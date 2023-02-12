One of Android’s greatest strengths is its variety. From affordable phones with incredible cameras to large tablet-like foldables, you’re spoiled for choice. Still, all of those features don’t mean much if you don’t have strong coverage, and for many people, AT&T has that coverage. To make the most of it, your phone needs to support all of AT&T’s LTE and 5G bands, including the latest mid-band spectrum with band n77.

Google Pixel phones have been making their way into the public eye thanks to clever advertising, a dedicated fanbase, and clean software. If, however, you’re the type of shopper that starts at the spec sheet, Google’s latest Pixel 7 phones still shine with an updated Tensor G2 CPU, Titan security chip, a powerful camera sensor, and great compatibility for AT&T’s 5G network including low-band, mid-band, and mmWave support.

Editors choice 1. Google Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 6 series was a bit of a departure from the earlier generations thanks to Google's custom silicon and some fancy new camera sensors. The Pixel 7 Pro is iteration at its finest, with improvements in software made possible with an updated Tensor G2 CPU and an improved camera system designed to get as much detail out of a scene as possible, even in low lighting. It still has 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and a vast 6.7-inch display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you buy it unlocked or straight for AT&T, the Pixel 7 Pro features full 5G bands support, including mid-band and mmWave. You'll get AT&T's best available speeds with a premium data plan. While mmWave coverage is limited to dense areas like the center of large cities and sports arenas, it's nice to have access to the full network. For most people, fast AT&T 5G will come from the mid-band spectrum, which the Pixel 7 Pro fully supports. While chip makers like Qualcomm and Samsung do great work, the custom Tensor G2 CPU gives Google the flexibility it needs to power its advanced AI features for both the Google Assistant and the camera system. Speaking of the camera, this is one of the best cameras you can get on any phone, with software helping them churn out clear and vibrant images in a wide range of lighting conditions. This phone has a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera. The ultrawide camera is wider than the previous generation, and the telephoto camera gets upgraded from 4x to 5x. Of course, Google is still a software company at heart. The Pixel 7 Pro runs the latest version of Android, and our Pixel 7 Pro review highlights AI features like Direct My Call to help get through annoying automated calling systems more quickly. This phone also gets a modem upgrade over last year's model, making it the second-fastest chipset in Ookla's latest mobile report. Google's not struggling to keep up; it's fighting for the win. Specifications: SoC: Google Tensor G2; Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO; RAM: 12GB; Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB; Battery: 5,000mAh; Ports: USB-C; Operating System: Android 13; Front camera: 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV; Rear cameras: 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom); Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave); Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm; Weight: 212g; Charging: 23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers; IP Rating: IP68; Price: $899 USD. Pros: Large 120Hz OLED display, Fast Google Tensor G2 CPU, Pixel-exclusive AI features, Frequent Android updates, Phenomenal cameras, Full AT&T 5G support. Cons: Battery life is underwhelming, Charging speeds could be better.

Google Tensor G2 Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO

6.7-inch QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Ports: USB-C

USB-C Operating System: Android 13

Android 13 Front camera: 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV

10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV Rear cameras: 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom)

50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave) Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm Weight: 212g

