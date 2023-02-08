There are many quality models available to help keep your home safe without the wire

Whether you have already established a smart home or are just starting, investing in one or more quality Wi-Fi security cameras is one of the best ways to give yourself a sense of safety when you are home or away.

Not only is it reassuring to have the ability to check in on your property from anywhere via a few taps of your smartphone, but you can also sidestep the hassle of installing a wired smart camera by selecting a quality battery-powered model instead.

You may be surprised at how long the battery will last on a high-end smart home camera, and its wireless design makes it simple to install wherever you need it. There are plenty of established tech brands and models on the market. It’s worth your time — and money — to research your options to find the best security camera for your home, smart home setup, and monitoring needs.

Editors choice 1. Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews If you're in the market for an inconspicuous security camera that is simple to install and provides a sharper video resolution than you may expect for the price, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is worth the investment. Available in black and white, this model sports a reliably crisp 1080p resolution and a wide-angle lens. Plus, it is simple to install wherever needed. With up to six months of battery life, you'll only need to recharge the camera twice a year. For additional peace of mind, the Essential has its share of useful specs to ensure it captures everything when you need it, including a useful x12 zoom feature and two-way audio. It can also cancel ambient background noise to focus on subjects within its 300-foot visual range. While the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera has a lot going for it when you consider its ease of use and affordability, its single most annoying drawback is that users will have to disconnect and bring the camera inside to recharge it via its USB port. The lack of a detachable battery is a relatively small issue considering its sharp footage, user-friendly smart home interface, and easy installation. Read More Specifications Battery Life: Up to 6 months

Premium pick 2. Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Feature-rich and literally a snap to install, Google's Nest Cam fits smart homes that run on Android like a glove. You get quite a bit from this camera, including a sharp 1080p resolution, an ultra-rugged weatherproof design, and a wealth of alert features that are simple to fine-tune as needed. For example, you can program the camera to send a notification whenever an animal walks by, a vehicle pulls up, or the camera detects a face it recognizes. What makes this model attractive for those looking to watch out for specific kinds of activity, the Nest cam filters out common false alarms, such as squirrels or passing traffic. Installation is as simple as screwing the wall plate onto a surface, twisting its faceplate into place, and snapping the camera onto the magnetic mount. Perhaps the Nest Cam's biggest potential fault is its fluctuating maximum battery life. The battery lasts between 1.5 to 7 months, depending on how active the camera's viewing area is. Read More Specifications Battery Life: Up to 7 months

Best value 3. Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Amazon's own Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a versatile and compact smart camera that was clearly designed with your convenience in mind. Its attached stand allows you to place this miniature 1080p HD camera on any flat surface for indoor use, and mounting is as simple as unscrewing the base, connecting it to the camera's rear, and screwing it to the wall. This miniature camera may get up to six months of battery life per charge, depending on how active the area you need to monitor is. Besides how easy it is to integrate a Ring Stick Up Cam into your smart home's Amazon-based ecosystem, some of its other noteworthy features include detailed night vision, a rugged weather-resistant design, and a fair price point of $100. Its biggest drawback is its Amazon-centered design because you can only utilize voice controls via Alexa, not other popular options such as Siri or Google. Read More Specifications Brand: Ring

4. Blink Outdoor Camera 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews This small smart camera's maximum battery life of up to two years per charge is admittedly impressive, making it a top pick if you need a "set it and forget it" option. Battery life can only take a camera so far, but this model's clear 1080p resolution, two-way speaker feature, cloud and local storage video data storage options, and fairly simple installation process make it a worthy contender for just $99 per camera. While its automatic motion-activated alerts, active temperature monitoring, and durable weather-resistant design are all appealing, if you have a smart home that utilizes Amazon technology, you'll get the most out of these smart cameras, especially since they are incompatible with Google's suite of smart home tech. Read More Specifications Brand: Blink

5. REOLINK 2K Security Camera Outdoor 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Although Reolink's Argus PT is a fairly pricey smart camera, its versatile design and impressive 2K video resolution help this model stand apart from the pack. Available in black and white, this larger camera's night vision is well-defined, making it a top pick if you need to monitor an area with low lighting. The Argus PT easily fits into a wide range of smart home platforms, sports dual-band Wi-Fi for the most reliable connection available, and far more pan and tilt functionality than cheaper models. However, its notable video resolution and overall flexibility come at a higher price tag of $140. Its non-removable battery must be recharged after one to four weeks. Still, the ability to save short-term footage to the cloud for free or use a 128GB memory card (additional data storage plans available,) multiple alert settings to filter out false alarms, and two-way speaker communication is worth the cost for the premium video clarity for some buyers. Read More Specifications Brand: Reolink

