When it comes to OnePlus Black Friday deals, you don't have to go looking far to find them. With the company kicking off its Black Friday sale this past week, their smaller selection of products are easy to find on sale right now. Good news for OnePlus fans, since practically all of their latest devices have just hit their best prices of the year.

As with any Black Friday savings event, there's a good mix of straight discounts available as well as special bundles and free gift offers. The company's top phones, including the new OnePlus Open, are up for grabs at insanely good prices, making this the perfect time to give OnePlus a try if you haven't yet.

It's important to note that these deals are only available for a limited time, and are expected to be gone shortly after Black Friday weekend. If you're sitting on the fence about taking advantage of the best OnePlus Black Friday deals we've seen so far, we suggest you decide quickly.

Best OnePlus Black Friday deals

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Open $1500 $1700 Save $200 The latest foldable to hit the market, the OnePlus Open is both powerful and stylish. It's also now one of the most affordable phablet-style phones you can get, thanks to a killer deal that not only guarantees $200 off if you trade an old device, but can net you up to $1,000 in trade-in credit total. You'll also get a 6 month 100GB Google One cloud storage subscription for free, plus you can save on other OnePlus devices if you bundle them with your new phone. $1500 at OnePlus

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 $550 $700 Save $150 The OnePlus 11, the brand's flagship smartphone, offers a powerful handheld that competes with the best of them — and at a great price point to start. Right now, you can save over 20% both the 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB models of OnePlus' best phone to date. $550 at Amazon $550 at Best Buy $630 at OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 For $100, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds are one heck of a deal thanks to their impressive sound quality and design. The ANC isn't the greatest you'll find, but for the price, there's no better option available. At $80 off, you can't go wrong with these buds. $100 at OnePlus $100 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad $400 $480 Save $80 The OnePlus Pad is an excellent budget-friendly slate that is not only affordable, but actually has some power behind it. It performs well for the price, offering a mid-to-entry level device that punches well above its weight class. Both the 128GB and 256GB options are getting a $100 discount during Black Friday. $400 at OnePlus $400 at Amazon

While OnePlus' offering isn't huge, there's enough here to satisfy anyone looking for a new device for the holidays. Whether it be a new phone, tablet, or earbuds, OnePlus delivers some great products worth every penny. Even more so when they are on sale for this cheap.

First off, you've got their new foldable, the OnePlus Open, getting an instant $200 discount with any trade in. A nice chunk of cash to save, however, you could actually get upwards of $1,000 off with the right device. That means you could get this impressive new phablet phone for as little as $500. This is by far one of the best foldable phones for the price, and a deal like this shouldn't be skipped.

However, if you're not quite into the foldable design, the flagship OnePlus 11 is on sale for its best price yet. Both the 128GB and 512GB options are on sale right now, with the former getting a hefty $150 price cut and the latter getting a $170 drop. A great price on one of this year's best Android phones.

Two additional offers stand out, however, with a couple of OnePlus' other devices getting respectable discounts for Black Friday, The OnePus Pad, which goes toe-to-toe with some of the best Android tablets in its price range, and the budget-friendly OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. With the slate getting a $100 discount, and the buds slashing $80 off, both are at their lowest prices since launch.

Black Friday OnePlus phone deals

The good news is that basically all of OnePlus' phones are on sale in some way, and depending on where you buy from, you're getting them at their lowest prices of the year. Of course, there's great deals to be had on the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Open, but for those who want to spend a little less, you can get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G for just $230 right now.

Plus, a few of OnePlus' older models, including the OnePlus 10T and the upgraded OnePlus 10 Pro, are up for grabs at ridiculously low prices at the moment. So whichever route you'd like to go here, you're getting a great deal on some of the best OnePlus phones to date.

Black Friday OnePlus Pad deals

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad $400 $480 Save $80 When it comes to mid-range tablets, the OnePlus Pad is a top contender for the best option. It's affordable yet powerful, offering an impressive display, great hardware, and a responsive experience. At $100 off, both the 128GB and 256GB models are an excellent buy. $400 at OnePlus $400 at Amazon

Since OnePlus only has one tablet, there's only one deal available here. Thankfully, it's one that's worth your money, offering the company's first tablet at an unbeatable price point. Already one of the best budget-friendly tablets on the market, both the 128GB and 256GB options are $100 off this week.

Plus, while supplies last, OnePlus is throwing in either a free OnePlus Stylo pen or a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard cover with every purchase. This part of the offer is only available while stock is, so be sure to grab one quickly if you're hoping to get some free goodies with your new slate.

Black Friday OnePlus earbud deals

All three of the available wireless earbuds OnePlus has to offer are on sale at the moment, so you just need to decide what your budget is. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are down to just $100, bringing these mid-ranged buds to their lowest price of the year.

However, OnePlus has two cheaper options you can go with if you prefer. The first being the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds, which offer a great set of cheap wireless earbuds at their standard $60 price tag, but a must-buy pair thanks to a 50% discount.

The second is the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds, which are only $20 more than the Nord Buds 2, but offer enhanced features like Dolby Atmos support with OnePlus devices and great active noise cancellation.

Where to find the best OnePlus Black Friday deals

Truthfully, the OnePlus Store seems to be your best bet this year. They've got a few exclusive offers that you won't find at Amazon or Best Buy, including enhanced trade-in credits towards certan phones as well as special bundle deals with select devices.

While Amazon and Best Buy do have some decent offers, they only match OnePlus in terms of price. Best Buy does offer its own set of deals, including varying trade-in credits for old devices, but quite frankly you're getting a better value straight from the source.

Is Cyber Monday better for OnePlus phone deals?

Cyber Monday is basically an extension of Black Friday at this point, so the deals you see now are the deals you'll see on Cyber Monday. There may be a rare instance of someone busting out a special deal last minute, but to be honest, we don't expect to see that this year with any OnePlus devices.

If you see a Black Friday OnePlus phone deal you're excited about now, do yourself a favor and take advantage of it while it's here. Cyber Monday most likely won't have anything better to offer, so don't wait.