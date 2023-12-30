In case you haven't been paying attention, backpack marketing has gotten pretty crazy in the last couple of years. It's not just the ad companies, though: backpacks are one of the latest accessory categories to get a high dose of integrated technology. The best smart backpacks now come with everything from built-in wireless charging compartments to specialized pockets designed to shield tech from RFID readers or other intrusive devices.

That said, if you're looking for a pack beyond just a solid, basic storage bag, it's important that your backpack provides cutting-edge features and also keeps the stuff you stash inside safe from harm. The best tech backpacks take advantage of the latest materials and techniques, making your life more convenient while ensuring your laptop or tablet doesn't get absolutely shattered when you're out in the wild.