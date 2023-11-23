Black Friday has yet to officially grace us with its presence; however, we're already seeing plenty of discounts applied to products at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have evolved from single sale days to entire season events, and while there are sometimes great NAS deals year-round, they do tend to step up a notch around Thanksgiving.

Most NAS enclosures are sold as "diskless," which means they don't come with drives preinstalled. Thankfully, hard drives and SSDs designed for enclosures can also be found on sale. You'll find them also listed within this hub, allowing you to upgrade your NAS capacity for less.

Black Friday NAS deals

Save big on NAS from Synology, TerraMaster, and others

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F4-423 $400 $425 Save $25 The F4-423 from TerraMaster is a capable four-bay enclosure with an Intel CPU and good upgrade support. It's one of the better TerraMaster NAS enclosures for running Plex, especially at this discounted price. $400 at Newegg

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F2-223 $208 $221 Save $13 Those with not a lot of data to store should consider the TerraMaster F2-223, which is on sale right now for just $208. Inside is an Intel processor, plenty of RAM, 2.5GbE networking and a decent OS for setting up your home server. $208 at Newegg

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F2-212 $145 $170 Save $25 This is one of TerraMaster's more affordable enclosures, coming in at a discounted $145. Two drive bays are present with a maximum capacity of 44TB, before taking into account RAID, making this a good NAS for beginners. $145 at Newegg

There aren't too many NAS enclosures on sale right now ahead of Black Friday. We usually see all the discounts go live closer to the day, which takes place this coming Friday. That said, TerraMaster has discounted a few of its NAS enclosures on Newegg. The TerraMaster F2-212 is one of the more affordable servers from the company and it's currently discounted to just $145. Another two-bay enclosure, the TerraMaster F2-223, is on sale for $208 and comes with a powerful Intel CPU, M.2 slots for SSDs, and faster networking.

TerraMaster F2-223

One of my favorite NAS enclosures for running Plex is also on sale from TerraMaster. The F4-423 is a capable enclosure with an Intel CPU, M.2 SSD slots, speedy 2.5GbE networking, and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Whether you're setting up a small business or need somewhere to stash files, stream media, and run surveillance, the F4-423 will be more than happy to lend a hand. A few other TerraMaster NAS are on sale before Black Friday hits and you can find them listed below.

More great early Black Friday NAS deals

Black Friday NAS drive deals

Expand your NAS capacity with discounted HDDs and SSDs

To make the most out of your NAS enclosure, you'll need a driver or a few. NAS servers can be bought with at least one drive bay with some rocking 16n bays, if not more. This is how NAS makes more sense than cloud storage subscriptions if you have a lot of data to store. Buying an enclosure and drive(s) will cost more upfront, but that's the only charge with no monthly subscription.

Black Friday is a great time to buy not only a NAS enclosure but also some discounted drives. We're expecting deals on 3.5-inch hard drives and SSDs in 2.5-inch and M.2 form factors.

How much should you spend on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

With all the enticing Black Friday discounts, just how much should you spend on a NAS enclosure? This all depends on what you'll use the NAS for. Some enclosures cost as little as $150 but they're not that powerful and are designed for file storage alone. Moving up to $300 unlocks an Intel-powered NAS with two or more drive bays, which can be turned into a media streaming service and home surveillance station.

How to tell if a NAS deal is a good deal

Not all discounts are worth your time and money, which is where our curated hubs come into play. We only highlight actual deals that make products we'd recommend (and often use ourselves) worth buying. You won't find any bad deals on Android Police. When shopping around, I'd recommend using tools such as CamelCamelCamel, which allows you to view the price history of an Amazon-listed product.