212g Charging: 23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers

23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers IP Rating: IP68

IP68 Price: $899 USD Pros Large 120Hz OLED display

Fast Google Tensor G2 CPU

Pixel-exclusive AI features

Frequent Android updates

Phenomenal cameras

Full AT&T 5G support Cons Battery life is underwhelming

Premium pick 2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung has gone to great lengths to make Galaxy S23 Ultra feel special, which is good considering its high price. Starting with the display, the 6.8-inch AMOLED curves gracefully over the phone's edge with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and as low as 1Hz to save battery. It also includes an S Pen stored directly inside the phone, like the Galaxy Notes we used to love. The phone is powered by the latest generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series, has up to 12GB of RAM, and a large 5,000mAh battery to keep it running all day. Even if you use this phone enough to deplete the battery before the end of the day, topping it up is fast with 45-watt charging. As expected, the S23 Ultra supports AT&T's 5G network, including its mid-band spectrum and mmWave. It also supports just about every band you could want in the U.S., so if you want to change carriers, you can pay it off and bring it unlocked with you. Like the previous generation, you also get Wi-Fi 6E, so you can get the best possible wireless speeds whether you're on 5G or Wi-Fi. Samsung also includes USB Type-C 3.2 with OTG meaning this phone is compatible with a wide range of USB accessories that someone with such a high-end phone might want to use. This phone comes with Android 13, and as is common and welcome with Samsung phones. Plus, it will get four major Android upgrades, so you can keep using the phone for years without worrying about software compatibility or security vulnerabilities. Samsung keeping this phone up to date can also help keep its resale value high, making it easier to upgrade in a year or two. One of the biggest stories with this phone is the upgrades to the camera system. The primary camera has been bumped up to a massive 200MP which gives the phone a ton of data to work with to create a clear and vivid image. The camera is set to output a lower resolution, but that doesn't mean those extra pixels go to waste, as Samsung's camera software is able to combine data from multiple pixels to make sure you get accurate color and lighting with a smaller file size. There's also an ultrawide shooter alongside two telephoto cameras with a 3x and 10x zoom lens. No matter the conditions, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely the best-equipped phone to get the shot. Specifications: Brand: Samsung; SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy; Display: 6.8" QHD+ curved-edge AMOLED, 1~120Hz refresh, 240Hz touch sampling; RAM: 8GB or 12GB; Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB; Battery: 5,000mAh; Ports: USB-C, S Pen silo; Operating System: One UI 5.1 w/ Android 13; Front camera: 12MP f/2,2; Rear cameras: 200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 wide (120°), 10MP f/2.4 OIS zoom (3x), 10MP f/4.9 OISzoom (10x); Connectivity: 4G, 5G, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC; Dimensions: 163.3 × 78 × 8.9mm; Colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender + Samsung.com Exclusive Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red; Weight: 234g; Charging: 45W wired (Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging), 15W wireless (Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, WPC), Wireless PowerShare; IP Rating: IP68; Price: From $1,200; Micro SD card support: No; Stylus type: Active; Security: Fingerprint (Ultrasonic, under-display), Facial. Pros: Incredible performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Vast 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Massive 200MP main camera, S Pen included, Full support for AT&T 5G. Cons: Very expensive, Quite similar to last year's model.

Samsung SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Display: 6.8" QHD+ curved-edge AMOLED, 1~120Hz refresh, 240Hz touch sampling

6.8" QHD+ curved-edge AMOLED, 1~120Hz refresh, 240Hz touch sampling RAM: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Ports: USB-C, S Pen silo

USB-C, S Pen silo Operating System: One UI 5.1 w/ Android 13

One UI 5.1 w/ Android 13 Front camera: 12MP f/2,2

12MP f/2,2 Rear cameras: 200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 wide (120°), 10MP f/2.4 OIS zoom (3x), 10MP f/4.9 OISzoom (10x)

200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 wide (120°), 10MP f/2.4 OIS zoom (3x), 10MP f/4.9 OISzoom (10x) Connectivity: 4G, 5G, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

4G, 5G, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions: 163.3 × 78 × 8.9mm

163.3 × 78 × 8.9mm Colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender + Samsung.com Exclusive Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red

Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender + Samsung.com Exclusive Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Weight: 234g

234g Charging: 45W wired (Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging), 15W wireless (Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, WPC), Wireless PowerShare

45W wired (Quick Charge 2.0, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging), 15W wireless (Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, WPC), Wireless PowerShare IP Rating: IP68

IP68 Price: From $1,200

From $1,200 Micro SD card support: No

No Stylus type: Active

Active Security: Fingerprint (Ultrasonic, under-display), Facial Pros Incredible performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Vast 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display

