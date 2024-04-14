Asus may have given up on the compact flagship market with the new Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, but we can’t deny that it packs a ton of power; it's also got a shot at being one of the best modern flagships not geared toward gamers. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and it has a massive 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display.

While the screen is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, you might want to pick up a tempered glass or a film screen protector to prevent micro scratches, dents, and even cracks. Screen protectors are always a wise choice, primarily because they’re relatively inexpensive and prevent impact damage. This list includes the best options for the Zenfone 11 Ultra.

Suttkue Screen Protector for Zenfone 11 Ultra Best overall If you’re looking for a case-friendly tempered glass screen protector, you might want to check Suttkue's offering for the Zenfone 11 Ultra. It has 9H strength, is fingerprint-resistant, and is simple to install thanks to the one-click installation method. The protector is also case-friendly, accommodating most protective cases. This glass protector will keep smudges, scratches, and even shock damage at bay. $10 at Amazon

MOOISVS Tempered Glass for Zenfone 11 Ultra Premium pick $9 $11 Save $2 Whether you want to keep your screen scratch- or smudge-free, the MOOISVS Tempered Glass protectors for the Zenfone 11 Ultra will do a fantastic job. This two-pack comes with all the usual features of most glass protectors, providing 9H protection while maintaining clarity and touch sensitivity. This option also includes a lifetime warranty, making it a great selection for peace of mind. $9 at Amazon

Natbok Screen Protector for Zenfone 11 Ultra Best value The Natbok tempered glass screen protector for the Zenfone 11 Ultra includes two protectors in the package, providing a valuable backup if a fall shatters one. The strong 9H protectors are completely transparent, scratch-resistant, and offer bubble-free installation. It even prevents fingerprints, so the display is always crisp and visible while you browse social media or watch a video. $6 at Amazon

Anbzsign Privacy Screen Protector for Zenfone 11 Ultra The Anbzsign tempered glass protector set for the Zenfone 11 Ultra includes two privacy screen protectors in the package. Each protector is made of 9H glass that prevents screens from shattering and sustaining scratches; it also keeps prying eyes from seeing the display with its privacy feature. Best of all, the bubble-free adhesive makes installation easy, so the protector is virtually undetectable. $10 at Amazon

Uponew Tempered Glass for Zenfone 11 Ultra If you need sturdy tempered glass that can survive everyday challenges, Uponew's selection for the Zenfone 11 Ultra might be a great option. It has 9H strength, a bubble-free and quick installation process, and a case-friendly design that is compatible with most cases. And thanks to the formidable adhesive, it won’t lift up on the edges to keep your screen scratch and fingerprint-free without issue. $10 at Amazon

Futanwei Tempered Glass for Zenfone 11 Ultra The Zenfone 11 Ultra's display will be protected twice over with Futanwei's tempered glass protector set. Like many glass protectors, this double set offers 9H strength and an oleophobic coating to prevent sweat and oil residue. The protectors also fit well, are fully transparent, and don't interfere with touch sensitivity. $9 at Amazon

Top Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra screen protectors

If you’re looking for a single tempered glass screen protector that works right out of the box, requires very little time to install, and covers the entire screen without bubbles or additional tools, consider the Suttkue Screen Protector. It’s fully transparent and has a 9H hardness rating to keep the Zenfone 11 Ultra's display safe from impact and everyday wear. The company also provides a free replacement or a refund if unsatisfied.

If you ever need two screen protectors that fit perfectly and come with the standard hardness level, consider the MOOISVS Tempered Glass screen protector set. Its case-friendly and transparent design doesn’t interfere with touch sensitivity, and the company even provides a lifetime warranty for extra protection.

Suppose you have a lower budget, and you want the absolute best bang for your buck. In this case, the Natbok two-pack screen protector set is a fantastic option. It includes not one, but two tempered glass screen protectors with 9H hardness and a fully transparent design. The protector also supports most cases and includes all the tools, wipes, and stickers you need for quick installation.