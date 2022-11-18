Black Friday used to be a literal single Friday — the day after Thanksgiving in the US. But recently, Black Friday has expanded into a concept encompassing the entire month of November (and even earlier, in some cases). We're already tracking the best Black Friday deals for phones and several other categories, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place. This is the page to bookmark for the whole Black Friday period.

We're already seeing meaty discounts on some of the most notable wearables in the Android space, including the Pixel Watch and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and we're expecting more to roll in as the month moves on. We'll be keeping this guide up to date with all the latest deals we see for smartwatches and fitness trackers from Google, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and more. If you don't see a deal worth your money below, be sure to check back over the coming days.

Best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals you can buy right now

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 There are a lot of things to like about Google's first in-house wearable, the Pixel Watch — but its $350 MSRP isn't one of them. We weren't entirely sure we'd see any sales on the Pixel Watch at all this year, but a $50 discount makes it a much more appealing proposition. $300 at Google Store $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $300 $350 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be a last-generation device, but at a sale price of $200, it's an absolute steal compared to newer Watch 5-series devices, which offer identical performance starting at $280. $300 at Samsung $300 at Amazon

Source: Best Buy Fitbit Versa 4 $150 $230 Save $80 Fitbit's new Versa 4 is a smarter buy than the similar Sense 2 even at full price, but a substantial $80 discount for Black Friday for a final price of $150 makes it a no-brainer if you're looking for a watch-style fitness tracker. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $400 $450 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a beefier Galaxy Watch 5 with upgrades like a huge battery, a case made of titanium, and exclusive GPS-based workout features for cycling and hiking. It typically starts at $450, but you can get one for $400 right now. Again, though, that's not a record-breaking deal, and the price may drop before the season is out. From $210 at Amazon $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $180 $250 Save $70 Samsung's first Wear OS watch may not be the latest, but it's still a great watch, especially for the discounted prices as of late. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 uses the same processor as the Watch 5, giving you the same power and almost the same fit, feel, and performance. It's been going for about $200 lately, but it's currently $179. We'll almost certainly see better prices as the month draws on, but if you can't wait, this is a fine deal. $200 at Samsung $180 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $300 $350 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the regular Galaxy Watch 4 dressed up in a more traditional case. It's also got the physical rotating bezel longtime Samsung wearable fans love — and because the Watch 5 Pro ditched that feature, it's the only Wear OS watch that does. The Watch 4 Classic launched at an MSRP of $350, but it's been going for $200 much of the time lately, including for Black Friday. $300 at Samsung $300 at Amazon

The majority of Samsung's recent watches are currently on sale, though none of the deals on offer are all that noteworthy. The conspicuous holdout at the moment is the base model Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. While the Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Watch 5 Pro are all being offered below their MSRPs at most retailers already, the Watch 5 is holding strong at $280. We anticipate that price will come down sometime this month.

Considering the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have both seen better deals than what's currently on offer, we also expect they'll fall lower. The Watch 5 Classic is at its historical low price, and given it's a new, high-end wearable, that may very well be the best we're going to get this year.

Best Black Friday Google Pixel Watch deals

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 Expectations could not have been higher for Google's Pixel Watch, and while the company largely succeeded with an eye-catching design, comfortable feel, and spry software, it's been hard to get over the $350 asking price. This Black Friday, Google's first smartwatch is finally worth really considering, with the arrival of a $50 discount, bringing the cost of admission down to a cool $300. $300 at Google Store $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch is a bit of a tough sell at $350, but it makes more sense for more people at a more approachable $300 price point. Considering the watch has only been on the market a few weeks, we wouldn't advise waiting and seeing if the price dips lower this holiday season — the deal we've got now is probably the only Pixel Watch deal we're going to see this year.

