There are plenty of big-ticket items on sale during Black Friday, and you can save thousands of dollars depending on what you're picking up this year. But not everyone wants to shell out hundreds to get a good deal. I'm in the latter camp, treating Black Friday as a time to grab a bunch of smaller items that are dirt cheap while sales last. I usually bolster my smart home setup, pick up some extra storage for my devices, and maybe grab a new charger or two for around the house.

That's exactly what I've focused on here in this roundup of the best Black Friday deals under $25. There are Amazon devices, Chromebook, phone, and tablet accessories, wireless earbuds, smart home devices, and more that won't break the bank despite being quality items that are actually useful.

Best Black Friday deals under $25

You don't have to spend a lot to save a lot during Black Friday

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $25 $50 Save $25 The latest version of Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is discounted by 50% at Amazon and Best Buy for Black Friday. Compared to the first generation, it has an improved processor and extra memory, as well as faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6 for 4K streaming. $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20 $30 Save $10 Those who prefer a Chromecast to make their TV smarter will love this 33% discount on the Chromecast with Google TV (HD). It's made for 1080p streaming, and it comes with a remote with voice search capabilities. Get it for $20 at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart during Black Friday. $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy $20 at Walmart

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27 The Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a perfect gateway to an Alexa smart home setup, and it's back down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday. This latest model has better audio quality, a new temperature sensor to link with your smart thermostat, and built-in eero smarts that you can link up with an eero mesh setup for an extra 1,000 square feet of coverage. $23 at Amazon $23 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 Amazon's Echo Pop is the cheapest way to get started on your Alexa smart home setup; it's down to $18 for Black Friday. It has full Alexa integration, with mics and speaker to communicate or to play your favorite music. Choose from four different colors to better suit your home's style. $18 at Amazon $18 at Best Buy

Samsung Evo Select microSD card $15 $20 Save $5 Samsung's EVO Select UHS-I microSD card with 256GB of storage is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Its U3/V30 rating is great for phones, tablets, and handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Get it for $15 during Black Friday. $15 at Amazon

Logitech Pebble M350 $20 $30 Save $10 Logitech's M350 Pebble wireless mouse is a comfortable pointer that's small enough to easily travel with you wherever you go. Its clickers and scroll wheel are nearly silent, and it has outstanding battery life that should last beyond a year. Connect with Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz receiver. $20 at Amazon

Anker 341 $24 $35 Save $11 The Anker 341 USB-C hub has seven total ports, including two USB-A 3.0, HDMI, SD and microSD card readers, downstream USB-C, and passthrough USB-C with up to 100W of charging to the host laptop. It's a great accessory for Chromebooks and tablets, and it's 31% off for Black Friday. $24 at Amazon

Anker 523 Portable Power Station $23 $28 Save $5 Anker's 523 PowerCore Slim 10K is a low-profile portable power bank with USB-C and USB-A ports for your phones and tablets. It can output at 20W, and the 10,000mAh capacity will be enough for an extra charge when you're away from an outlet. Pick it up for $23 during Black Friday. $23 at Amazon

Anker 313 USB-C 45W Charger $18 $24 Save $6 This little USB-C wall charger from Anker is rather impressive with its 45W charging capabilities and Super Fast Charging 2.0 compatibility. It has a single USB-C port, and on the other side the plug prongs can fold in for easier traveling. $18 at Amazon

Blink Mini $20 $35 Save $15 I finally picked up a couple of these Blink Mini cameras this Black Friday. The $20 deal was just too good, and I need to keep an eye on my cats when I'm away from the house. The cameras offer 1080p video, motion sensing and night vision, and even two-way audio if you're watching something other than your pets. $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy

Kasa Smart Plug Mini $22 $30 Save $8 Smart plugs are a great way to include more devices in your smart home setup, and Kasa is a leading brand in the space. This four-pack of mini 15A smart plugs works with IFTTT, Alexa, and Google Home, and all you need is a regular 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection to link everything up. $22 at Amazon

Kasa KL125P2 Smart Bulb 2-Pack $14 $25 Save $11 Adding smart lighting to my home is one of the best decisions I've ever made. I'm now up to 10+ lights, but I started with a simple two-pack like this one from Kasa. These bulbs manage the equivalent of 60W of brightness, and they're fully customizable with millions of colors. They work with all major smart home setups with no hub needed; just add a regular 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. $14 at Amazon

JLab GO Air Pop $10 $30 Save $20 JLab's Go Air Pop true wireless earbuds aren't top-of-the-line by any means, but at the discounted $10 price you really can't be too picky. They offer about 32 hours of playback on a charge, and they include mics for taking calls. $10 at Walmart

Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 Anker's Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds are currently 50% off during Black Friday, bringing the price down to $20. These are easy to recommend even at full price, coming at you with full sound from 10mm drivers, long battery life, and clear mics for fielding calls. $20 at Amazon

If you are indeed looking for some juicier Black Friday deals, AndroidPolice has you covered. Our roundup of the 47+ deals that've never been cheaper at Amazon is a great place to start, as it includes many items that are under $100. In a similar vein, our roundups of the best Black Friday Walmart deals and the ultimate Best Buy Black Friday deals can get you set up with some alternative looks at our favorite products.