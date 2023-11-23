Motorola makes some of the best Android phones on the market. But it wasn't too long ago when you couldn't say that earnestly; however, the company has turned up in a big way in 2023, offering some of the best phones we've had the pleasure of using. What's more? Motorola usually tends to be a little cheaper than some of the competition, and with fantastic Black Friday sales going on, you can snag a Motorola phone for hundreds of dollars less! Excellent foldables, sleek flagships, great midranges, and super useful budget devices, these Motorola Black Friday deals are some of the best Android phone deals you can find right now!

Best Black Friday Motorola deals

Source: Motorola Motorola Razr+ (2023) Lowest price ever! Save $300 on the best flip phone foldable $700 $1000 Save $300 The Moto Razr+ is by far our favorite flip foldable, and it's on a crazy $300 discount right now. It's the lowest price we've seen on the phone since launch, so don't hesitate to jump on this incredible deal. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $700 at Motorola

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Over 35% off! $250 $400 Save $150 The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is quite the all-rounder, particularly for a midrange phone at its price point. 5G connectivity, an included stylus, and solid internals. Save $150 this Black Friday! $250 at Amazon $250 at Motorola $250 at Best Buy

Source: Motorola Moto Edge+ (2023) Save 25% on the Moto Edge+ this Black Friday The Moto Edge+ is Motorola's flagship for 2023, combining top-end specs like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with a curved display that wraps around the phone's body for a wholly unique look. For only $600 this Black Friday, it's one of the cheapest flagship phones this holiday season. $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Moto G Play 2023 Over 40% off! Only $100, the cheapest phone you sould get this Black Friday $100 $170 Save $70 This is for those who need a solid device and are sticking to a tight budget. The G Play 2023 has a 5000mAh battery and a Mediatek Helio G37 processor. This device can make it days between charges and handle all the basic tasks you may need. For only $100, it's the cheapest phone you'll find this Black Friday that's actually still a decent budget device. $100 at Amazon $100 at Motorola $100 at Best Buy

Source: Motorola Motorola Razr (2023) Save $200! The entry-level folable of your dreams $500 $700 Save $200 While the Motorola Razr (2023) may not have the external display that the Razr+ offers, and it may be slowed down by its older Snapdragon 7 processor, it still has some great features that make it an excellent choice for those who want a modern smartphone with the compact size and nostalgia of a flip phone. Plus, it's $200 right now, its the lowest price so far this year, meaning you don't have to wait to get a good deal! $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at Motorola

Best Motorola foldable phone deals

If you're wondering if you should buy a foldable phone this Black Friday, the answer is yes! And you should be considering one of the fantastic phones from Motorola this Black Friday since they have crazy discounts right now.

The Motorola Razr+ burst onto the scene this year with an absolutely fantastic experience that has quickly shot it to the top of our list of best foldable phones. Its design isn't far from what Samsung has perfected over several Galaxy Z Flip generations, but it has a couple of key improvements, that we think make it a better buy than what Samsung is offering.

The phone has a slimmed-down chassis which enables it to fold flat, while still being lightweight and thin enough to fit comfortably in your pocket. The rounded edges of the phone give it an excellent tactile feel. You also get great performance with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which balances speed and efficiency for a long-lasting battery life that can keep up with your daily needs.

While foldable smartphones have gotten significantly better over the years, the price has held lots of people back from picking up one, but that changes with the Motorola Razr (2023).

Motorola offers good build quality at a lower price point, which is one of its selling points. The Razr (2023) is built with an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus to protect its cover display, and a vegan leather finish available in various colors. Additionally, it has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Of course, it doesn't have that big, beautiful cover display that the Razr+ has, and it runs on a less powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, so you still won't find a foldable experience for cheaper.

Best Motorola flagship phone deals

Motorola hasn't always had the best track record with flagship phones, but the Moto Edge+ (2023) came along and changed all that.

This phone is a perfect blend of the highly efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 5,100mAh battery, without sacrificing its slim design. The rounded edges of the chassis give it a sleek appearance and a smooth feel in the hand. Its Black Friday price of $600 is a steal for everything the Moto Edge+ (2023) has to offer.

If you're tight on cash and still want a phone with quite a bit of speed, you could opt for the Motorola Edge+ (2022) since it's only $455 this Black Friday. Just know, that while the phone is fast and performs well, it doesn't feel like the modern flagship features you'd expect like a metal frame, a zoom camera, or a robust IP rating.

Best Motorola midrange phone deals

Once again, we have been pleasantly surprised with what Motorola has offered in 2023, and it's miodrange selection is no different.

The Motorola Edge (2023) is a great midrange phone, offering a MediaTek chipset that still has enough juice to power through most things you throw at it, and a refreshing light Android experience that Motorola embraces. For $350, it may be the nicest midrange phone out there if you don't like what Samsung is doing with its devices.

You can also save a little bit of money by option for the Motorola Edge (2022) — last year's model — but its drawbacks probably aren't worth it for most people. If you'd consider the Edge (2022), we'd highly recommend looking into the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) instead.

Is its claim to fame? The included stylus. Using the stylus on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a well-designed and user-friendly experience, which sets it apart from other phones in its price range. The 120Hz screen is also impressive, but its primary purpose is to enhance the writing experience. However, its performance for gaming is somewhat limited by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip with lower specs, but it functions really well for all day-to-day tasks. We think the $250 Black Friday price is a steal considering just how unique and versatile this phone can be.

Best Motorola budget phone deals

Motorola has always been pretty good at making budget phones that don't suck, and thanks to Black Friday, the prices on this phone have dropped to super compelling price points for anyone looking for a

The Moto G Power 5G is one of Motorola's most affordable 5G smartphones available in the market. Moreover, the Moto G Power is an ideal choice for those needing a phone with a long-lasting battery life; however, some buyers may not prefer the slow charging speed. Still, at only $250 this Black Friday, it's a great 5G phone that doesn't break the bank.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is much like its midrange cousin, except it's less powerful across the board and doesn't have 5G connectivity. You can't get better if you want a budget phone with a stylus — especially since it's only $150.

Lastly, if you just need a basic phone for calling, texting, and a little web browsing, the $100 Moto G Play is about as cheap as you will find a phone that's still worth buying!