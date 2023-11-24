Attention all sports enthusiasts! The Black Friday deals on Garmin products are in full swing, meaning you can take advantage of extremely low prices! Whether you are a professional athlete or just an active person seeking an excellent smartwatch. and/or fitness tracker, Garmin has got you covered. The top-of-the-line Garmin watches, such as the Forerunner series will exceed your expectations and help you power through any major event you. So, on your next marathon or just your local charity 5K, you'll have every bit of data you want tracked, quantified, and recorded for you to look over and improve over time. But fret not, smartwatch lovers; Garmin also has some snazzier, less-fitness-focused models — like the Garmin Vivoactive — that will offer fantastic options for seeing notifications, keeping your calendar in order, etc. Some of the best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness trackers deals are on Garmin this year, so don't miss out on some spectacular deals.

Best Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 55 $170 $200 Save $30 The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the perfect smartwatch for anyone just getting into running. Its combination of price, ease of use, and activity tracking capabilities make this a great choice. This watch can help guide anyone learning to run or getting back into their fitness journey. Grab one for just $170 this Black Friday! $170 at Amazon $170 at Garmin $170 at Best Buy

Garmin Lily $150 $200 Save $50 If you have smaller wrists, then look no further than the Garmin Lily. With a small 34mm frame, this watch will fit the tiniest of wrists. It's also arguably the most stylish watch on this list. It also offers a host of health-tracking capabilities. For only $150, it's the cheapest Garmin you'll find this year! $150 at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 5 $250 $300 Save $50 The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an upgraded version of its predecessor, featuring a sharp AMOLED screen and numerous fitness features to help track your health. With innovative features like a sleep coach and guided meditation sessions, this flagship wearable from Garmin aims to help you connect with your body in ways you may have never experienced before. Saver $50 this Black Friday! $250 at Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 255 $250 $350 Save $100 Garmin Forerunner 255 is a popular midrange fitness watch and it's only $250 for Black Friday. It has GPS tracking for outdoor workouts, fitness metrics, and impressive battery life. Its new feature allows for seamless switching between running, cycling, and swimming. It even supports contactless payments via Garmin Pay. Ideal for triathlon training, it's a top pick for serious outdoor athletes. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar $300 $400 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is the perfect smartwatch for anyone who is active and hates the idea of charging their watch. This is also one of the most rugged devices in the Garmin stable. It's water-rated to 100 meters, thermal, shock, and scratch resistant. Save $100 right now at Best Buy and Amazon. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Watch is a smartwatch that comes with GPS functionality, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, and adventure seekers. It boasts advanced mapping and navigation features, extended battery life, and comprehensive health monitoring capabilities. The Epix Gen 2 is designed to be robust, reliable, and can be used both in the wilderness and urban areas, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to explore. Get it while you can at it's lowest price ever — $350 off! $449 at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 7S Garmin's Fenix 7 Solar packs all the health-tracking features you can think of, including SpO2 monitoring and detailed recovery information. It's Black Friday price of only $445 is the lowest price we've ever seen this model, so jump on this deal while you can. $445 at Amazon

Things to consider when buying a Garmin this Black Friday

When will the Garmin Black Friday deals start, and how long will they last?

The best Black Friday deals have started now, November 24. We expect the current deals to last right through the end of the weekend and continue into Cyber Monday.

It's possible that we could see prices dip even lower on Cyber Monday, but in the past year Cyber Monday prices have typically been the same, so don't hesitate to buy the Garmin watch of your dreams right now!

Where are the best places to buy a Garmin watch this Black Friday

While Black Friday sales are happening and tons of retailers, we have found that the best deals on the best Garmin smartwatches seem to be at Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from Garmin this year. We've even found a few exclusive deals at Amazon and Best Buy as well, so that's why we like those retailers for this year's Black Friday sales.