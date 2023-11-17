Black Friday is quickly approaching, and many retailers have jumped ahead of the official date by discounting a wide range of items. Amazon has been relatively quiet compared to some of the other major online retailers in the lead-up to Black Friday — Best Buy's Black Friday deals have been advertised for awhile — but that changes now.

Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday deals a week early, and we're seeing deep price cuts on everything including phones, smartwatches, earbuds and speakers, laptops and tablets, and smart home devices. I've curated this list of the best Black Friday deals available now at Amazon, and I'll be sure to keep the list updated as more deals go live.

Black Friday phone deals

Best prices on Samsung, Google, Motorola, and more

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1300 $1800 Save $500 The Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable phones on the market today, especially if you're a fan of Samsung's hardware and software. An unlocked model with 256GB of storage space is now down to just $1,299 from the usual $1,799. The $500 discount puts it well beyond the previous low at Amazon. $1300 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $900 $1200 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android phones on the market, but its elevated price keeps it out of reach for many. Amazon now has the 256GB unlocked model down to $900, which matches the best price we've ever seen. $900 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $649 $899 Save $250 Google's Pixel 7 Pro has been succeeded by the Pixel 8 Pro, but that doesn't mean it's not worth picking up at a discount. An unlocked model with 128GB of storage is down to $649 from the usual $899, making it the biggest discount we've so far seen at Amazon. $649 at Amazon

Black Friday audio deals

Great deals on earbuds, speakers, and more

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $160 $230 Save $70 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds around for use with a Samsung phone. They offer impressive ANC, great sound with 24-bit audio support, and IPX7 water and dust resistance. Get them for $160, a 30% discount at Amazon. $160 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 $30 $60 Save $30 The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 feature ANC to block out sound around you, IP55 water resistance for workouts, and 36-hour battery life with the case included. They're 50% off at Amazon, bringing them down to the lowest price we've ever seen at $30. $30 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $120 $200 Save $80 Google's Pixel Buds Pro are back down to the lowest price we've seen at Amazon at $120. These are some of the most comfortable earbuds around, with ANC and easy touch controls. They're great for use with Pixel phones, but they'll get the job done for practically any Android user. $120 at Amazon

Black Friday smartwatch and fitness deals

Save on Samsung, Google, Fitbit, and more

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $300 $400 Save $100 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the best Android smartwatch on the market now, but it doesn't come cheap. At least not without Black Friday. It's been discounted by 25%, bringing it down to $300. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen at Amazon. $300 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $200 $350 Save $150 Google's Pixel Watch may have been replaced by the Pixel Watch 2, but this year's Black Friday discount may make the first-gen version more tempting. Dropping down to a mere $200, this is an irresistible price for a wearable that's only a year old. $200 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $130 $200 Save $70 The previous lowest Amazon price for Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was $149, but that's been bested by Black Friday's $130 deal. It's available in three different colors, and though it's a couple of years old, it should prove to be a useful accessory for your phone. $130 at Amazon

Black Friday Chromebook, tablet, and accessory deals

Discounts from Acer, Google, Lenovo, Samsung, and more

Source: Google Google Nest Wifi Pro $200 $300 Save $100 Now is a great time to set your home up with mesh Wi-Fi thanks to this 33% discount on a two-pack of Google Nest WiFi Pro nodes. That's the same price as a single node. It brings 4,400 square feet of coverage with Wi-Fi 6E technology. $200 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock $399 $499 Save $100 Google's Pixel Tablet release earlier this year, and it was already discounted by $100. That $399 price has returned for Black Friday; the bundle includes the tablet with 128GB of storage space as well as the charging speaker dock. $399 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung M70B Series Smart Monitor $280 $400 Save $120 Samsung's 32-inch M70B monitor has a 4K panel, HDR10 support, 60Hz refresh rate, ergonomic stand, Alexa integration, and USB-C connectivity. Save $120 at Amazon, bringing the total down to $280. That's just $10 more than the previous best discount. $280 at Amazon

Black Friday smart home deals

Clean up on the cheap with robot vacuum deals

Source: Ecovacs Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus $400 $650 Save $250 The Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus is a vacuum and mop combo with up to 60 days of cleaning ability without you having to do anything. We've seen it as low as $350 in the past, but the $250 discount here isn't bad either. $400 at Amazon

When do the best Black Friday deals at Amazon go live?

Amazon kicked off its official Black Friday event November 17, with sales running through to Cyber Monday and beyond. That gives you more than a week to shop at a discount, and we're expecting Amazon to rotate deals in and out while adding plenty of new discounts. We will be sure to keep this list updated with the best Amazon Black Friday deals as they go live.

How can you tell if it's a good Black Friday deal?

There are a lot of not-so-great deals that get pushed during Black Friday, and with the sheer amount of sales going on at any one time, it can be very difficult to be sure you're getting the best price possible. Shopping at Amazon, however, is different. That's all thanks to a tool called CamelCamelCamel. We do our best to curate our lists with only the best deals, but you can use the tool to check pricing history for any product at Amazon. Just take the Amazon URL, dump it into CamelCamelCamel, and check to see if the product has been cheaper at any other time.