So, you've gone and spent Black Friday looking for that perfect phone deal to bring home. Did you leave enough in your budget to get the accessories you'll need? Have no fear! We've rounded up some great discounts on cases and chargers of all sorts, and we'll tell you what to look out for. After all, you've already done enough sweating this week, and the accessorizing shouldn't have to weigh on your mind.

Case deals

Butterfingers can occur any time, so if you're particularly prone to them, this may be the year to pick up a case. And if you've already been buying cases, well, a new phone means a new case and, perhaps, a new vibe. You'll also find an array of wallet cases, phone mounts, and screen protectors from these brands.

PopSockets

Source: Amazon PopSockets PopGrip $6 $10 Save $4 PopSockets are pretty much THE phone grip that comes to mind for most people and that's for a reason. Now, you can pick one up for 20% off during Black Friday weekend, getting one as low as $5.49. $6 at Amazon $6 at Best Buy

Source: PopSockets PopSockets PopGrip Slide Stretch $12 $15 Save $3 If you want a grip to reduce stress on your hands from holding these large phones, PopSockets are an easy recommendation. And we particularly like this non-adhesive version that it's easy to install and uninstall. With the company's 20% off Black Friday weekend sale, you can get one for $12. $12 at Amazon

Source: PopSockets PopSockets PopMount 2 $24 $30 Save $6 The PopSockets PopMount 2 lets you mount your phone with a PopGrip on — very few phone mounts do that. Recently going for $30, Black Friday weekend's taking it down to $24. $24 at Amazon

The company known for its attachable, customizable phone grips is taking 20% off most of its catalog — plenty of stock is available from its Amazon storefront. While new iPhone buyers might welcome the great selection of MagSafe accessories PopSockets offers, the company has more than enough stuff under $50, from phone mounts to wallet grips. A lot of grips are available for $10 or less.

Caseology

Source: Caseology Caseology Nano Pop For Pixel 7 Pro $17 $27 Save $10 The Nano Pop's two-tone colorways may not perfectly match the Pixel 7 Pro's unique Hazel option, but it brings plenty of style all its own. Amazon Prime subscribers can save $10 right now by grabbing a case for just $17. $17 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S22 $16 $27 Save $11 Don't mistake the Parallax's mesmerizing rear pattern for some printed design; it's a 3D texture that feels pleasant in the hand, looks enchanting to the eye, and is on sale for $16 — Amazon Prime customers can get more than $10 off during Black Friday weekend! $16 at Amazon

When it comes to phone cases, Caseology achieves great durability with a very specific design flair — think spartan, occasionally angular. While the company isn't going out front on its Amazon storefront with its Black Friday deals, you can use this handy search page, and they're all there. We've got a couple of them we were able to pick out above, but most are in the $15-17 range for recent Pixel and Samsung cases, with some older and other selections going down towards $10.

i-Blason

Source: i-Blason i-Blason Cosmo Series For Galaxy Z Flip 4 $22 $28 Save $6 Available in three color combinations, i-Blazon's Cosmos Series case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 knows how to complement the whole "extra-ness" of your phone. This Black Friday weekend, you can get the Ocean case for $22 or the Ameth or Marble case for $24 — savings of 20% exclusively with Amazon Prime. $22 at Amazon

This brand isn't afraid of bold angles, textures, and full-blown gradient combos, sure to knock the socks off of anyone looking at your phone. i-Blazon's Amazon storefront pushes some of its hardcore and pricier cases to the surface, but we think you'll have more fun with the extremely colorful Cosmo cases.

Spigen

Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 7 $15 $20 Save $5 Love subtle triangles? Hate thick cases? The Spigen Liquid Air case for the Pixel 7 is a lovely choice, and it's yours this Black Friday for $15 ($5 off) with Amazon Prime's discount plus an on-page coupon. $15 with on-site coupon

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S22 Ultra case $18 $40 Save $22 Spigen's Tough Armor cases are sleek, slim, and pretty darn intense. It's about as intense as the Galaxy S22 Ultra it's supposed to fit. And it can be yours during this sale for $18 after discount and an on-page coupon on Amazon. $18 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Spigen Rugged Armor for Moto G Power (2022) $13 $25 Save $12 It's got tons of grip, and it's also comfortable to hold. Spigen's Rugged Armor case for the Moto G Power (2022) is just $13 this Black Friday — Amazon's Prime-only discount takes about half off full retail price. $13 at Amazon

Spigen's one of the big names in phone cases, but you'll need to dig past the Amazon storefront to get some of the better deals. That said, scale is a good thing as you'll have a good chance of seeing cases for phones from OnePlus, Motorola, and other smaller brands for low prices.

UAG

Source: UAG UAG Civilian For Galaxy Z Fold 4 $48 $60 Save $12 Urban Armor Gear’s Civilian isn’t slim by any means, but it’s well-cushioned and offers a slim hinge protector for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 without needing a thick flap. It's $48 right now — there's an on-site coupon taking $12 off on Amazon. $48 with on-site coupon

Source: UAG UAG Scout Series For Google Pixel 7 Pro $23 $30 Save $7 The Pixel 7 Pro could use the simple protection of the UAG Scout case. If you find it the right fit, you can get it for $23 this Black Friday — check the on-page coupon at Amazon. $23 with on-site coupon

Urban Armor Gear is way more than just about phone accessories, with a portfolio of backpacks and other folios for your electronics. That said, if you need Kevlar backing or reinforced corners on your Galaxy or Pixel, we're not going to stop you, and UAG will definitely be enabling you.

