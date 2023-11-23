Black Friday is now in full swing, and one of the more popular categories this year, for both retailers and shoppers, is wearables. This includes fitness trackers, smartwatches, and everything in between. We're keeping track of it all over at our hub for the best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals, but we wanted to take a moment here and look specifically at Fitbit discounts.

Fitbit, of course, has long been a leader in this space, and right now you can save up to 40% on the company's line of fitness bands and watches.

The best Black Friday Fitbit deals

Here are a few of our favorite Fitbit deals out of the bunch, and why we like them.

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Sense 2 $200 $250 Save $50 The Fitbit Sense 2 is the 'best overall' pick in our guide to the best Fitbit devices. It isn't overloaded with unnecessary features but still manages to do everything you'd expect from a fitness tracker. We like its 6+ day battery life, automatic workout detection, and we really like its current sale price of $200. $200 at Amazon $200 at Fitbit $200 at Best Buy

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 6 $100 $160 Save $60 The Fitbit Charge 6 is an improvement on the 5 in every single way. It has a more accurate heart rate sensor, a haptic side button, and comes pre-loaded with useful Google apps like Maps and Google Pay. It's way more fitness tracker than smartwatch, so as long as you're good with that, it's a great value at just $100. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Fitbit

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $200 $280 Save $80 Yes, the Pixel Watch is technically a Fitbit, given its deep integration with the company's fitness software and services. It's also the only full-blown Wear OS smartwatch on this list, so if this is the Fitbit experience you are after, it doesn't get much better than this $200 deal. $200 at Google Store $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Best Fitbit smartwatch deals

Here are the best deals on the Fitbit devices considered 'smartwatches,' although it's worth noting that if you're shopping for a Fitbit with a full range of smartwatch features, you'll definitely want to go for the Pixel Watch - though sadly, at least so far, the newer Pixel Watch 2 hasn't been meaningfully discounted.

Best Fitbit fitness tracker deals

Fitness trackers are Fitbit's bread and butter, and they are great devices for tracking your health and activity. Some of them, such as the Fitbit Charge 6, do include apps like Google Maps and Google Pay, but if you're really after those kinds of features, you should probably be shopping in the above section.

Best Fitbit accessories

Once you've purchased your Fitbit of choice, it's time to accessorize. Below we've listed our guides to some of the best Fitbit bands and accessories on the market. Bands make great add-on gifts, letting someone make their Fitbit really feel like their own, and they make great stocking stuffers for those that already own Fitbit devices.

Best of all, many Fitbit bands are on sale too, so now's the time to snap them up.