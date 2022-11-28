The Samsung Gear S3 may look like an ordinary watch from the outside, but this classic-looking timepiece packs a whole lot of tech underneath. While the Gear S3 is not one of the newer products in the lineup of the best Android smartwatches, it continues to be a popular choice among consumers.

For a smartwatch that is as stylish as it is functional, the Samsung Gear S3 begs for new bands to keep it looking fresh and up to date. These latest bands are sure to bring a renewed look to one of Samsung's best smartwatches.

Premium pick 1. Ritche Silicone Band 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Ritche silicone band — available in over 35 different colors and combinations — is the perfect band to pair with your Samsung Gear S3 to keep up with all your activities. Made from flexible elastomer and waterproof material, this lightweight band feels quite soft, making it comfortable to wear while preventing skin irritation. The band is also sweat and water-resistant, so it's easy to dry off after swimming or intense workouts; the two loops on the band stay securely in place, so you don't have to worry about it slipping. If you need a solid and reliable band for your Gear S3, the Ritche silicone band is a top choice. Read More Buy This Product Ritche Silicone Band Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. AWMES Natural Wood Metal Link Band 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This unique and beautiful AWMES natural wood metal link band for the Samsung Gear S3 will absolutely set you apart from the rest. The raw red sandalwood incorporated within this metal link band seriously compliments any look. The metal link band is available in black and silver, and honestly, both colors look incredible. In addition, the quick-release spring bars make this band easy to install, and with up to 12 removable links, you'll be able to find the perfect fit. This exquisite band may not be waterproof due to its real wood components, but it does make an incredible statement piece for formal wear. Read More Buy This Product AWMES Natural Wood Metal Link Band Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Meliya 3-Pack Sports Bands 9.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon These premium soft TPU bands are sweat-resistant and water-resistant, and they prevent skin irritation, making them perfect for all-day activities. They're also flexible, durable, and made to last. The best part is you don't have to decide on just one color. The Meliya 3-Pack includes three different colors, and you can choose from a variety of great-looking combinations. For everyday wear and the option to swap out colors to suit your mood, these Samsung Gear S3 sports bands are sure to fit every style while giving you the best value for your money. Read More Buy This Product Meliya 3-Pack Sports Bands Shop at Amazon

4. Easuny Sport Band 9.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This sports band for the Samsung Gear S3 is designed with flexible and lightweight silicone that allows for more wrist movement, unlike thicker bands. The quality and durability of the Easuny sport band ensure it won't fade or wear out and can withstand all your intense and rugged activities. In addition, the air holes within the band create a breathable and waterproof design that doesn't irritate your skin and gives you plenty of spots to adjust the band for a perfect fit. The super handy snap fastener also makes putting the band on much quicker and easier than traditional clasps. Read More Buy This Product Easuny Sport Band Shop at Amazon

5. Fullmosa Leather Band 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This authentic leather band is beautifully crafted from premium cowhide that is classy, stylish, and so comfortable. The Fullmosa leather band comes in black, white, brown, and even a couple of brighter colors that you can choose from. The stainless steel buckle can also be silver or gold, giving you quite a few design options with this band. There are 11 precisely cut eyelets to guarantee a proper fit for most wrists, and the quick-release spring bar makes it easy to change out bands in minutes. The Fullmosa leather bands are so elegant they beg to be paired with your Samsung Gear S3. Read More Buy This Product Fullmosa Leather Band Shop at Amazon

6. Samsung Essex Leather Band 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy The Samsung Essex leather band adds a sophisticated touch of refinement to your Samsung Gear S3. Made from genuine brown leather, this band is the perfect style and shade for a classic and elevated look. The Essex band is also very soft and comfortable on your wrist and has eight precisely cut holes to ensure a proper and secure fit that won't slide around. For a classy look that works with any outfit, this leather band will match your everyday lifestyle. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Essex Leather Band Shop at Best Buy

7. Minggo Silicone Band 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a simple band that you don't have to shell out a bunch of money for, the Minggo band is a flexible, durable, and very affordable choice. This Samsung Gear S3 band is made of soft, non-toxic, and comfortable silicone material that's non-irritating to the skin. It comes in over 15 different colors, and it's incredibly easy to remove with a simple sliding pin so you can change out the band in mere seconds. This band makes a great choice for any business or casual look. Read More Buy This Product Minggo Silicone Band Shop at Amazon

8. Fintie Nylon Band 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Nylon bands can be so comfortable for daily wear, but it can be hard to find a band that is less susceptible to falling apart. The Fintie nylon band is tightly knitted with quality materials that prevent the loosening of thread and fraying of the band. The nylon material also lends to the comfortable and breathable fabric designed to last through daily wear. To finish off this simple yet practical look for your Samsung Gear S3, the stainless steel buckle adds a bit of elegance. Read More Buy This Product Fintie Nylon Band Shop at Amazon

9. Morsey Nylon Band 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This band might bring up some old-school Velcro vibes, but at least the Morsey nylon band doesn't bring back the same scratchy sounds. This basic band uses a simple yet effective stick-and-paste design to self-adhere and secure the band around your wrist. This design has been tested to withstand more than 8,000 "violent" pulls, so it should last you quite a while. It's also the easiest band to adjust for proper fitting. This band's soft woven nylon material is comfortable and breathable, which means you can keep it on all day long without irritability. The Morsey nylon band for the Samsung Gear S3 is a great low-cost option to secure your smartwatch. Read More Buy This Product Morsey Nylon Band Shop at Amazon

Bring a fresh look to your Samsung Gear S3

The Samsung Gear S3 has been a popular choice for several years and a top contender for many users. Though the smartwatch itself is not as updated as the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, new bands and straps are still being created to bring a fresh look to your Samsung Gear S3.

For a band that is flexible, durable, lightweight, and long-lasting, the Ritche Silicone has it all. With over 35 colors and combinations to choose from, you won't run out of options to match your style. These bands are also waterproof and sweat-resistant to keep up with all your exercises, tasks, and activities. This silicone band is the premium choice for all-day wear.

If silicone is a little too basic for your style, the AWMES natural wood metal link band is elegantly unique to set you apart from the rest. The stunningly crafted red sandalwood and stainless steel link design pair together for the perfect accessory. Now, if one band for your Samsung Gear S3 just isn't enough, the Meliya 3-Pack sports bands come in several colors to choose from and suit any style. So while you may still be a dedicated fan of the Samsung Gear S3, you can still bring a fresh look to your smartwatch with these updated bands.