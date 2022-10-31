From Apex Legends to Fortnite and beyond, we've rounded up the best battle royale games on Android

Battle royale games have taken the gaming world by storm. Everything, from consoles and PCs to powerful Android tablets and smartphones, is host to some of the best among these games. While prerequisites for a battle royale game vary from title to title, the basic premise remains: whoever is the last standing wins. This could mean defeating all of your opponents in Fortnite or reaching the coveted crown in Fall Guys.

Think of battle royale as simulated hunger games without the associated risk of actually kicking the bucket. Some of them double as exceptional FPS games, so you're getting the best of both worlds. Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG; we all know about the big hitters.

But there are many more titles in the genre than that. In fact, today, we're looking at some of the best battle royale games on Android in 2022. Let's dig in.

9/9 Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends took the battle royale ecosystem by surprise when it launched back in 2019, with the standalone mobile version landing just this year. Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, is renowned for creating exceptional shooters, such as Titanfall. Each character in Apex Legends Mobile offers unique quirks and ultimate abilities, keeping gameplay fresh. Not only that, but the mobile version also features characters not available in any other version of the game.

If first-person shooters are not your cup of tea, Apex Legends Mobile allows you to switch between first-person and third-person modes seamlessly. And with the financial backing from the industry juggernaut Electronic Arts, you can be sure that the game will receive regular content updates for the foreseeable future.

8/9 Call of Duty Mobile

Published by another gaming industry big-gun, Activision, Call of Duty needs little introduction; it's been the biggest FPS franchise for decades. Call of Duty Mobile features the shooter experience you've come to expect from the mainline series. With Call of Duty Mobile, the series brings a plethora of game modes, including classics like Team Deathmatch and Domination, as well as a massive 100-player battle royale mode.

Call of Duty Mobile allows you to fully customize your guns, including barrels, stocks, and grips, and achieve stats appropriate for different combat instances. Each season introduces new content, with Season 9 bringing the fan-favorite zombies mode to the Call of Duty Mobile universe.

7/9 Fortnite

Epic Games made a name for itself by developing top-notch video game series like Gears of War, Bulletstorm, and Shadow Complex Remastered. But Fortnite is by far the company's most significant commercial achievement to date. Fortnite combines the exhilarating winner-takes-it-all aspect of battle royale with the novel idea of erecting temporary structures to protect yourself from harm or access otherwise hard-to-reach areas. Plus, there's a mode without building for those that prefer a more traditional battle royale experience.

On top of that, Fortnite enjoys frequent crossovers involving characters from other franchises. This means you can play as characters from DC and Marvel, as well as characters from other games and movies. Previous crossovers include Tomb Raider, Uncharted, and The Evil Dead, to name a few. And, even though Fortnite is not currently available for download via the Play Store, the game is still one of the highest-grossing battle royale games out there.

So if you'd like to install the game, you can grab the APK from Epic right here.

6/9 Garena Free Fire

If you're looking for an alternative to Fortnite or simply don't wish to sideload the game through an APK, Garena Free Fire may be your next best option. Much like Fortnite, it's a third-person battle royale game for up to 50 players, although it lacks the fort-building mechanics Fortnite is known for.

However, Garena features a ton of character customization options and a choice of other modes to play in and has received frequent content updates since its release in 2021. It's a constantly updated game with new characters and skins, as well as new maps and weapons, so you're unlikely to run out of things to do anytime soon.

5/9 Modern Combat 5

Unlike Fortnite and Garena Free Fire, Modern Combat 5 focuses on realism above all else. It could easily compete for the title of the best-looking game on Android. But on top of looking great, Modern Combat 5 plays the part as well.

This first-person shooter features customization options for your character and weapons, both of which affect not only how you look but your potential success or failure. In addition to classic game modes like Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag, Modern Combat 5 features a proper single-player campaign. And, while it's not at the forefront of the game's offerings, it does feature a free-for-all battle royale mode as well.​​​​​​​

4/9 PUBG Mobile

PUBG is among the best battle royale games out there, possibly only overshadowed by the unprecedented success of Fortnite. It boasts an ever-growing player base of over one billion players and a battle royale mode for up to 100 of those players per round.

In other words, you won't have a shortage of participants to battle against. PUBG Mobile also offers a multitude of other game modes to select from, including Payload, Arena, and Infection Mode. Seasonal updates, including new cosmetics, weapons, vehicles, and structures, mean that you won't run out of content to enjoy.​​​​​​​

3/9 Scarfall: The Royale Combat

Scarfall allows for switching between first-person and third-person modes, much like Apex Legends, though it may have a harder time living up to the latter's exceptional shooting mechanics. But that's a high mark to hit, and other than that, Scarfall has everything you need from a great battle royale game. It features a classic battle royale mode for up to 100 players, as well as Survival and Team Deathmatch modes.

Choose from a variety of characters to play with and an arsenal of weapons and vehicles to surprise your opponents. Furthermore, you can expect daily, weekly, and monthly challenges to earn various rewards and prevent the experience from becoming monotonous.​​​​​​​

2/9 Stumble Guys

You've probably heard of Fall Guys. It's a game-show-like battle royale game in which contestants don colorful costumes and participate in various challenges. A portion of players gets eliminated after every round, and only one -- the fastest, the nimblest, or simply the luckiest -- is crowned a champion.

Stumble Guys is pretty much that, but on mobile. In this colorful and family-friendly battle royale game, you'll compete against up to 32 players online. Stumble Guys features vivid characters and costumes to customize them with. Don your favorite, jump online, compete with strangers, or just play around with the game's physics.

1/9 There's more to battle royale than meets the eye

The above games are some of the best battle royale titles on Android. While Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier could've made the list, unfortunately, it's losing support come 2023. On the other hand, Call of Duty Warzone is gearing up for an Android launch, with pre-registration already open on the Play Store, so three are definitely more battle royales coming down the pike.