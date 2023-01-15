Keep the best compact display on the market free from cracks and scratches

Finding a well-built phone in a small package can prove difficult in a sea of ever-increasing phone sizes. Asus set out to buck this trend by designing a svelte and powerful device, the Zenfone 9. Asus hit the mark and produced not just the best small phone but one of the best Android phones on the market today.

Getting a screen protector goes a long way in keeping the 5.9-inch display free of cracks and scratches. While most top brands have yet to put out a screen protector for the Zenfone 9, some quality choices are available. We have put together a list of the best ones to keep your screen looking as good as the day you got it.

IQ Shield is known for its durable and highly protective screen protectors. They continue that tradition with one of the best screen protectors you can get for the Zenfone 9. This protective film is thin, flexible, and easy to apply. And because it's not made from glass, it can cover the curves along the edges of the display, giving you true edge-to-edge display coverage. IQ Shield incorporated an oleophobic coating to keep the film from yellowing. It also has self-healing properties that allow the screen protector to revert to its original state after getting slightly dinged. It comes with two screen protectors in the box, and you get IQ Shield's lifetime replacement guarantee.

This Supershieldz screen protector is made from tempered glass, giving your Zenfone 9's display awesome protection. Supershieldz developed this screen protector with a 9H hardness rating to help reduce scratches and to strengthen the glass. It also has 2.5D curved edges to eliminate sharp corners for a smooth feel, and a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce sweat and fingerprint residue. Some glass screen protectors can reflect light at certain angles, resulting in an annoying rainbow effect. This protector was developed specifically to prevent this type of issue while still giving you great clarity. It comes as a three-pack to keep your display protected for the duration of your device.

The atFoliX screen protector for the Zenfone 9 features a unique blend of design and toughness. To eliminate any potential of bubbles forming along the round edges of the display, atFoliX deliberately designed this screen protector to cover the flat surface. This makes applying the protective film simple and hassle-free. To keep the film free from dents and scratches, it is protected by a hard coating, giving it a 4H hardness level. The screen protector has anti-static properties, keeping the display free from attracting dirt and dust. It also uses a protective layer to withstand fingerprints and greasy fingers.

If you are routinely in bright environments, you may want to take a serious look at the Skinomi Matte Screen Protector. Made from TPU film, this matte film was designed specifically for its anti-glare capabilities. This screen protector is made from military-grade polymer materials, making it capable of withstanding scratches, smudges, and fingerprints. Skinomi uses a liquid application for installation. You apply the film using a liquid solution which allows you the freedom to move it around to get proper alignment. It dries clear and bubble free. Skinomi has a lifetime warranty on this matte screen protector.

RhinoShield is known for its durability and attention to detail. They don't disappoint with the Impact Protection Screen Protector. The custom polymer film was designed to absorb and disperse impacts leaving your display intact. It is also scratch resistant and won't interfere with the touchscreen's responsiveness. In addition, the screen protector has an oleophobic coating that makes it resistant to fingerprints. RhinoShield has a lifetime replacement program for damage during normal use and a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

The iLLumiShield Matte Screen Protector provides ample glare protection in bright environments. It consists of five layers and is made from PET materials (polyester plastic). PET is a recyclable material known for its strength and clear properties. The silicone resin layer allows for a bubble-free installation and eliminates the need for using a spray solution. iLLumiShield designed this screen protector to resist scratches as well as fingerprints. It comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee.

The Mr. Shield tempered glass screen protector is constructed from Japanese-made glass and comes with silicone adhesives for easy installation and removal. The glass doesn't produce the dreaded rainbow effect and is protected from scratches with its 9H hardness rating. In addition, the glass has an oleophobic coating to withstand oily fingerprints, and the edges are tapered 2.5D glass with a nice rounded feel. Finally, it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

If you want to keep your screen out of view of prying eyes, the VIESUP Privacy Screen Protector was made for you. Looking directly at the screen allows you to see the display, but looking at it from off angles will make the screen appear off. It has a hardness rating of 9H to keep it protected from scratches, and it is fingerprint resistant.

If you need to protect your phone's display and camera lenses, add the AROC screen protector to your short list of screen protectors. The AROC Screen Protector for Zenfone 9 comes with two 9H-rated tempered glass screen protectors and four 4H-rated flexible glass camera lens protectors. In addition, the tempered glass screen protector is treated with a hydrophobic coating which allows it to resist fingerprints and sweat.

The UPONEW tempered glass screen protector is one of the rare glass screen protectors for the Zenfone 9 that protects the entire display, including the curved edges, as the tempered glass screen protector is built to match the curved edges of the display. This gives your Zenfone 9 full protection while keeping the screen protector bubble-free. Its 9H hardness rating gives your display ample scratch protection in day-to-day use. This screen protector is easy to apply and won't affect the touchscreen sensitivity.

Give your Zenfone 9 the protection it deserves

Asus built the Zenfone 9 with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus. While Gorilla Glass Victus is great, it isn’t indestructible, so taking extra safety precautions is highly recommended. There are a few types of screen protectors, with each one offering different benefits and drawbacks.

Film screen protectors like the IQ Shield offer great scratch protection and can easily adapt to curved edges. However, a film screen protector does not provide enough drop protection and can develop imprints over time. On the other hand, a tempered glass screen protector like Supershieldz offers great drop protection and good scratch protection. But because it is made from glass, this screen protector struggles with curved edges. Then there are hybrid protectors like the atFoliX. Hybrid screen protectors offer decent all-around protection but don’t excel at anything.

Keeping your device protected with a screen protector is a smart choice to keep the display looking great over the long term. However, protecting your display is only half the battle when it comes to keeping your phone looking pristine. A quality Zenfone 9 case will be needed to give you the best chance at surviving the inevitable tumble to the ground and the best odds of keeping your smartphone for years to come.