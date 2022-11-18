It's almost time to get that Thanksgiving turkey in the oven, meaning that the biggest shopping event of the year is about to occur. That's right, Black Friday/Cyber Monday is coming up fast, and that means it's the best time to save money on a ton of great tech, including smartwatches and fitness trackers. Whether you want a fitness tracker to help you start the new year building healthier habits, or you want a smartwatch that can help you get stuff done without always having to take your phone out of your pocket, chances are the best time to buy one will be in the following weeks. Although Black Friday does hit until November 24, here's a list of some notable deals you can get right now and some helpful information on all the deals we expect to see before, during, and after Black Friday.

Best early Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Source: Fossil Fossil Gen 6 $179 $319 Save $140 If you decide to move outside the Samsung and Google offerings, the prices do get cheaper, but you'll almost certainly have to make some concessions. The Fossil Gen 6 is one of the better options thanks to its sturdy build quality and sharp OLED display, and right now it's available at a fantastic discount. $179 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Save $30 $269 $300 Save $31 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is undoubtedly one of the best Android watches available, particularly if you're already within the Samsung ecosystem. This watch comes with a sapphire crystal display, Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to a 425mAh battery, making it a dependable performer. Save $50 by selecting the coupon box! $269 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $280 $350 Save $70 For a more premium design, we like the Google Pixel Watch. It's not as refined as the Samsung models, given that it's Google's first entry into the space, but there is a lot to like here such as exclusive Wear OS apps, striking hardware and software design, and built-in Fitbit health tracking. It's a generation old now, with the release of the Pixel Watch 2, but we love it for $150 off! $350 at Best Buy $280 at Amazon

Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Get $60 off with an on-page coupon $140 $200 Save $60 Mobvoi's TicWatch series offers another fine alternative to the more popular brands, and we really like the E3 as an affordable entry point option. It has a snappy processor, can last two full days on a charge—even with the always-on display, and is eligible for the Wear OS 3 beta. It typically retails for $200, but right now you can take $60 off by clipping the on-page Amazon coupon before adding it to your cart. $140 at Amazon

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Luxe Save $50 with a coupon! $80 $130 Save $50 The Fitbit Luxe is much better for tracking stats during workouts than as a replacement for a smartwatch. Its super-tiny screen can help you out by showing notifications from a connected Android or iOS device. Plus, don't forget all those awesome fitness tracking features. You can snag one now for $30 off at Amazon and Best Buy. $80 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals: What to expect on Black Friday

This year, if you want to get a Samsung Galaxy Watch for a good deal, you're likely going to want to look at the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Word of warning though, stock of the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro has been a little spotty as of late, so if you spot a deal leading up to Black Friday, don't be afraid to jump on it. We've seen Black Friday deals go out of stock before the event even started in the past.

The newer Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic both did go on small discounts for Prime in October this year, so we can probably expect a $30-ish sale on those models as well — not groundbreaking, but a nice advantage if you want to go with the newest models.

Google Pixel Watch deals: Good time to snag last year's model

The Google Pixel Watch 2 just launched in early October, so we don't really expect much of a discount this Black Friday, although Google could surprise us. It's definitely possible that we could see some bundle deals from retailers and carriers that include the Google Pixel Watch 2 — just like we saw at the launch. But, the fact remains, that the original Google Pixel Watch will be the one that will likely dip to a reasonable price point this Black Friday. We saw it drop as low as $209 during Amazon's last deals event, so keep an eye out for it to potentially go lower while you're cooking your turkey.

Black Friday Fitbit deals: A wide variety of models

Fitbit was noticeably stingy this past Amazon Prime Day, and most of its models offer only small discounts that amounted to a big nothing burger. We're hoping that Black Friday plans to correct all that, especially for some of its older models. There seems to be a good start on that front, you can snag the Fitbit Luxe for $30 off even right now, but the real test will come in the coming weeks.

While the Fitbit Charge 6 is relatively new and likely won't be discounted too much, models like the Fitbit Sense 2 should be due for some awesomely low prices!