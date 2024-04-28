Asus might no longer be the king of compact smartphones; the new Zenfone 11 Ultra caters to a possibly much larger audience, one that values size, that is. The new flagship is enormous, and it’s powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and sports a massive 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display that looks beautiful and responsive.

Such a large phone still needs protection, and keeping the Zenfone 11 Ultra safe from everyday wear and tear is as simple as a phone case. And this list includes some of the best thin, lightweight, clear, and even MagSafe-compatible cases available.

Suttkue Kit for Zenfone 11 Ultra Best overall The Suttkue Kit for Zenfone 11 Ultra offers a lot of value in an affordable package. The kit includes a 9H-rated tempered glass screen protector and a transparent silicone case that keeps the device scratch-free. The case even has raised bezels for additional protection. This is one of the best deals out there right now because it provides complete protection (without too much bulk). $10 at Amazon

RhinoShield SolidSuit for Zenfone 11 Ultra Premium pick The Rhinoshield case comes in standard (non-MagSafe) and MagSafe-compatible versions. It's available in multiple colors and offers a seamless fit and design. The case is slim, has precise cutouts, and has a tactile button feel, making the phone feel better in hand. You can also prop it up using MagSafe-supported accessories and chargers, making the most of your Zenfone 11 Ultra. $45 at RhinoShield

Futanwei Slim case for Zenfone 11 Ultra Best value If you're after a sleek, budget case, know you have options. The Futanwei Slim for the Zenfone 11 Ultra comes in two colors, and it has a black matte finish for a more toned-down look and feel. It has precise cutouts, elevated bezels, and a non-slip grip material to ensure it doesn't slip out of your hands. $9 at Amazon

Foluu Clear case for Zenfone 11 Ultra If you want to showcase the Zenfone 11 Ultra's beautiful minimalist design, you might be interested in Foluu's clear case. It offers a streamlined fit, ideal for those who like to protect their devices while showcasing the original design. It also has raised bezels and reinforced corners to better guard against impact damage, $9 at Amazon

Cresee Clear Case for Zenfone 11 Ultra If you hate large and bulky cases but still want some protection, Creese's clear case will offer exactly that. It's lightweight and tailored to the Zenfone 11 Ultra, so it easily fits in a pocket or bag. It also has precise cutouts for the ports, easy access to buttons, and air-cushioned corners to dampen shock. $9 at Amazon

Futanwei Wallet Case for Zenfone 11 Ultra The Futanwei wallet case comes in several unique colors and offers a precise fit for the Zenfone 11 Ultra. It's a low-profile case, offering excellent overall protection from scuffs and fall damage. The exterior even has a wallet with a magnetic enclosure, so you can easily store up to two credit cards. $10 at Amazon

Protect your Zenfone 11 from everyday wear

Cases offer various protection levels, and while some might offer great general protection against scratches and scuffs, they’ll be less effective against drops and absorbing shock. That’s where durable cases play an important role, safeguarding your expensive gadget from even more damage.

As far as the Zenfone 11 Ultra goes, the Suttkue Kit is a great option if you’re looking for a slim and light case that offers great overall protection for everyday use, and you don’t want to spend too much. The case is slim and transparent, and there's a strong tempered glass screen protector for complete protection.

Assuming you don’t mind spending a bit more, the RhinoShield SolidSuit will be an even more exciting deal. While it costs nearly five times more than our best overall option, it also adds support for MagSafe accessories and chargers, opening up a whole new world of accessories to your experience. It offers excellent protection and has tactile buttons and precise cutouts.

For those wanting the best value money can buy, the Futanwei Slim case will keep your device safe for even less. Don’t let the price fool you; you’ll be getting a great budget case that’ll protect your phone during a hike and while commuting, preventing scratches, dings, and falls.