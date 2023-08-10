Where in the heck did the summer go? It's mid-August already, meaning school is just around the corner — and for those who haven't yet, it's time to get moving on back to school shopping. This can often be a tedious, expensive process, but we're here to help you out. With our roundup of the best back to school deals, you can save big on everything from smartphones to laptops, earbuds, and much more. And you can order it all from the comfort of your home.

Best places to shop for back to school sales

In this roundup you'll find some of our favorite deals, broken down by category. But if you'd rather just browse through the larger sales yourself, this section is for you. Directly below we've listed the top retailers where you can find back to school discounts on a wide variety of products.

Best Buy - nice discounts on TVs, laptops, earbuds, and other tech

Walmart - big savings on pens, pencils, binders, and other school supplies

Target - deals on backpacks, clothes, and tech for kids

Lenovo - save up to 77% on Chromebooks, laptops, and accessories

Amazon - what don't they have for a low price?

Staples - save on school supplies and get a free $10 gift card with purchase

Newegg - discounts on earbuds, computers, tablets, video games, and more

Office Depot - save up to 60% on school supplies

Phones and accessories

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Unique $50 discount thru 8/11 $950 $1000 Save $50 Phones have become a vital tool for students, allowing them to email teachers, receive important school alerts, and communicate with friends and family. Samsung is offering education discounts on all its new gear, as well as enhanced trade-in values and other stackable promotions. Order by 8/11 using our link and get an instant $50 rebate. $950 at Samsung

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $449 $599 Save $150 For a less expensive, more midrange smartphone, we like the Google Pixel 7. It's one of Google's top handsets right now, and its major selling points are its premium build quality, solid performance, and fast security updates. It's currently $150 off, and just $5 more than the also-on sale Pixel 7a. $449 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $350 $450 Save $100 If Google's affordable phones aren't doing it for you, perhaps Samsung's will. The Galaxy A54 is one of our favorite midrange options thanks to its premium design and feel, excellent, fast display, and expandable storage. It doesn't take as nice of pictures as the Pixel, but at this price, we're more than willing to overlook that. $350 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N30 5G $150 with same-day activation $150 $300 Save $150 At this price, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G might be the best budget phone you can buy right now. Seriously, it's cheaper than the Cheapest Pick in our roundup fo the best budget Android phones. It's not perfect by any means, but it has a fast 6.7-inch display, great performance, and it can charge to 80% in just 30 minutes — all for $150 (as long as you are okay with same-day activation). $150 at Best Buy

Source: Cable Matters Cable Matters 10Gbps USB-C to USB-C Cable $14 $21 Save $7 The consensus among tech writers is that Cable Matters makes some of the best USB-C cables you can get right now. We like this one because it supports up to 100W of power, meaning it can handle everything from charging your phone to outputting video with ease, and right now it's 33% off. $14 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 735 GaNPrime Charger $15 off with Amazon's on-page coupon $45 $60 Save $15 There's perhaps nothing easier to recommend in the tech world than a charging accessory from Anker. This 735 GaNPrime charger features 65W of power, 2 USB-C ports that support most common fast-charging protocols, and 1 USB-A port. It's nice and compact, it's backed by a two-year warranty, and right now it's $15 off with on-page coupon. $45 at Amazon

Source: Baseus Baseus PowerCombo 100W $36 off with Amazon's on-page coupon $64 $100 Save $36 If you need more power and/or ports, check out the PowerCombo from Baseus. It features 100W of power, 2 USB-C and two USB-A ports, as well two AC outlets. It too supports PPS and other top fast-charging protocols, and is $36 off right now with on-page coupon. $64 at Amazon

Chromebooks and tablets

Source: ASUS ASUS Cm3401 2-in-1 Chromebook $299 $499 Save $200 Chromebooks aren't as powerful or feature-packed as many of their laptop counterparts, but they still make a great, less-expensive option for most students.This one from Acer offers a sharp 14-inch display, great midrange performance, it's less than an inch thick, and right now it's $200 off. $299 at Best Buy