Massive 200MP main camera

S Pen included

Full support for AT&T 5G Cons Very expensive

Best value 3. Google Pixel 6a The Google Pixel 6a is one of the most powerful budget phones you can get, thanks to the robust Tensor CPU under the hood. While it falls short of the latest Tensor G2, it's still a very fast CPU for modern Android and has many of Google's best CPU features, such as Titan security and acceleration for Google's AI features. The Google Pixel 6a has a large 6.1-inch OLED display running at 60Hz with a crisp 2400x1080 resolution. There's 6GB of RAM to keep the phone running smoothly even with background apps like Google Maps or Spotify streaming data in the background. Regarding network compatibility, you don't get mmWave, but you get the rest of AT&T's 5G coverage. That includes band n77 for AT&T's mid-band spectrum, which will be the key to most of the carrier's fast 5G coverage in the next couple of years. The camera is an older unit with a 12.2MP main sensor, but in practice, it produces some of the best images on the market with good colors and strong low-light performance. Google has been using this sensor for a few years, so their software tuning is just about perfect. There's also a 12MP ultrawide camera to help get the right framing in tricky indoor conditions. This is your stop if you're looking for a great camera on a budget. Google keeps this phone up to date with the latest builds of Android and has promised to do so for five years. Whether you want to keep this phone for half a decade or intend to hand it down to someone else in a couple of years, it will still be up-to-date and secure. Specifications: SoC: Google Tensor; Display: 6.1" 2400x1080 (20:9) 60Hz OLED; RAM: 6GB; Storage: 128GB; Battery: 4,400mAh; Ports: 1x USB Type-C; Operating System: Android, five years of security updates; Front camera: 8MP f/2.0 IMX355 84°FOV; Rear cameras: 12MP f/1.73 IMX 363 w/OIS 77° FoV; Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2 IMX386 114° FoV; Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC; Others: eSIM, M3/T4 Hearing Aid Compatibility; Dimensions: 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm, 178g; Colors: Sage (green), Chalk (white), Charcoal (black); Charging: 18W USB PD; IP Rating: IP67; Price: Starting at $450. Pros: Sharp 60Hz OLED display, Fast performance with Google Tensor, Excellent camera performance, Frequent Android updates for years. Cons: Battery life could be better, Signal quality is lacking compared to Qualcomm phones, No mmWave 5G support.

Google Tensor Display: 6.1” 2400x1080 (20:9) 60Hz OLED

6.1” 2400x1080 (20:9) 60Hz OLED RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Battery: 4,400mAh

4,400mAh Ports: 1x USB Type-C

1x USB Type-C Operating System: Android, five years of security updates

Android, five years of security updates Front camera: 8MP f/2.0 IMX355 84°FOV

8MP f/2.0 IMX355 84°FOV Rear cameras: 12MP f/1.73 IMX 363 w/OIS 77° FoV; Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2 IMX386 114° FoV

12MP f/1.73 IMX 363 w/OIS 77° FoV; Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2 IMX386 114° FoV Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Others: eSIM, M3/T4 Hearing Aid Compatibility

eSIM, M3/T4 Hearing Aid Compatibility Dimensions: 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm, 178g

152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm, 178g Colors: Sage (green), Chalk (white), Charcoal (black)

Sage (green), Chalk (white), Charcoal (black) Charging: 18W USB PD

18W USB PD IP Rating: IP67

IP67 Price: Starting at $450 Pros Sharp 60Hz OLED display

Fast performance with Google Tensor

Excellent camera performance

Frequent Android updates for years Cons Battery life could be better

Signal quality is lacking compared to Qualcomm phones

5. OnePlus 10T What if you want a big phone with a high-end CPU, a large battery, and some of the fastest charging of any phone out there? The OnePlus 10T ticks all of the right boxes, and for those looking for an unlocked phone, it may be the perfect answer. Let's get one thing out of the way, this phone may disappoint some long-time OnePlus fans with some decisions like the lack of a silent slide, but make no mistake, this is still a great phone. Unlike some cheaper OnePlus models, this phone has support for AT&T's LTE and 5G, including mid-band, but lacks mmWave support. It may be necessary to enter some APN information to get connected, but after a couple of minutes, you should be up and running on the AT&T network. Even so, buying an unlocked phone allows you to switch to another carrier if you want to take advantage of the best cell phone plan pricing in the next couple of years. When it comes to hardware, this phone comes with the fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 from Qualcomm and the choice of 8GB or RAM with 128GB of storage, or 16GB or RAM with 256GB of storage. While either should have plenty of power for just about anything you do on a phone, the version with more RAM could have an edge in multitasking. The battery is large at 4,800mAh, but the most impressive thing is the 125-watt charging with the included adapter. The phone launched with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12, but an update to Android 13 is already available for download. Specifications: SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1; Display: 6.7" 1080p OLED, 120Hz; RAM: 8GB, 16GB; Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Battery: 4,800mAh; Operating System: Oxygen OS 12.1, Android 12; Front camera: 16MP f/2.4; Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro; Colors: Moonstone Black, Jade Green; Charging: 125W (US), 150W (international); Price: From $650. Pros: Very fast with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Unparalleled 125-watt charging speeds, Fast charger included in the box, Cheaper than older generations. Cons: No alert slider, Oxygen OS should be better, No mmWave 5G support.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display: 6.7" 1080p OLED, 120Hz

