfect. Pros Portable design

Hall effect joysticks

Microswitches Cons No phone charge-through

Poor battery life $100 at Amazon $100 at GameSir

The GamSir X4 Aileron follows a similar design language to the Turtle Beach Atom. Both halves of the snap-on controller are separate but can be joined into a portable square when not in use. It's a fantastic design that's complimented by satisfying microswitches under the face buttons and Hall effect joysticks.

In our testing, the X4 Aileron worked best with titles from Xbox's Game Pass library, where the controls are smoothest and require minimal tweaking. However, games via Android or PS Remote Play will work a charm, too.

The reason the X4 Aileron doesn't beat the Turtle Beach Atom is primarily due to its poor battery life. Expect up to seven hours of use, and as you can't charge both halves of the controller simultaneously, it's a poor choice for lengthy gaming sessions. However, if you don't mind keeping it plugged in and charging permanently, it's one of the most satisfying snap-on controllers you can buy.

Most reliable SteelSeries Stratus+ Function over form $28 $60 Save $32 For years, the SteelSeries Stratus+ has been one of AP's favorite controllers. It's great value and has a premium feel thanks to its weight, sturdy buttons, and snappy joysticks. While it's appearance leaves a lot to be desired, it's nevertheless a reliable controller that won't break the bank. Pros Sturdy and reliable design

Fast charging Cons No Bluetooth support for PC

Ugly design $28 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Stratus+ has been in our roundup of the best Android controllers for years thanks to its sturdy build, premium feel, and massive battery life. It's certainly not the most attractive controller around, but when it comes to function, it can compete with any other controller on the market.

However, there is one significant caveat to the Stratus+. While it supports Bluetooth connectivity for consoles, Android, and iOS devices, it doesn't support wireless connection with a PC. This is a feature, not a bug, so you'll need a USB-C cable to play on a Windows or macOS computer.

Best compatibility Xbox Core Controller Microsoft's flagship controller is a reliable companion The Xbox Core controller is Microsoft's functional, no-nonsense controller that is fully compatible with Android devices, consoles, and PCs. The buttons are pleasantly clicky, and the textured back makes it easy to use for long sessions. You can also switch between rechargeable or AA batteries. Pros Huge range of styles available

Satisfying buttons and triggers

Compatible with most platforms Cons Other controllers offer better value

No Hall effect joysticks $60 at Amazon

The classic Xbox controller has gone through numerous iterations, but the latest Xbox Core controller is the most reliable yet. Despite the lack of hall effect joysticks found on most Bluetooth controllers in 2024, the Xbox controller is a trustworthy companion that will work just as well on your Android phone as it will with your Xbox or PC.

The Xbox Core controller's popularity means there's a wide range of styles and accessories to choose from. For example, many third-party phone clips are compatible with it, so you can snap your phone on for comfortable mobile gaming. The range of styles available through the Microsoft store means you can easily find one that suits you, or you can even design your own.

Best looking PB Tails CHOC This stylish controller is a centerpiece for any controller collection The PB Tails CHOC is an eye-catching controller that isn't just for looks. The sharp edges certainly won't win any ergonomic awards, but they're designed to fit in your hands, so you can game comfortably. It offers 16 hours of battery life, and PB Tails offers a lifetime warranty. Pros Eye-catching design

Comfortable to hold for short periods

Long battery life Cons Not suitable for long gaming sessions

Struggles to handle rapid inputs $50 at PB Tails

The PB Tails Choc is one of the most distinct controllers on the market. Its angular design is simultaneously retro and futuristic, making it a fantastic display controller. However, it's not just for looks; it has all the features you would expect from a Bluetooth controller at this price.

On the outside, you have a basic array of buttons, but there's a lot more going on inside the controller. The Choc has six axis sensors for motion gaming, a Turbo function, four vibration levels, and an impressive 16 hours of battery life. While the Choc doesn't have the quality-of-life features found on many other Bluetooth controllers, it's still a fantastic addition to any collection of controllers.

Game wirelessly with style

The best Bluetooth gaming controllers let you play without suddenly running out of battery and don't interrupt your experience with latency issues.

All these picks come with minimal frustrations, but the Turtle Beach Atom is the best choice here. Its innovative design is perfect for taking with you while you travel, and it's compatible with consoles and PCs, so you can use it on any platform. You can even use both halves for some co-op play with a little tinkering with keybindings.

If you're willing to spend a little more money, the Moga XP-Ultra is the most versatile controller we've reviewed. It has all the features you would expect from a controller in this price range, plus a few more. The detachable grip makes it easy to put in your pocket for on-the-go gaming, and the full-size controller is a joy to use thanks to its weight and responsive buttons.

Of course, you don't need to spend much to enjoy gaming over a Bluetooth connection. The 8BitDo Lite 2 is one of the most affordable controllers, and its small size makes it a fantastic companion for casual gaming at home or traveling. While it's not the most ergonomic controller, its small and satisfying design is a joy to use.