Source: HP HP 14 2-in-1 Wide Ultra XGA Chromebook $500 $700 Save $200 Here is another great midrange Chromebook option from HP. It's a 2-in-1 design, meaning it has a 14-inch touch display that can be folded back for use as a tablet. It has a 12th gen Intel processor, a 5MP webcam (with privacy switch) for Zoom calls, and a backlit keyboard. You can get all of this for just under $500 with Best Buy's discount. $500 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $540 $700 Save $160 If you need a little more oomph, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 might be the way to go. It packs an Intel i5 13th gen processor and has plenty of performance to suit your needs. It's our current premium pick for the best Chromebook you can get right now, and we love it even more at $160 off. $540 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $219 $280 Save $61 For a smaller, less expensive tablet, we really like Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8. It has a sharp 8-inch display, it's lightweight and compact for easy transport, and it offers above-average battery life. It's not the fastest tablet in the segment, but we really like it at this discounted price. $219 at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3, 2022) $150 $210 Save $60 Another budget-friendly tablet we like is the latest Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. It features a surprisingly nice 10-inch display and enough battery to provide 12 hours of video playback. It's not a multitasking powerhouse by any means, but it's perfect for binging media and performing daily tasks, and a great deal at $150. $150 at Best Buy

Laptop accessories

Source: Amazon Blue Yeti USB Mic $100 with Amazon on-page coupon $100 $130 Save $30 Whether you aspire to be a podcaster, musician, pro streamer, or you just need better audio for Zoom calls and school projects, the Blue Yeti microphone is a great choice. It's super easy to set up and use, it produces great sound, and it's just $100 right now with the on-page Amazon coupon. $100 at Amazon

Logitech K580 Chrome OS Edition $43 $50 Save $7 When it comes to keyboards, mice and other laptop accessories, there aren't many brands better than Logitech. The K580 CE is our pick for the best Chromebook keyboard thanks to its Chrome OS-specific shortcut and function keys, and the built-in cradle for holding a smartphone or small tablet. And with today's discount, it's just $43. $43 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey G52A 32-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor $380 $530 Save $150 This particular model of Samsung's G5 gaming monitor hits a nice sweet spot of performance and affordability. It features both G-Sync and FreeSync support, ultra-fast 1ms response time, HDR 400, and it has a 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, with 32 inches of screen real estate to work with, you can get TONS of homework done (wink). Get it while you can at $150 off. $380 at B&H

Headphones and earbuds

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort II $250 $300 Save $50 A good pair of noise-canceling earbuds can go a long way for students, whether they need help studying in peace, or just want to tune out an annoying dorm mate. The QuietComfort II from Bose are the best noise-canceling earbuds you can buy right now. They are a bit pricey, so it's best to grab a pair when they are on sale — like right now. $250 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $60 $100 Save $40 The Pixel Buds A-Series don't have the high-end features like ANC or multipoint connectivity, but they offer solid sound quality and a comfortable fit at an affordable price. They are currently on sale for $40 off. $60 at Amazon

Source: 1MORE 1MORE SonoFlow Save 20% with the Amazon on-page coupon $85 $100 Save $15 These 1MORE SonoFlow headphones might surprise you considering their price tag. They offer excellent sound quality, with support for Sony's hi-res LDAC codec, sport effective ANC, and are comfortable enough to wear for long listening sessions. The battery lasts an impressive 70 hours (though that drops significantly with ANC on), and right now these headphones are 20% off with Amazon's on-page coupon. $85 at Amazon

Dorm room essentials

Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $80 $100 Save $20 Ultimate Ears makes some of the best portable speakers around, with warm 360-degree sound and excellent battery life. The Wonderboom 3 is one of the smallest in UE's lineup, but it should still be plenty to jam out in your dorm room. It's also dustproof and waterproof, has a 130ft wireless range, and can be paired up with a second Wonderboom speaker for stereo sound. $80 at Amazon

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam $200 $400 Save $200 For bigger sound and more versatility, check out the Multibeam Soundbar from JBL. Not only does it connect to your TV to enhance your movies and video games, but it can also double as a wireless smart speaker. It offers 3D sound with Dolby Atmos, it supports Alexa, AirPlay and Chromecast, and it comes with a remote. You might really annoy your neighbors, but this is a great deal at 50% off. $200 at Amazon

Source: Philips Philips Hue Go Portable Table Lamp $128 $160 Save $32 Change the mood in your dorm room quickly and effortlessly with the Philips Hue Go smart table lamp. It's portable with a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to 48 hours, you can control it with your voice, and you can even link it with your Spotify account to sync the lights to your music. Purchase by 8/13 to save $32. $128 at Crutchfield