6.7" 1080p OLED, 120Hz RAM: 8GB, 16GB

8GB, 16GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB Battery: 4,800mAh

4,800mAh Operating System: Oxygen OS 12.1, Android 12

Oxygen OS 12.1, Android 12 Front camera: 16MP f/2.4

16MP f/2.4 Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro

50MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro Colors: Moonstone Black, Jade Green

Moonstone Black, Jade Green Charging: 125W (US), 150W (international)

125W (US), 150W (international) Price: From $650 Pros Very fast with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Unparalleled 125-watt charging speeds

Fast charger included in the box

Cheaper than older generations Cons No alert slider

Oxygen OS should be better

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The thing about foldables is that they're really cool. Flexible display technology has allowed Samsung to continue to evolve its lineup to build one of its greatest phones yet, the Galaxy Fold 4. It's not only the hardware that makes the Fold 4 great, but Samsung's software allows for better multitasking and accessory support. Speaking of accessories, Samsung also includes S Pen support, so you can safely put the large 7.6-inch internal screen to work when the outer 6.2-inch display isn't quite enough. It's powered by the quick Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, so it has plenty of power to drive that large screen. Battery life is strong with the large 4,400mAh pack though the 25-watt maximum charging speeds leave some to be desired at this price. This phone is also rocking a large 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Support for AT&T's 5G network is strong, with all 5G bands supported, including mmWave. If you're on an AT&T plan with 5G access, this phone will get the best speeds. Samsung launched this phone with Android 12, and an update to Android 13 is already available. Samsung has promised four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security updates, so you can confidently keep using this phone for years to come. Specifications: SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1; Display: 7.6" 2176 x 1812 120Hz OLED primary, 6.2" 2316 x 904 120Hz OLED cover display; RAM: 12GB; Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB; Battery: 4,400mAh; Ports: 1x USB Type-C; Operating System: Android 12L (OneUI 4.1.1); Front camera: 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera (80˚ FoV, 2.0μm pixels), 10MP f/2.2 cover display camera (85˚ FoV, 1.22μm pixels);

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display: 7.6" 2176 x 1812 120Hz OLED primary, 6.2" 2316 x 904 120Hz OLED cover display

7.6" 2176 x 1812 120Hz OLED primary, 6.2" 2316 x 904 120Hz OLED cover display RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery: 4,400mAh

4,400mAh Ports: 1x USB Type-C

1x USB Type-C Operating System: Android 12L (OneUI 4.1.1)

Android 12L (OneUI 4.1.1) Front camera: 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera (80˚ FoV, 2.0μm pixels), 10MP f/2.2 cover display camera (85˚ FoV, 1.22μm pixels)

4MP f/1.8 under-display camera (80˚ FoV, 2.0μm pixels), 10MP f/2.2 cover display camera (85˚ FoV, 1.22μm pixels) Rear cameras: 50 MP f/1.8 wide-angle (85˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels), 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (36˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels)

50 MP f/1.8 wide-angle (85˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels), 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (36˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels) Connectivity: 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

5G (inc mmWave), LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Others: Up to dual SIMs, eSIM, wireless reverse charging/PowerShare, side-mounted capacitive FP sensor

Up to dual SIMs, eSIM, wireless reverse charging/PowerShare, side-mounted capacitive FP sensor Dimensions: 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8 mm folded (tapering to one edge), 130.1 x 115.1 x 6.3 mm unfolded, 263g

67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8 mm folded (tapering to one edge), 130.1 x 115.1 x 6.3 mm unfolded, 263g Colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy

Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy IP Rating: IPX8

IPX8 Price: Starting at $1,800

Starting at $1,800 Stylus type: S Pen supported Pros Very fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

