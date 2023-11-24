Power banks are one of those accessories that most people already own, but very few actually own a good one. There's a big difference between the battery packs we highlight in our guide to the best power banks, and the cheap offerings you see in the grocery store checkout lines. They last longer, charge faster, and offer a wide range of useful features. They also tend to be more expensive, but fortunately it's Black Friday, meaning many of our top picks for portable chargers are seeing massive discounts. So whether you're shopping for stocking stuffers, or just looking for an impulse buy to get in on the Black Friday fun, be sure to check out some of our favorite power bank deals below.

The best Black Friday power bank deals

Here are a few of our favorite power bank deals, and why we like them.

Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless $40 $50 Save $10 The Anker PowerCore III 10K is the current top pick in our guide to the best power banks, thanks to its versatility. It can charge your phone or earbuds wirelessly, and it has both USB-A and USB-C ports. It also supports 18W fast-charging, and because it's an Anker, it comes with a solid 18-month warranty. It's easy to recommend at 20% off. $40 at Amazon

Zendure SuperMini Portable Charger Save extra 30% w/ on-page coupon $28 $70 Save $42 We love this Zendure portable charger for travelers. It's small enough to fit in a front pants pocket, but still packs 20W USB-C PD fast-charging and enough capacity to recharge your phone twice. It also has a USB-A port, and comes with a 24-month warranty. There are several colors to choose from, but right now you can get the black for $28 with on-page coupon. $28 at Amazon

Spigen ArcHybrid Mag Battery Pack $27 $60 Save $33 Magnetic battery packs are all the rage these days, and Spigen has a good one with the ArcHybrid Mag. It will snap onto any MagSafe iPhone or Android phone using a compatible case or adapter. It has a smaller capacity, so it's really just for topping up on the go, but it comes with a 2-year warranty and looks like a fantastic deal at 55% off. $27 at Amazon

Anker 737 Power Bank $92 $150 Save $58 For power users looking to keep their laptops and other devices juiced up on the go, we really like the Anker 737 Power Bank. It can fast-charge at a staggering max 140W output, and it has a massive 24K mAh capacity. Plus it has this cool digital display that offers real-time, useful data like remaining battery life. It's currently 40% off. $92 at Amazon

More Black Friday power bank deals

When shopping for a power bank, the two numbers that matter the most are capacity and power output. The capacity tells you the size of the battery, measured in mAh, and the power output, measured in W, tells you how fast it can charge. In both cases the bigger the number, the better. You'll want at least 5000mAh and 15W for quick phone recharges, and at least 15000mAh and 60W for recharging bigger devices like laptops and tablets. It's also worth noting that while most of these power banks come with a USB-C cable, they do not include a power adapter for self-charging. So if you don't already have one, you'll want to check out our guide to the best chargers.