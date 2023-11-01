November has finally arrived, and that means Black Friday Samsung deals are on the way for eager shoppers looking to pick up some new tech this holiday season. Black Friday sales officially kicked off this month with the Best Buy Black Friday sale, which already features a good selection of discounts on Samsung tablets, phones, and more.

Over the coming weeks, however, more retailers will begin their own Black Friday sales, which means new and better deals on Samsung devices will be showing up soon. With that in mind, though, you don't need to wait until then to score a good price on Samsung tech, since there's already some unbeatable offers on their most popular devices available now.

Whether you're picking up gifts for friends and family, or looking to upgrade your old phone to something better, the good news is there's a decent mix of offers up for grabs right now. From some of the brands best Chromebooks to their latest smartwatches and tablets, here''s some of the best early Black Friday Samsung deals you can find today.

Black Friday Samsung phone deals

If all goes well, we'll start seeing Black Friday phone deals that either save you some serious cash or offer free goodies for the buy. Expect to see some of the best Samsung phones on sale during various Black Friday savings events this month, but for now, here's the best Black Friday Samsung phone deals you'll find.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra is already joining the Black Friday festivities with a seriously impressive discount. Amazon is taking $200 off the 256GB option of this premium handheld for a limited time, so jump on this one while you can. $1200 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $900 $1000 Save $100 Both Amazon and Best Buy are taking $100 off the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, making it a good chance to get this thing for it's best price yet. Best Buy, however, is offering up to $415 in trade-in credit with qualifying devices, meaning you can get it slightly cheaper if you have an old phone to swap out. $900 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy

Black Friday Samsung tablet deals

With how many tablets Samsung has to offer, it'll be easy enough to score a good tablet deal during Black Friday this year. Some of the more budget-friendly options are already on sale, however, expect to see premium devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 series see price drops in the coming weeks.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 $230 $350 Save $120 Both the 64GB and 128GB options of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) are $120 off right now, offering the best price this budget-friendly tablet has seen in some time. The S Pen helps Samsung's S6 series shine as a solid mid-range tablet for streaming, editing, and more. $230 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Best value $190 $280 Save $90 Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 may sacrifice a bit of power, but it still provides that premium Samsung feel with a sturdy design and reliable performance for the price. While it's best suited for media streaming and web browsing, it can handle more resource-intensive apps surprisingly well. $190 at Amazon

Black Friday Samsung smartwatch deals

This season is going to be a perfect chance to score a good deal on wearables. Expect to see some of Samsung's best watches go on sale (if they aren't already), especially the earlier generation models like the Galaxy Watch 5. That's not to say the Galaxy Watch 6 won't see a discount, but chances are it won't be nearly as big as previous gen options see.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $270 $300 Save $30 You can find the Galaxy Watch 6 on sale at basically all retailers, but the discount is only $30 right now. It's probably the best it'll see this season, but there's a small possibility it may go cheaper come Black Friday weekend. $270 at Samsung $270 at Amazon $270 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Best value $198 $330 Save $132 Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 at an insanely good price right now, dropping the standard model down to just under $200. It's the best price you'll find on this wearable today, and may not be around until Black Friday. Take advantage of this offer while it's available. $198 at Samsung

Black Friday Samsung wireless earbud deals

Samsung's wireless earbuds are sure to see discounts in the coming weeks, and there's already a few noteworthy deals available for those looking to pick up a pair of Samsung buds. In particular, a solid discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds that take almost 50% off today.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Best value $120 $230 Save $110 Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds hit a new low this week, offering these impressive little buds at their best price in months. All three color options are on sale, meaning you can pick the style that best suits you (or your friends, if that's who you're buying for). $120 at Amazon

Black Friday Samsung TV deals

If a new TV is what you're after this holiday season, there's sure to be some decent offers on Samsung's latest models. Truth be told, Samsung 4K TVs don't usually see huge discounts until you start looking at their absolute premium options, but there should be a deal or two on mid-ranged models as we get closer to Black Friday.

Source: Samsung Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV $448 $498 Save $50 Samsung's Q60C Quantum HDR 4K TV offers an incredible display for the price, with nifty features including Motion Xcelerator for smoother visuals, a Gaming Hub, and more. The 32-inch model is seeing a modest $50 price drop right now, making it a great choice for those in need of a personal TV that performs well above the compeition. $448 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $1700 $2000 Save $300 Samsung's latest Neo QLED displays deliver an unprecedented level of clarity and detail, and are a top choice for those seeking the absolute best from their display. The price reflects what you get here, but thankfully a $300 discount on the 65-inch model makes it a bit more enticing for shoppers. $1700 at Best Buy

Black Friday Samsung Chromebook deals

Believe it or not, Samsung's offering of Chromebooks are some of the best options you can buy, delivering a reliable and powerful little notebook perfect for home use, school work, and more. They don't have a ton of options to choose from, so deals may be a bit slim, but you'll be able to get a good deal on one in the coming weeks.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go $250 $300 Save $50 Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 that's paried with 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is a great little device for those who need something better than average. It's lower $300 price tag makes it perfect for students who want a Chromebook that's actually good, but take $50 off that and it's the best Chromebook you'll find at this price range. $250 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Chromebook 4 $190 $230 Save $40 It may be basic, but what it lacks in style it makes up for in versatility. Samsung's Chromebook 4 is a reliable workhorse of a Chromebook that offers enough power under the hood to tackle basic tasks. Streaming, browsing, researching for your final, you name it. For under $200, it's a great price on a simple Chromebook. $190 at Amazon

When is Black Friday

With just under a month to go, Black Friday this year falls on November 24. Always on the third Friday of November, and following Thanksgiving, this used to be the time to hold out for to do your holiday shopping.

However, that's changed in recent years, and Black Friday savings events have been starting earlier than ever. Nowadays, Black Friday is more of a month-long event as opposed to a weekend-only thing, and many of the deals you'd find on Black Friday weekend are now available upwards of a month or two in advance.

Where to find the best Samsung Black Friday deals this year

While the Samsung Store does have good deals from time to time, you may be better off this year searching for retailer offers first. It's not that the deals the Samsung Store offers are bad, they just don't always match what say Amazon or Best Buy offer.

Discount wise, third-party retailers offer varying discounts and in some cases free goodies for select products. Phones, for example, often times get free subscription services thrown in, and trade-in values for old devices can sometimes be a bit more than what Samsung is offering.

That said, don't sleep on the Samsung Store this year. They've been tossing out enhanced trade-in credits for many of their devices, making it a great place to actually do your shopping.