7.6-inch inner OLED display with S Pen support

Large 6.2-inch outer display

Solid cameras

Full support for AT&T 5G Cons Very expensive

7. Asus Zenfone 9 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The well-respected computer component maker, ASUS, has spent the better part of a decade carefully dipping its toe into the smartphone market. But with the Zenfone 9, ASUS has finally worked up the courage to do a cannonball. And what a splash it made. The Zenfone 9 is a powerful, yet compact, phone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood and the choice of 8GB or 16GB of RAM. The 5.9-inch AMOLED display is sharp at 1080x2400 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Zenfone 9 is known for being one of the best small phones, and it’s about the same size as the Galaxy S22, but it has a few key advantages over Samsung’s phone besides the faster SoC. The Zenfone 9 has a larger battery at 4,300mAh, faster charging at 30 watts, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. It also has a headphone jack for those that value the superior audio quality and longer lifespan of wired headphones. The cameras are also quite good, with a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide camera producing clear photos with natural colors. AT&T support was added in a software update to the Zenfone 9, so you’ll want to ensure you’re up-to-date before heading out with your new Zenfone 9. Speaking of which, this phone launched with Android 12 with ZenUI. However, ASUS has already released an Android 13 update. It lacks mmWave support, but you’ll still be able to connect to AT&T’s low-band and mid-band 5G signals. It’s also worth noting that AT&T doesn’t sell this phone, so you’ll need to pick it up unlocked, just make sure you choose the U.S. version. Read More Specifications SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display: 5.9" OLED, 2400 x 1080 (20:9) @ 120Hz

5.9" OLED, 2400 x 1080 (20:9) @ 120Hz Battery: 4,300mAh

4,300mAh Ports: USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm audio

USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm audio Operating System: ZenUI 9 w/ Android 12

ZenUI 9 w/ Android 12 Front camera: 12MP f/2.45 Sony IMX663

12MP f/2.45 Sony IMX663 Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766 w/ 6-axis stabilization,12MP f/2.2 Sony IMX363 ultrawide (113°)

50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX766 w/ 6-axis stabilization,12MP f/2.2 Sony IMX363 ultrawide (113°) Connectivity: 5G (Sub-6GHz), LTE (4G), HSPA (3G), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

5G (Sub-6GHz), LTE (4G), HSPA (3G), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions: 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 mm

146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 mm Colors: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Starry Blue, Sunset Red

Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Starry Blue, Sunset Red Weight: 169 grams

169 grams Charging: 30W PD3.0 PPS w/ Quick Charge 4 Adapter

30W PD3.0 PPS w/ Quick Charge 4 Adapter IP Rating: IP68

IP68 Price: $700, $750, and $800

$700, $750, and $800 RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS3.1 storage / 8GB+256GB / 16GB+256GB

8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS3.1 storage / 8GB+256GB / 16GB+256GB Micro SD card support: No Pros Very fast with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Large 4,300mAh battery

Headphone jack included

Fast 30-watt charging with a charger in the box Cons No wireless charging

Cameras are weaker than competition

9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Samsung The Galaxy A14 5G manages to keep its price low while still including modern features like multiple cameras, a 90Hz display, and of course, support for AT&T’s 5G network. That means that this phone will have access to AT&T’s latest n77 deployments as coverage continues to expand over the next couple of years. You’re missing mmWave, but most people won’t miss it one bit. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SOC with 4GB of RAM, which has a competent CPU capable of running Android 13 smoothly, as well as most apps, including 3D games. The Mali-G57 MC2 is a solid GPU for games— just don’t be afraid to knock the settings down a bit to keep the framerate smooth. This phone runs Android 13 out of the box with OneUI 5.0, so there’s no waiting for an update to be on the latest version of Android. Samsung promises two Android version updates and four years of security updates, so you can feel confident using the phone as long as possible. Plus, you should have no trouble getting to the end of the day on a charge thanks to the huge 5,000mAh battery and its low-power components. Read More Specifications SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Display: 6.5" FHD+ LCD @ 90Hz

6.5" FHD+ LCD @ 90Hz RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB, expandable by MicroSD (up to 1TB)

64GB, expandable by MicroSD (up to 1TB) Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Operating System: Android 13 with One UI 5.0

