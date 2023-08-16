If you're one of the many students heading back to school in the coming weeks, whether it be on campus or online classes, having everything you need now is critical to your success. Notepads and pens are a great start, but if you're interested in changing things up a bit, picking up a Chromebook for school is an excellent alternative to lugging around a backpack full of supplies that'll eventually need to be replenished. Not only will it cut down on your spending for school supplies, a good Chromebook will last for years and ride with you straight to graduation day.

The good news is, some of the best Chromebooks available are far more affordable than ever thanks to the myriad of Back to School sales going on right now. You can easily find a dependable Chromebook for as low as $200 if you know where to shop, with even midrange and premium options getting discounted if you're open to spending a bit more. However, if you're not quite up to the task of shopping around to find a good deal on a Chromebook for students, we've done the leg work to find five of the best Back to School Chromebook deals today.

Acer Chromebook 314

One of the most affordable options on our list, the Acer Chromebook 314 is among the best Acer Chromebooks for students in need of something that's cheap yet reliable. At 14 inches, its compact 2-in-1 design makes it perfect for stowing away in your backpack and taking notes during class. However, don't let the smaller size of the Acer Chromebook 314 fool you. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, there's enough power under the hood to handle the basics for school including web browsing for researching, taking down notes, streaming, and more.

With the cheaper price, however, does come a few caveats. The built-in front facing 720p resolution camera is a bit subpar in comparison to other models, so you won't be jumping on video calls or classes looking good in Full HD. Plus, while it is a touchscreen, it's not going to be the most accurate when it comes to writing notes, so expect to use this functionality more for basic navigation. Finally, the smaller 64GB storage capacity can be taken up quite quickly if you're saving larger documents and files. This can be remedied with an external SSD (which is good to grab for any Chromebook to be honest), so we'd highly recommend picking one up if you decide to go with the Acer Chromebook 314.

Source: Acer Acer Chromebook 314 $150 $270 Save $120 For the student who wants to spend the absolute minimum while still getting a reliable Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 314 is your best bet. Built for the basics, it's powerful enough for standard school work and video calling, but don't expect it do any heavy lifting when it comes to more resource intensive tasks. At $150, though, you're getting more than what you pay for. $150 at Best Buy

Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook

Offering a bit more versatility and a slightly larger screen over the Acer Chromebook 314, the Lenovo Flex 3 is a solid step up for not much more out of pocket. It also features a compact 2-in-1 design with touch screen capabilities, but the bump up to a 15.3-inch display adds a bit more screen real estate for various applications. However, an upgrade to the Intel Pentium N6000 3.3Ghz quad-core processor, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, means the Lenovo Flex 3 can handle more resource-heavy applications and runs a bit smoother overall.

Aside from that, the Lenovo Flex 3 features the same type of front-facing 720p camera that the Acer Chromebook 314 has, as well as the same storage capacity out of the box. Likewise, the touchscreen is ideal for basic navigation purposes instead of actually writing notes. That said, the bump in performance the Flex 3 offers is substantial enough to warrant a buy if you're after something that tackles multitasking with ease at an affordable price point.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook $270 $480 Save $210 The price to performance ratio of the Lenovo Flex 3 is hard to beat, offering a beefy set of hardware at an affordable price point. Multitasking works much better over cheaper options, and the increase in RAM makes it great for resource heavier applications. For $270, this is an excellent bargain on a "higher-end" entry-level Chromebook. $270 at Best Buy

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 3i manages to pack everything the Flex 3 offers into a smaller package, offering a comparable experience in terms of performance in a much more compact design. Running on an Intel N100 quad-core 3.4Ghz processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR5 RAM, it's suitable for the basics and multitasking in general, but the reduced screen size makes it ideal for simple use. A smaller 12.2-inch touch display makes the Flex 3i feel more like a tablet than a Chromebook, so it's best suited if you're cramped on desk space in class or at home.

As with the other options on this list, storage space is a bit on the smaller side at just 64GB to start. This of course can (and should) be expanded, as it can get filled up fairly quickly if you're downloading apps and storing lots of files on it. It also features the same 720p front-facing camera as the Flex 3, so there's not much of an upgrade in terms of video quality here. What really makes the Flex 3i stand out is its size to performance ratio, offering a Chromebook that's on par with the Flex 3, only in a much more compact laptop.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook (15") $300 $350 Save $50 Comparable to the Flex 3, albeit with a few differences in hardware, the Flex 3i is a solid Chromebook if you're after something a bit more compact. It's great for basic school work, web browsing, and even streaming, but the smaller display might be a hindrance for those who do anything more. However, it's at a good price of $300 right now, and is worth the buy if you want something more along the lines of a tablet. $300 at Best Buy

HP Chromebook X360 2-in-1

If you're after something that offers an experience closer to an actual laptop in terms of power and performance, the HP Chromebook X360 2-in-1 is what you'll want to look at. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel i3 4.1Ghz dual-core processor with 8GB of DDR RAM, the HP 14 offers plenty of horsepower to tackle resource intensive tasks such as editing and even light gaming. The 14-inch Full HD touch display isn't the largest you can find, but considering how powerful of a Chromebook this is, there's enough screen real estate to handle basic schoolwork and then some.

Similar to the previous options on our list, the HP Chromebook X360 has a 720p front facing camera but features a slightly higher 128GB storage capacity. If you're taking photo or video editing classes, or just want a Chromebook that offers a much smoother experience, this is the option you'll want to go with. Just be sure to get an external hard drive for those huge files!

HP Chromebook x360 14C Best Value! $380 $700 Save $320 Teetering more into laptop territory, the HP Chromebook X360 bumps up the power with an 11th Gen Intel i3 paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It's an ideal choice if you're going to be using your Chromebook for tasks such as editing, coding, and of course, standard school work. At $320 off, this is an exceptional value on one of HP's best Chromebooks to date. $380 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook

Last on our list is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, a versatile little 2-in-1 Chromebook that offers a good balance between performance and price. Powered by an Intel I3 3.8Ghz processor with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 4800Mhz, the IdeaPad Slim 3i offers one of the more responsive Chromebooks you can find for the money. It's a multitasking machine at heart, making it the ideal choice for students who need something with a bit more power for their projects. It'll easily handle heavier resource applications including editing and light gaming, and the bump up to a 1080p FHD camera means you'll come through crystal clear during classes and video chats.

In terms of performance, it's quite similar to the HP Chromebook X360 on our list, however, the IdeaPad Slim 3i offers a slight upgrade in hardware. The RAM is clocked at a higher rate, meaning it'll offer a smoother experience and handle multitasking even better. The higher resolution webcam is also a major plus, and it includes 128GB of storage space out of the box.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (2023) $415 $550 Save $135 A powerful 2-in-1 Chromebook that's designed for multitasking and heavier use, the IdeaPad Slim 3i is a solid choice for students who want a laptop that performs well in all applications. At $415, it's at a good enough price to warrant a buy. $415 at Lenovo

While the options on our list are definitely good for students in need of a new Chromebook, there's plenty more out there to find during Back to School sales. If you're on a tighter budget, however, these are some of our favorite Back to School Chromebook deals today that offer good savings on reliable Chromebooks for school.