Charger deals

We've got wall warts, we've got power banks, we've even got wireless chargers. All of them should do a good job of sending some energy into your phones (and other mobile tech) without sending you into debt.

Wall chargers

Source: Amazon Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger $18 $23 Save $5 It's one of the smallest 30W wall adapters you can find, but when you consider Anker's Nano 3 is 23% smaller than its predecessor, well, that makes that first statement mean so much more. For Black Friday weekend, Prime customers will find it on Amazon for $18 ($5 off). $18 at Amazon

Anker Nano II 45W $30 $40 Save $10 I've personally had to pick up a couple of these. Gallium nitride makes the Anker Nano II live up to its name. It barely takes up space in your backpack or purse, and with 45W of throughput, you'll be able to charge your phone and even some laptops (ahem, my Chromebook) with it. Get it for $10 off right now at Amazon — it's the right bang for your buck at the Prime-exclusive price of $30. $30 at Amazon

Source: Baseus Baseus 65W 3-Port Foldable Charger $30 $37 Save $7 Need to charge multiple devices at once? If you're looking for a charger to squeeze right into your tote, the Baseus 65W 3-Port Foldable Charger carries two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. For Black Friday, you can get $7 off on Amazon, picking it up at the Prime-exclusive price of $30. $30 at Amazon

Source: Aohi AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger $35 $53 Save $18 Looking for a cable to go with that wall charger? AOHI's got you covered with a tiny 65W GaN charger (USB-C) and a 4-foot cable that displays any traveling wattage. Retailing anywhere from $44-52, you can get it for just $35 on Amazon for Black Friday. $35 at Amazon

Charging blocks from dedicated accessory manufacturers have never been smaller or faster thanks to gallium nitride technology. Everyone's using it, so you might as well take advantage of the industry's advances during the time of year when everything's on sale.

Anker's 30W and 45W Nano series chargers are foolproof options, while Baseus's 65W multi-port adapter is versatile. If you'd rather keep it to just one USB-C port, AOHI's $35 package bundles in a nifty little USB-C cable that shows the wattage currently going through it.

Power banks

Source: Anker Anker 511 Power Bank (PowerCore Fusion 5K) $25 $40 Save $15 The biggest reason we can get behind Anker's 511 Portable Charger is that it has a foldable plug that sticks right into your nearest outlet for charging. Now that's just nifty. You can get one for just $25 with Amazon's Prime-exclusive sales event — $15 off its full retail price. $25 at Amazon

Baseus 20000mAh 65W Laptop Power Bank $48 $60 Save $12 Powerful enough to power a lightweight laptop as well as multiple phones and tablets at once, the Baseus 65W Power Bank with 20,000mAh of capacity is on a Prime-exclusive sale at Amazon for $48 — $12 off MSRP. $48 at Amazon

We already have a pretty good roundup of Black Friday deals on power banks, but with price as an imperative here, we've drilled down on the ones that can serve your needs in one way or another — whether it's ease of use, capacity, or throughput — without having to spend all of $50.

Wireless chargers

Source: iOttie iOttie iON Wireless Duo Have multiple gadgets you'd like to wirelessly charge? The iOttie iON Wireless Duo, made for Google, has room for two: a stand perfect for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 and a pad for your Pixel Buds. Typically going for $60 at iOttie and $50 at Amazon, you can get it this Black Friday weekend for just $36! $50 at Amazon

NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger $12 $14 Save $2 Looking for something that will get the job done fast? NANAMI's 15W Qi wireless charger is available this Black Friday weekend for the Amazon Prime-exclusive price of $11 — 20% off. $12 at Amazon

Source: Color Rokk Color Rokk Wireless Charging Pad $13 $14 Save $1 Same great Qi at 15W for different tastes. If you want to add some color to your experience, Color Rokk's charging pad is $13, a dollar off. Not much of a sale, but it's already pretty darn accessible to begin with. $13 at Amazon

That new phone of yours may have Qi wireless charging support, so we've pulled up a selection of affordable pads that allow you to take advantage of what we consider an underappreciated feature in many modern smartphones.

Cables

Source: Cable Matters Cable Matters 10Gbps USB C to USB C Cable $12 $15 Save $3 This cable's built to spec—specifically, the USB Implementers Forum. So, you know this cable can give you 10Gbps of data throughput and 100W of Power Delivery. This 1-meter Cable Matters cord is at the Prime-exclusive price of $12 on Amazon this weekend, down from $15. $12 at Amazon

Source: Ainope Ainope 60W USB-C to USB-C Right Angle Cable $9 $13 Save $4 Right-angle cables are a blessing for those who have their ports in all the wrong places and with this deal from AINOPE, you're getting two braided 2-meter USB-C cables that can deliver 60W of power to whatever devices you've got for just $8.19 on Amazon. This Prime-exclusive deal saves you almost $5 on the original asking price. $9 at Amazon

These wires, with funny little bits of metal sticking out of both ends, serve a big role in transferring data and power between different devices and generation sources. You know this, but paying anywhere near $50 for a USB-C cable would sound pretty ridiculous to most people. So, we've picked two of the best bangs for your buck. Oh, and they're on sale during Black Friday weekend, too — maybe something for the rainy day jar?

While the exact prices and deal availabilities may change between the time we publish this piece and when you read it — ideally before Tuesday — a good number of these products we've recommended are priced under $50 to begin with. They'll still be around for your extra shopping runs through the Christmas season, so if you need a stocking stuffer or two, don't hesitate to keep this page bookmarked.

And if you're still living in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday moment, might we suggest some awesome personal audio deals to go with the other accessories you've just picked up?