Black Friday Wear OS smartwatch deals

Source: Amazon Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS $255 $300 Save $45 The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS features great battery life that'll easily last more than 24 hours, thanks to a unique dual-layer display that can enter a super-low-power mode when you're not actively using the watch. Wear OS 3 is scheduled to land on the Pro 3 Ultra GPS sometime soon, which will make the watch all the better. The Pro 3 Ultra GPS has an MSRP of $300, but Amazon is offering a $45 discount before Black Friday by way of an on-page coupon. Not a historically significant discount, but hey, it beats full price. $255 with coupon

Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch E3 $170 $200 Save $30 With a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and a full gig of RAM, Mobvoi's TicWatch E3 offers performance typical of a last-gen Wear OS device at a fairer price. It does have an LCD display instead of OLED, but it still manages great battery life. Already affordable at its $200 MSRP, a $30 discount with an on-page coupon makes the E3 an extra strong bargain. $170 with coupon

A couple of Mobvoi watches are on sale already (both of which rank among the best Wear OS watches you can get right now), but many other prominent Wear OS devices from legacy players like Fossil are still clinging to their usual prices. The Fossil Gen 6 is available for $229, which is ostensibly a deal — but the wearable has been "on sale" at this price more often than not since it was released. The same goes for the similar Skagen Falster Gen 6, which is going for about the same price. Both those watches have been available for closer to $200 at one point or another, though, and we could see their prices dip that low again this month. There's no harm in waiting here.

Best Black Friday Fitbit deals

Fitbit Sense 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Fitbit Sense 2 is a good fitness tracker. It keeps tabs on every health metric you could ask for, it lasts up to a week on a single charge, and it looks nice doing it. Its normal asking price of $300 is entirely too high for what you're getting, but at a sale price of $200 for Black Friday, it's actually a pretty strong bargain. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Fitbit Versa 4 $150 $230 Save $80 The Fitbit Versa 4 is missing the Google Assistant access enjoyed by the previous-gen Versa 3, but otherwise, it's an all-around decent fitness tracker with a battery that can last up to a week. It launched just a couple of months ago at an MSRP of $230, but it's going for $150 in the run-up to Black Friday — an $80 savings. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 $100 $150 Save $50 If you're looking for something a little simpler (and less expensive), you can nab the Fitbit Charge 5 for $100 before Black Friday, $50 off its $150 MSRP. It doesn't have Google Wallet or Maps like the Versa 4 and Sense 2 will soon, but it tracks all kinds of health metrics and has similarly excellent battery life. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Fitbit's most recent trackers are all already on sale with generous discounts of up to $100 off. The biggest notable absence in this list is the stylish Fitbit Luxe, which is currently going for full price. That makes it an exceptionally bad time to pick up a Luxe — before this week, it wasn't uncommon to see the tracker go for $80 to $90. If you want a simpler Fitbit tracker, go for the Charge 5 or wait for the Luxe to inevitably drop in price again. It shouldn't be long until it does.

Best Black Friday Garmin deals

Source: Amazon Garmin Fenix 6 Pro $329 $600 Save $271 The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro isn't the newest running watch on the market, but with advanced features like preloaded topographical maps and altitude acclimation assistance, it's remained a popular choice for extreme outdoor athletes. It's typically available for between $500 and $600, but for Black Friday, Amazon's marked it way down to $329. $329 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4 $180 $330 Save $150 Garmin's Vivoactive 4 misses out on some of the more advanced features offered in the Forerunner and Fenix lines, but it's still a capable fitness tracker that can record dozens of types of workouts, indoors and out. If you're looking to get into Garmin watches without spending a ton, this is a great on-ramp. Normally sold for between $250 and $330, the Vivoactive 4 is down to $180 ahead of Black Friday. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

There are a few Garmin trackers already being offered at a discount, but the company's popular Forerunner watches are sticking close to their MSRPs — the recent Forerunner 255S, for example, is its full $400, and the (non-S) Forerunner 255 is $350. We've seen the 255 as low as $300 as recently as October, though, and Black Friday would be a great time for it to return to that sale price, but it's unclear whether that'll happen right now.