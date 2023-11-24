Real bargain hunters know there are plenty of amazing deals for under $50 during Black Friday, meaning you don't have to spend a ton of money to get the most out of your hard-earned cash this holiday season. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all compete to get the lowest prices on everything from TVs and tablets to smart home accessories and phone chargers; many fantastic deals won't break the bank. That's why we've scoured the web, looked at prices on hundreds of items, and collected the best Black Friday deals for $50 that are worth buying this holiday season!

Incredible Black Friday deals under $50

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $35 $60 Save $25 The latest Amazon Echo Dot with Clock has a new display that shows the time and several new features, including tap recognition for controlling music playback and a built-in temperature sensor that can be used to create smart home routines. It's matching its lowest price ever at $35 for Black Friday. $35 at Amazon

JBL Clip 4 Eco $45 $80 Save $35 The JBL Clip 4 Eco is the perfect choice for those who want a sustainable and portable speaker. The clip-on design makes it easy to carry and it is one of the most portable speakers available. However, the battery life could be longer, but that's a small compromise for such a great product. The JBL Clip 4 Eco is the ideal choice for anyone who wants to bring some music on their backpacking trips or while walking around campus. It's a steal for only $45 this Black Friday. $45 at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 Get the Blink video doorbell from Amazon - the cost-effective and feature-rich wireless option that can be wired to your in-home chime. With a simple mount and standby mode, you won't have to replace batteries as often. Receive alerts on mobile devices via Wi-Fi and unlock better response times and more features with a Sync Module. Save video footage locally with a USB drive or subscribe to a Blink plan for cloud storage. Only $30 for Black Friday! $30 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $50 $100 Save $50 If you are a Google Home user, you might want to consider getting the Next Hub, an excellent smart display and controller. With its sleek and simple design, it can blend in with almost any decor style. The setup process is easy thanks to Google's excellent voice assistant, and using it is even easier. You can enjoy a 50% discount on this top smart hub this weekend! $50 at Best Buy $50 at Target

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 652 is a dual-port charger that delivers up to 65W of power. It can charge two devices simultaneously with intelligent power distribution. The charger supports Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging and PPS for quick charging of Pixel or Galaxy phones. It has a compact design with foldable plugs for easy storage and transport. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $40 $60 Save $20 It's hard to find any tablet worth buying under $50, but the Amazon Fire 7 really is a great litter e-reader or media device. It's not blazing fast, but it's super portable and has a 10-hour battery life. Grab one for only $40 this Black Friday! $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Govee Smart Bulbs $24 $33 Save $9 The Govee Smart Bulbs offer 54 colorful scenes, are dimmable, support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, can sync with your music, have a timer function, and other features that you will like. Perfect way to add some color and character to your home for only $24! $24 at Best Buy

Kasa HS300 $40 $80 Save $40 Kasa HS300 provides secure smart connectivity with 6 outlets, 3 USB ports, and surge protection. Control it with confidence using Cortana, IFTTT, Google Home, or Amazon Alexa and the Kasa app. It's one of our favorite smart plugs on the market and it's only $40 for Black Friday. $40 at Amazon $40 at B&H Photo Video

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 The OnePlus headphones, which were already affordable, are now available at half the price. Grab a pair as a backup for when your main headphones go missing. You won't be disappointed with the second-generation headphones as they have the same design and features as the original, with some minor improvements. Act fast before the deal ends! $60 at Amazon $60 at OnePlus

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $38 $50 Save $12 The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is an excellent option for your home entertainment, despite being a bit dated. However, it has an outstanding remote, a fantastic UI, and supports all expected audio and video standards. $38 at Amazon $38 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a versatile countertop smart display that lets you control your smart home devices, watch movies and TV shows, get recipe help, and much more. Get it for a whopping 56% off this Black Friday! $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Car Charger $50 $60 Save $10 Drive and charge at the same time with iOttie Auto Sense mount! The mount features a Qi wireless charger for phones up to 3.64 inches in width. It has up to 10W of charging power, a suction cup for easy attachment, and a pivoting telescopic arm. Stay powered up on the go! $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

Mophie 15W Universal Wireless Charge Pad $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless $40 $50 Save $10 $40 at Amazon

HyperX Clutch Wireless $30 $50 Save $20 The HyperX Clutch Wireless is a versatile Android and Windows controller that is frequently on sale. It offers Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB-C connectivity and is suitable for native Android gaming as well as low-latency connections for game streaming on GeForce Now. Grab it for only $30 today! $30 at Amazon

Sony SRS-XB100 $38 $60 Save $22 Get the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker for a new level of sound quality. With IP67-rated protection and 16 hours of battery life, it delivers powerful sound despite its compact size. The versatile strap makes it easy to carry, and you can pair two of them for stereo sound. It's 38% off for Black Friday! $38 at Amazon