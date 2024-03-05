If you've been on the lookout for a new smartphone, chances are you've seen the staggering amount of options out there. Of course, the good thing about the sheer volume available is that there's now a smartphone for nearly every budget. While there are plenty of deals to be had with unlocked models, you can always score better pricing if you're willing to sign with a wireless carrier.

Related Best AT&T phones in 2024 Ready for a new phone? AT&T makes is easy with support for a wide range of Androids and a growing 5G network

AT&T is one of the better options, as the carrier offers extensive coverage, reliable service, and has a host of wireless plans with different perks. With that said, you can now save big on some of the best phones to come out this year with up to $1,000 off. So if you've been itching for a new phone, be sure to check out the best AT&T deals in 2024.

Best AT&T deals in 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Save up to $1000 The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Samsung phone you can buy right now with its impressive 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, assortment of cameras, and more. Right now, you can save up to $1000 with trade-in when signing up with AT&T. $1,000 off with trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Save up to $1000 The Galaxy S24+ is a fantastic flagship handset with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, triple camera setup on the rear, and more. Right now, you can save up to $1000 with a trade-in when signing up with AT&T. $1,000 off with trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S24 Save up to $800 The Galaxy S24 is the smallest in Samsung's flagship lineup with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and triple camera setup on the rear. Despite its smaller size, it still packs quite a punch and right now you can score up to $800 off with a trade-in when signing up with AT&T. $800 off with trade-in

Google Pixel 8 Pro Free with trade-in The Pixel 8 Pro is one of our favorite smartphones in 2024 thanks to its unique design, excellent performance, and fantastic cameras and software. You can now get this phone for free when signing up for an eligible plan and trading in an older device. Free with trade-in

Google Pixel 8 Save $444 The Pixel 8 is one of our favorite compact smartphones in 2024. The Pixel 8 delivers with its Tensor G2 SoC, fantastic cameras, and software. By signing up with an eligible plan, you can pay just $11 per month, making this a fantastic deal for the Pixel 8. $10.99 per month

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Save up to $1000 Despite being an iterative update, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great option if you're looking for a foldable thanks to its powerful processor, excellent screen, and great software. AT&T is now taking $1000 off with trade-in and is also offering a free Galaxy Watch 6. $1,000 off with trade-in

Google Pixel Fold Save up to $1124 The Google Pixel Fold is another great option if you're looking for a foldable smartphone thanks to its comfortable design, great performance, and excellent cameras. AT&T is offering a massive discount on the phone, with $1,124 off when signing up for a contract. $20.99 per month

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Free with trade-in If you're interested in a foldable phone but don't want to spend a lot, then the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is going to be for you. The handset is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and also features a large cover display. You can get this phone for free with trade-in, which is a fantastic deal. Free with trade-in

Google Pixel 7a Save $304 The Pixel 7a is a fantastic smartphone if you're looking to stick with a budget. This device is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor, delivers fantastic image quality with its two cameras, and gets OS and feature security regularly. The handset is already quite affordable at its regular price, but you can now grab it for just $5.99 per month when signing a contract. $5.99 per month

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Save $230 The Samsung A54 5G is one of the best affordable handsets on the market thanks to its excellent display, premium build quality, good software, and expandable storage option. Despite coming in under $450, you can now have it for much less when signing up with AT&T, with a solid discount that drops it to just $5.99 per month, which is around $216. $5.99 per month

As you can see, there are plenty of great deals when signing up with AT&T. The wireless carrier offers pretty much every popular phone on the market, and while the discounts are steep, you will need to commit to the carrier for a minimum of 36 months. While you can leave or discontinue service at any time, that just means you'll lose the remaining credit available that would have been applied to your device.

So before you sign up, just make sure to check the coverage map. Or if you feel like the commitment might be too long, then you can always go with a prepaid wireless carrier and see what kinds of promotions they have to offer.