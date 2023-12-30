In case you haven't been paying attention, backpack marketing has gotten pretty crazy in the last couple of years. It's not just the ad companies, though: backpacks are one of the latest accessory categories to get a high dose of integrated technology. The best smart backpacks now come with everything from built-in wireless charging compartments to specialized pockets designed to shield tech from RFID readers or other intrusive devices.
That said, if you're looking for a pack beyond just a solid, basic storage bag, it's important that your backpack provides cutting-edge features and also keeps the stuff you stash inside safe from harm. The best tech backpacks take advantage of the latest materials and techniques, making your life more convenient while ensuring your laptop or tablet doesn't get absolutely shattered when you're out in the wild.
SwissGear ScanSmart Laptop BagBest overall
Peak Design Everyday Backpack (V2)Premium pick
Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210Best value
Hex Technical Water Resistant BackpackBest for wireless charging
Mous 25L Backpack
SwissGear ScanSmart Laptop BagBest overall
Our top tech backpack comes from SwissGear and earns its spot because of its useful feature suite and rugged protection. It has a TSA-friendly padded compartment that will easily secure a 15-inch laptop or virtually any tablet and a built-in organizer to keep unruly power cables, chargers, and cards tucked out of the way neatly and securely. Most importantly, there's a built-in USB charger to keep your tech topped off.
Peak Design Everyday Backpack (V2)Premium pick
Peak Design's bag, while pricey, is aptly named in terms of the brand and the model nomenclature. It's designed within an inch of its life, with a magnetic latch on top and zips on both sides, so gear is easily accessible, conceivably, without even removing the pack. Plus, its recycled nylon canvas shell is weatherproof, DWR-impregnated, and double PU-coated for maximum protection against the elements and accidents.
Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210Best value$14 $22 Save $8
If you're looking for a stylish pack that won't break the bank, look no further than the B210 from Lenovo. It's sleek, fashionable, and made from water-repellant nylon, and that's just the exterior. Inside are several handy compartments for stashing everything, including a 15.6-inch laptop, business cards, books, and more. It even has a quilted back panel for maximum comfort when you're lugging it to work or around campus.
Hex Technical Water Resistant BackpackBest for wireless charging
While urban camo might not be for everyone, this look from Hex's Technical pack is subdued and stylish enough to overcome naysayers. Its wireless charging compartment at the top and the water-resistant ballistic nylon exterior make it a compelling option. For bump and drop protection, the laptop pocket is covered in a luxurious, soft faux fur layer.
Mous 25L Backpack
If you're planning a longer trip or just feel the need to carry a ton of stuff with you when you're out in the world, the Mous 25L Backpack is the bag for you. It has a big laptop pocket that can accommodate up to 16-inch decks, alongside 16 other compartments to stash every accessory or tool you may need. Everything is protected by Mous' AiroFoam technology, Fidlock magnetic security features, and waterproof coating.
Mark Ryden Business Backpack$56 $69 Save $13
This sleek, stylish number from Mark Ryden doesn't skimp on features. It has a USB charging port to accommodate a power bank, ensuring you never run out of juice when you're away from a convenient outlet. This pack also boasts a huge compartment for up to 17.3-inch laptops and a breathable, ventilated design that will keep you and your tech cool, even if you put your machine away hot.
Carhartt 21L Classic Daypack
From renowned outdoor brand Carhartt, known for making rugged, durable jackets and accessories, this Daypack is virtually guaranteed to keep whatever's inside it safe from even extreme elements. It's made from 600-denier polyester and features the company's Rain Defender water-repellent tech. Beneath the sturdy exterior, there's a big 21-liter storage compartment to fit virtually anything you'll need daily.
Timbuk2 x Astro Gaming BP35 Backpack
The BP35, a hot collab between Timbuk2 (a well-known bag designer) and Astro (a popular gaming accessory brand), is perfect for carrying everything you need for your next LAN party or gamer sleepover. With a generous 35-liter capacity, it can hold a full console, laptop, controllers, or whatever accessories you need. Its padded pockets will keep contents safe (and reflective hazard print will keep you safe while you're traveling at night).
A bountiful bunch of bags for your best belongings
The best tech backpacks don't just give you added carrying capacity, they make sure your tech is safe and, in some cases, even add convenient extras to keep your gear charged or shield it from prying eyes/devices. That said, the SwissGear ScanSmart Laptop bag is a perfect all-arounder, with a TSA-friendly padded compartment for your laptop and a staggering beehive of other compartments and pouches. If you don't mind spending a little more, splurge on the Peak Design bag. The price is justified by a dizzying array of high-quality materials and features and its super convenient top and side access.
On the other hand, if money is very much an object, you can't go wrong with Lenovo's B210 pack. It's simple, elegant, water-resistant, and comfy to carry on the strength of its quilted back panel and padded, adjustable shoulder straps.