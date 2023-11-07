Google makes some of the best Android phones, wearables, and smart speakers on the market today. Its products are known for being well-designed, easy to set up, and pleasant to use. They can also be a bit expensive, compared to competition from Amazon and others, so we always have our eyes peeled for good deals on Google gear. Fortunately Black Friday is just around the corner, and retailers are already getting in the holiday shopping spirit. Below you'll find the best Black Friday deals we've seen thus far on everything from Pixel phones to Watches, to smart home devices and beyond.

Black Friday Google phone and tablet deals

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a The Google Pixel 7a currently sits on multiple of our top Android phone roundups, and it's one of our favorite budget smartphones to date. Right now it's at its all-time low price, and if you're in the market for a sub-$500 handset, it should absolutely be at the top of your list. $499 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy $499 at Google Store

Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet $400 $500 Save $100 We like the Google Pixel Tablet as a good mid-range option. It has an 11-inch display, solid performance, and when docked it doubles as a smart home hub. This deal knocks $100 off the bundle that includes a charging speaker dock. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Google Store

Black Friday Google smart home deals

Source: Google Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $60 $100 Save $40 Few things can zap you into the 21st century like adding a smart display/hub to your smart home. This extremely versatile device can be used to watch your favorite streaming services or listen to music, to get hands-free recipe help while cooking, or to control a wide range of smart home products. There aren't many better ways to spend $60 right now (down from $100). $60 at Target $60 at Best Buy $60 at Google Store

Source: Google Google Nest Hub Max $130 $230 Save $100 The Nest Hub Max packs all the functionality of its smaller sibling, as well as a bigger display and built-in Nest Cam. This not only allows you to make video calls, but you can also use it to check in on your home while you're away. Today's discount puts the Hub Max in the price range of a high-end digital picture frame, which by the way, it can also do. $130 at Best Buy $130 at Target $130 at Google Store

Source: Google Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired) $70 $100 Save $30 Google's Nest Cam makes a great smart cam option for those already in the Google/Nest ecosystem. It features sharp 1920x1080 resolution, 2-way audio, intelligent motion alerts, and it sets up in minutes. As with most smart home products these days, some features are hidden behind a monthly subscription plan, but today's discount should help offset the added expense. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy $70 at Google Store

Source: Google Google Nest Cam with Floodlight $190 $280 Save $90 We see your Nest Cam and raise you two bright floodlights. This smart cam is built for the outdoors, and it even installs into your existing floodlight wiring. It can light up a dark driveway during late arrivals, thwart would-be intruders and critters, and of course it has all the regular Nest Cam features. Get it today at a hefty $90 discount. $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy $190 at Google Store

Source: Google Google Nest Cam (Battery, 2nd Generation) $120 $180 Save $60 One of the most versatile smart cameras on the market right now is this Indoor/Outdoor model of the Google Nest Cam. In addition to all the great Nest Cam features, it's also battery-powered and weather resistant, so you can place it virtually anywhere. The battery can last up to 7 months between charges, and we think this is a solid deal at $60 off. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy $120 at Google Store

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) If you don't mind going the wired route, this is the Nest Doorbell to get. It has an enhanced camera view that lets you see people head to toe, and packages left within inches of your front door, and you'll never have to worry about changing or charging batteries. For a newer product that doesn't go on sale too often, we'll gladly take the $30 discount. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy $180 at Google Store

Black Friday Google wearable deals

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $200 $350 Save $150 Despite the Pixel Watch 2 having just been released, the original Pixel Watch is just a year old and offers many of the same features. Get it for its stylish design, exclusive Wear OS apps and watch faces, and its deep Fitbit health and fitness tracking. Discounted down to just $200, it's one of the better smartwatch deals going right now. $350 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at Google Store

Black Friday Google audio and accessory deals

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $120 $200 Save $80 When you think of premium wireless earbuds, Google may not be the first brand that comes to mind, but the Pixel Buds Pro have proven to be a worthy competitor to the stalwarts. They're comfortable, with nice audio, strong ANC, and excellent battery life, and they are an absolute steal at just $120. $200 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy $120 at Google Store

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on the third Friday in November—the day after Thanksgiving—and runs through the weekend to Monday, which is often referred to as Cyber Monday. This year Black Friday falls on November 24, and you can expect some of the largest discounts to hit in and around that date. That being said, many retailers start launching their promotions several weeks in advance, and we are already seeing some impressive price drops.

FAQ

Q: Are Black Friday discounts actually good deals?

Yes, buried in the mountain of over-hyped Black Friday discounts are a number of real-life good deals. For what it's worth, if you see a deal mentioned on Android Police or one of our sister sites, you can rest assured it's worth your time and money. Before posting a discounted item, we take into account a variety of metrics including our personal experience with the product, customer reviews, Amazon pricing history, average street price, and more to ensure we only point to good products with good prices.

Q: Is it worth waiting until Cyber Monday for better discounts?

Once November hits, it's on. Our advice is that if you see something you've been eying at a good discount, you should just grab it while you can. Popular products can go out of stock quickly, and retailers are constantly changing their prices based on consumer demand and other conditions. There are no guarantees a discount will stick around for days, much less weeks, and the last thing you want to do is miss out on a good deal, waiting for a better deal that never comes.