6. Wyze Cam Outdoor 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews You may be surprised how many useful features are packed into this blocky little $80 camera. Still, its unique colorized night vision mode and combination smoke and CO2 detector makes this a contender. It captures crisp 1080p resolution footage, sports a resilient weatherproof design, and a solid six months of battery life per charge, even with the minor inconvenience that forces you to take down and bring the camera inside to recharge its batteries twice a year. This Wyze camera is a snap to mount wherever you need it. Its two-way communication, ability to store footage on a 32GB memory card, and wide 130-degree viewing range make this a solid choice for maintaining a smart home's security on a budget. Read More Specifications Brand: Wyze

7. Blink Video Doorbell 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews If you rely on Amazon tech to power your smart home, you should consider this simple, yet effective battery camera. Available in black and white, this doorbell camera features a sharp 1080p resolution, and convenient two-way audio functionality, as well as an eye-catching maximum battery life of up to two years. This camera is simple to install, resistant to extreme heat and cold, and sports clear nighttime footage, but its reliance on Alexa to function is a bit limiting. Since the device will be in low-power mode for 99% of the time you own it, it takes a few seconds longer than you may expect to access its live feed from a smartphone. It's far from a dealbreaker, especially if you're shopping on a budget. Read More Specifications Brand: Blink

8. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews With so many integrated quality-of-life features, it's easy to see why Amazon named this Spotlight Cam their Pro model. The most interesting innovation that sets this camera apart from the pack is its Bird's Eye View mode, which displays an aerial vantage point that shows not only where people are within its view, but the path they took along the way to track visitors and trespassers alike. Its built-in spotlight, colorized night vision mode, crisp 1080p video resolution, and wide range of view are represented in more affordable cameras, however the fact that all of these core features are rolled into one model alongside other convenient features such as 3D motion detection to filter out false notifications, a loud audio alarm for emergencies, and an easily swappable battery pack that makes this a comprehensive model for fine-tuned security monitoring. Unfortunately, the Spotlight Cam Pro is fairly expensive and exclusively made to integrate with Alexa. Read More Specifications Brand: Ring

9. SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Best reserved for an inclusive smart home security system, SimpliSafe's battery powered camera features a sharp 1080p resolution, an integrated spotlight, and clear night vision for monitoring a larger space with the help of its wide-angle lens. You get between 3-6 months of battery life, depending on how active the viewing area is. Still, even if you need to recharge it four times a year, its detachable fast-charging battery makes energy management a simple process. Weather resistant, sporting a reliable dual-band Wi-Fi connection, and the peace of mind that comes with two-way communication, there's a lot going for this model. The biggest downside to Simplisafe's $190 battery powered camera is that you need to buy the core system set so it can connect to the SimpliSafe Base Station to function, which is sold separately. If you need multiple smart security options, such as a keypad, motion sensors, and entry sensors, it's worth investing in one of these comprehensive kits. Read More Specifications Brand: SimpliSafe

Selecting the best battery-powered Wi-Fi security camera for your needs

While many smart cameras are on the market, consider each model’s baseline stats and extended features. At the bare minimum, a quality model should have a 1080p video resolution, feature an easy-to-install design, and be compatible with your other smart devices. Once you have narrowed it down, compare each model’s unique features, like two-way communication, night vision, and overall battery life.

You can easily narrow the list down by checking which models are compatible with your current smart home setup. It's also important to compare free integrated features vs. services and options that include an additional subscription. Companies like Wyze and Ring offer subscription plans, and certain features may be locked behind that subscription wall. Above all else, your camera should be simple to install, easy-to-use monitor, and maintain. After all, a security system is an investment you will want to rely on for a long time.

We were particularly impressed with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera’s affordable price point, versatile design, features, and convenient six months of battery life. It's an all-around security cam that will cover your security needs. Although the Google Nest Cam is relatively pricey, its innovative features and simple installation make it easy to set up and fine-tune to fit your needs. Finally, between the array of useful features normally reserved for more expensive security cameras and how simple it is to mount wherever you need it, the Ring Stick Up Cam provides the most value.