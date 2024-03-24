Like the Zenfone 10, the Zenfone 11 Ultra also includes wireless charging support. However, you’ll need a 15W wireless charger to take full advantage of this convenient feature. This roundup includes some of the best Zenfone 11 Ultra wireless chargers to get you started.

After focusing on compact phones for a couple of generations, Asus is back with a large-screen smartphone in the Zenfone 11 Ultra. As the company's flagship, it’s chock-full of exciting features and specifications, including an LTPO OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Wi-Fi 7 , and a sizeable 5,500mAh battery.

The InfinityLab InstantStation, available in two colors, is not only a 15W wireless charger but also has two USB ports, including a 30W Type-C, for wired charging. The two USB ports can deliver up to 33W of power. The InstantStation also has two coils for charging in portrait and landscape orientations. Unfortunately, the bundled power brick uses a barrel-style connector instead of a USB port, making it harder to replace if damaged.

Mophie makes high-quality charging accessories, and the Universal Wireless Charge Pad is an excellent example. Its understated design won’t look out of place in your home, and it has scooped edges to ensure the Zenfone 11 Ultra's camera bump doesn’t interfere with charging. It also includes everything you need to start topping up your phone, including a 30W USB-C power supply. Additionally, there is support for lightweight cases.

Anker's PowerWave II Stand is an excellent wireless charger that will top up the Zenfone 11 Ultra at 15W. It features two charging coils and supports cases up to 5 millimeters thick. You will also be happy to know it’s shipped with its own power supply. However, the power supply uses a barrel-style DC connector, so replacement will be harder if it's damaged.

There is a lot to like about the Belkin Quick Charge Wireless Charging Pad. Besides offering 15W charging support, it comes with a bundled power brick, so the device can be used right out of the box. It also sports a non-slip grip to keep the Zenfone 11 Ultra in place, and the built-in LED indicator lets you know when the phone is charging.

The iOttie Auto Sense 2 is a popular in-car wireless charger that’s available in two mounting options to help you pick one that’s most suitable for your car. It’s also easy to use as the cradle arms are automated, and you'll have no trouble placing your phone for charging. Plus, it’s fully adjustable to get an optimal viewing angle and supports 15W charging. Sadly, there is no bundled power supply.

If you are on a tight budget, Iniu's 15W wireless charger from is an excellent choice. It has a stand-style form factor, which is helpful for watching videos or taking video calls while charging the Zenfone 11 Ultra. It also features two coils to support charging in portrait and landscape orientations. While you don’t get a power brick, the presence of a USB-C port is a welcome sight.

Moshi Otto Q is an elegant, premium pad-style wireless charger. Its top has a fabric finish and a silicone ring to keep your Zenfone 11 Ultra in place. Like our other recommendations, it can deliver 15W charging. You also get a USB-C port for power and compatibility with cases less than 5mm thick. Sadly, there is no power supply in the box. The ten-year global warranty is another highlight, which means it will outlast your phone.

The Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger is a no-frills option that delivers 15W of charging to the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Its no-slip design ensures your phone doesn’t move while vibrating because of a notification or call. Plus, it will work with most smartphone cases. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include a power supply, but since it has a USB-C, you can use an existing 18W or higher USB PD charger.

Top wireless Zenfone 11 Ultra chargers

Wireless chargers can make the daily chore of juicing up your phone convenient. Just plop your phone on a wireless charger, and it will be topped up in a few hours. Fortunately, there are several excellent Qi chargers on the market, and the Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger Pad is particularly impressive. It comes from a reputed brand and can deliver the 15W power needed to charge the Zenfone 11 Ultra at top speed. Plus, since it uses USB-C for power, you can use your existing phone or tablet charger, too.

Moshi's Otto Q is an excellent option if you want something that looks a little better. While it has a plastic build, the silver finish and a fabric top give it an elegant look. Plus, it has a ten-year global warranty, which is rare in this space.

Among other options, the Iniu 15W Max Wireless Charging Holder is a great, affordable device with a stand-style form factor and up to 15W power. It also features two charging coils for vertical and horizontal charging.

Lastly, the iOttie Auto Sense 2 is perfect for wireless charging in your car. Its auto-sensing technology makes mounting your phone a breeze, and you can adjust the cradle to get the ideal viewing angle.