Android 13 with One UI 5.0 Front camera: 13MP f/2.0

13MP f/2.0 Rear cameras: 50MP f/1.8 main + 2MP f/2.4 macro + 2MP f/2.4 depth

50MP f/1.8 main + 2MP f/2.4 macro + 2MP f/2.4 depth Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC

5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC Dimensions: 167.7 x 78 x 9.1mm

167.7 x 78 x 9.1mm Weight: 204g Pros Solid performance for the price

Great 5G band support

Modern design

Solid 90Hz display Cons Slow 15-watt charging

Pick the right phone for AT&T

One of the nice things about AT&T’s network is just how friendly it is to unlocked phones. That means that you can bring just about any of the best Android phones to the carrier, and they will work. If you want to make the most of your AT&T coverage, however, you’ll want to choose a phone that supports as many of AT&T’s bands as possible, especially its 5G bands.

While 5G hasn’t been the speed and coverage revolution many had hoped for, especially on AT&T, it is the future of mobile broadband. As such, having a phone that supports AT&T’s mid-band spectrum means you’ll be ready when the improvements reach your area. If you haven’t had a new phone in a while, there may be improvements waiting for you already. You can check out AT&T’s coverage map to see what kind of coverage you can expect.

If you’re looking for the best of Android, you won’t do much better than the Google Pixel 7 Pro. With its hefty 12GB of RAM and fast Tensor G2 CPU, you can game, stream, or browse to your heart’s content. The camera on the front is programmed to perfectly replicate your individual skin tone, so you look like yourself when you post a selfie. Around the back, there are three cameras to help you get the best color and sharpness possible, whether you’re looking for a wide angle or zooming in to get close.

If you’re looking to upgrade without wasting a penny, a phone like the Pixel 6a and the Galaxy A53 5G are strong picks. The Pixel 6a has the fast Tensor CPU out of last year’s Pixel 6 series, and that means it’s fast. The camera is a bit older, but that means Google has had plenty of time to get the software right, and this phone delivers some of the best pictures of any phone, in spite of its low price

Samsung’s offer with the Galaxy A53 5G might work better for some with three cameras on the back, a large battery, and Samsung’s iconic design. Both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Pixel 6a come with years of updates, so you can keep using your phone longer, further increasing their value.

There are a ton of Android phones ready for the AT&T network, and no matter what your budget is, you can get a solid 5G-enabled phone. Keep in mind that if you think you might change carriers at some point in the next couple of years, you should buy your phone unlocked. With an unlocked phone, signing up for a new carrier can be as simple as downloading a new eSIM from that carrier’s app. That being said, if you don’t mind your current AT&T bill, the carrier is willing to offer steep discounts to keep you paying.

A word about payment plans

When you buy a phone, you have a choice between getting it unlocked or buying it with a payment plan. Many people’s phone shopping experience begins and ends at a carrier store, and while there are some benefits to this approach, there’s a good chance you’ll end up making some sort of compromise.

A phone carrier’s first priority isn’t to get you to buy a new phone, it’s to ensure you stay subscribed to a phone plan as long as possible. This used to be accomplished with contracts, but as those fell out of fashion, payment plans have risen to replace them. When a carrier offers a good deal on a new phone or an extra large trade-in value, it often comes in the form of monthly credits.

Most new phones at AT&T require a 36-month payment plan in order to get any trade-in value from your old phone. AT&T offers a trade-up program that lets you upgrade your phone after you’ve paid off 50%, but that costs $6 a month on its own.

The fact of the matter is that locking you and your family into three years of service is worth more to AT&T than the value of the phone, especially to shareholders. With so many prepaid carriers offering strong coverage and speeds for less, it’s worth more than ever for the big carriers to make it hard for you to leave.

Unlocked international phones

If you’ve been shopping for a phone somewhere like Amazon or Newegg, you may have seen some international models being advertised as AT&T-compatible. While many of these models will indeed work on AT&T, they likely won’t have full support for all of AT&T’s bands. LTE and 5G connections can use something called carrier aggregation to combine multiple bands as a single data connection to improve speeds. To get the best speeds out of LTE today and 5G in the future, your phone should support as many of AT&T’s bands as possible.