Regarding deal events like Black Friday, Amazon never disappoints — after all, they created Prime Day! Some of the best deals you'll find on smart home devices come straight from Amazon, thanks to its Alexa-powered smart lineup of products. Amazon's Alexa assistant can be put all over your home, from the best smart speakers to smart displays to streaming devices. Plus, there's never been a better time to buy Alexa devices since Amazon officially kicked off its Black Friday deals a week before the big event! So don't miss out on some incredible deals, your home is decked out with devices that enable Alexa always to be just a call away.

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon Alexa devices

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop Lowest price ever! Amazon Alexa for less than $20 $18 $40 Save $22 The cheapest way to get Alexa into your home or to add to your existing network is with the ultra-compact Echo Pop. It listens for commands well and sounds pretty good for such a small device. Pick it up for only $18 this Black Friday! $18 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $35 $60 Save $25 The latest Amazon Echo Dot with Clock has a new display that shows the time and several new features, including tap recognition for controlling music playback and a built-in temperature sensor that can be used to create smart home routines. It's matching its lowest price ever at $35 for Black Friday. $35 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Lowest price ever! The perfect smart display for any room just got cheaper $40 $90 Save $50 The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a versatile countertop smart display that lets you control your smart home devices, watch movies and TV shows, get recipe help, and much more. Get it for a whopping 55% off this Black Friday! $40 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Buds (3rd Gen) $35 $50 Save $15 Take Alexa with you, with the ultra-affordable Amazon Echo Buds. You'll never have to use your hands again to cue up your music, play podcasts, listen to an audiobook, and more. For only $35, they make for quite a great stocking stuffer! $35 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Lowest price ever! The largest discount we've seen so far! $105 $150 Save $45 Amazon's Echo Show 8 (2023) is the ultimate hub for all your automated and Alexa-controlled devices. Its advanced processing power, spatial audio, and user awareness capabilities, combined with its support for Matter and Thread, make it the standout choice among smart home devices. This is the first time the new Echo Show 8 has been discounted — and it's only $105. $105 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $25 $50 Save $25 The Alexa Voice Remote that comes with the Fire TV Stick 4K will turn even the dumbest TV into a smart powerhouse. FInd a movie, start watching it, and control playback all by talking to your remote! It's at its lowest price ever, only $25! $25 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Lowest price ever! The biggest Echo Show for only $160! $160 $250 Save $90 The Echo 10 is Amazon's most expensive smart device and combines the features of a tablet and a smart speaker. It has a 10.1-inch HD display with crisp audio and a motorized motion tracking feature that lets it rotate to keep the screen facing you as you move around the room. It's also compatible with video doorbells and smart home security cameras. Grab one at its lowest price ever — 36% off. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) The Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is a unique recommendation that combines a media streamer and a smart speaker. It's the fastest and most powerful media streamer in Amazon's portfolio, with 4K video playback, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Right now it's marked down over 20%, making it an ideal choice if you want a smart speaker and TV streaming box all rolled into one! $140 at Amazon

Amazon smart speaker deals

Amazon's Echo smart speakers have always been a good deal; they offer a ton of utility and smartness thanks to being powered by Alexa, and they sound pretty good for their small stature.

Basically, all these deals are great; we're seeing prices that are the same low prices we saw during Prime Day this year. Don't feel bad about grabbing more than one either, they are priced so seductively low, that it would be a shame for you not to get one for the entire family!

Amazon smart display deals

If you have invested in the Alexa smart home ecosystem, adding an Amazon Echo Show smart display to your home can be a great idea. These smart displays are similar to specialized tablets, but with superior speakers and easier access to useful everyday apps and features. Although they are great devices for any home that uses Amazon's voice assistant, they are particularly powerful when used in conjunction with several Alexa-compatible smart devices.

The good news is all these prices are killer. Amazon as priced these models to sell, and while the draw of getting the premium Amazon Echo Show 10 on a good deal, don't discount the Echo Show 5. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a smart alarm clock with the power of Alexa voice control packed into a compact design. While it serves its intended purpose effectively, it has a few drawbacks such as limited alarm settings and a high brightness level. Nevertheless, it is an incredibly convenient way to introduce smart home control to your bedroom or any smaller space.

Lastly, The Echo Show 8 is the perfect middleman between the smaller Show 5 and the largest Show 10. Plus, if you want to save even more money, you can go with the $55 Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), which has powerful audio, a vibrant display, and a 13-megapixel camera, the second-generation Echo Show 8 is an easy choice for anybody who prefers Alexa to the Google Assistant. If you want the newer Echo Show 8 with Spatial Audio and a better processor inside, you'll only have to dish out $105 this Black Friday — the lowest price we've seen.

Amazon Fire TV deals

Whether you have a dumb TV, or just a smart TV that doesn't excite you, Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices will give you all the popular streaming apps at your fingertips or at the command of your voice. It's never been easier to throw on those reruns of The Office or to check out the newest episode of Loki.

We personally love what the Amazon Fire TV Cube brings to the table. It's a breeze to launch shows and streaming services (even Amazon's competitors), by yelling at Alexa, and the Fire TV Cube feels incredibly responsive and easy to use. It does a great job of linking your home entertainment center's many devices, much like a typical receiver, making it easy to switch between things via the included remote or voice commands.

Tips for shopping Amazon Alexa device deals this Black Friday

Is Black Friday the best time to buy an Amazon Alexa device?

While Amazon's Prime Day gets a lot of attention, Amazon does a pretty good job of bringing excellent discounts to its products on Prime Day and Black Friday. In fact, all the prices we are seeing on Amazon Alexa devices are either the same low price as Prime Day or even better! So, you don't have to worry about

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership for Amazon Alexa device deals?

Unlike Prime Day, Black Friday isn't an Amazon-exclusive event, which means a lot of deals won't be gated behind an Amazon Prime membership. However, Amazon does like to offer special offers and exclusive deals even during these multi-retailer events. If you don't want to miss a single dollar save, there's nothing wrong with signing up for a 30-day free trial, and you can easily cancel once Cyber Monday comes across. Plus, don't forget you get free, fast shipping on orders that come from Amazon, so you can get all your products in your hands sooner.